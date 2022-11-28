ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wet weather makes post-Thanksgiving return home trips difficult for holiday travelers

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Many people who traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend found it hard to get back home because of the wet weather on Sunday.

According to AAA, 54.6 million people traveled 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving.

Since 2021, that’s a 1.5% increase and 98% of pre-pandemic capacity.

AAA also predicted this Thanksgiving would be the third busiest since they started tracking holiday travels in 2000.

News 12 's Shniece Archer spoke to some holiday travelers who found themselves taking a little longer to return home.

