Athleta, on course with its aggressive multiyear store expansion plan, has opened a two-level, 5,000-square-foot store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. “Athleta Soho marks our 35th new store opening in North America this year, meeting our goal to add 30 to 40 new stores to our fleet in 2022,” said Cristy Maggio, head of stores for Athleta. “The expansion of our store footprint is an important driver of Athleta’s long-term growth plan, helping us build brand awareness and expand our community of empowered women and girls.”

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO