Salesforce Stock Falls Over 5% on Earnings and Sudden Departure of Co-CEO Bret Taylor
Salesforce reported earnings and revenue on Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. Co-CEO Bret Taylor announced that he would step down. Salesforce reported earnings and revenue on Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. It also announced that co-CEO Bret Taylor is stepping down. CEO and Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff will the be sole person in charge of the company.
Why Xpeng Shares Tanked Today
COVID-19 restrictions hurt November production and shipments, but investors are wondering why it's competitors didn't have the same problem.
Today’s CEO must also be a chief talent officer
Historically, people were just part of the strategy. Today, people are the strategy.
Today's Google Doodle Features a Silicon Valley Trailblazer Who Knew Steve Jobs and Wozniak—and ‘Was Not Impressed With Them'
Today's Google Doodle highlights a little-known piece of Silicon Valley history. The animation recognizes tech and gaming pioneer Jerry Lawson, one of the few Black engineers working in the tech industry in the 1970s. Lawson, who died in 2011 at the age of 70, cemented his place in history when...
Meta Is Downsizing at New York Location It Opened in 2019
Meta said on Wednesday that it's scaling back its presence at Hudson Yards in New York, three years after agreeing to take over 1.5 million square feet there. The company said it's subleasing a "small portion" of the facility. "Our aim is to build a best-in-class remote work experience," a...
UK Banks Told to Break ‘Class Ceiling' With New Targets to Boost Diversity Among Senior Hires
The U.K.'s financial services sector has been told it needs to do more to "break the 'class' ceiling," with new targets to boost working-class senior hires by 2030. Governing body the City of London Corporation said the moves were crucial for improving boardroom diversity and boosting growth in the sector.
Expansion-minded Athleta Lands in SoHo
Athleta, on course with its aggressive multiyear store expansion plan, has opened a two-level, 5,000-square-foot store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. “Athleta Soho marks our 35th new store opening in North America this year, meeting our goal to add 30 to 40 new stores to our fleet in 2022,” said Cristy Maggio, head of stores for Athleta. “The expansion of our store footprint is an important driver of Athleta’s long-term growth plan, helping us build brand awareness and expand our community of empowered women and girls.”
South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore
South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
After the Great Resignation and Quiet Quitting, the Era of ‘Loud Layoffs' Is Here
Shocking layoff news is overshadowing a bright job market. Within weeks, mass layoffs primarily in tech, including at Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, HP, Lyft, Doordash and more, have flooded headlines. More than 50,000 workers in tech lost their jobs in November, up from 12,600 in October, according to Layoffs.fyi. To...
Bret Taylor Steps Down as Co-CEO of Salesforce, Leaving Marc Benioff Alone at the Helm
A year after being promoted to the co-CEO role alongside Marc Benioff, Bret Taylor is leaving Salesforce. It's the second time in less than three years that Benioff has lost a co-CEO. Keith Block held the position for 18 months, before leaving in 2020. Salesforce said Wednesday that Bret Taylor...
Jim Cramer Says He Likes Stocks in These 4 Industries Over Tech Right Now
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. His advice echoes his urging last month for investors to buy recession-resilient stocks rather than stick with struggling tech companies. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of...
‘Wild Ride': Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson Predicts Double-Digit Percentage Drop Will Hit Stocks in Early 2023
Investors may be on the doorstep of a deep pullback. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who has an S&P 500 year-end target of 3,900 for next year, warns corporate America is getting ready to unleash downward earnings revisions that will pummel stocks. "It's the path. I mean nobody cares about what's...
Tesla's Chief Designer for the Cybertruck on Working With Elon Musk and How His Favorite Design Is One He Can't Talk About Yet
Franz von Holzhausen has been Tesla's chief designer since 2008. CNBC got a rare interview with him at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, which recently opened a new Tesla exhibit. Von Holzhausen was a lead designer on the Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y...
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Should Be ‘Afraid of Going to Jail'
Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of gong to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
Mark Zuckerberg Says Apple's App Store Policies Are Not ‘Sustainable Or Good Place to Be'
At the DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke critically of Apple's App store policies. "Apple has sort of singled themselves out as the only company that is trying to control unilaterally what apps get on a device," Zuckerberg said. Apple CEO Tim Cook hasn't been shy about...
Ravi Kapoor on his comedy "Four Samosas": 'I always wanted to make a lo-fi heist movie"
Ravi Kapoor's "Four Samosas" is an amusing heist comedy set in Artesia, California, (aka Little India) about Vinny (Venk Potula) a would-be rapper still dejected from his girlfriend Rina (Summer Bishil of "The Magicians"), breaking up with him three years ago. When he learns that Rina is now engaged to Sanjay (Karan Soni), Vinny hatches a plan to rob Rina's father, Mr. Juneja (Tony Mirrcandani), of the possibly dirty diamonds he keeps in a safe in the grocery store he owns.
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year
Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Workday, CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Workday — Workday gained 6% postmarket Tuesday after earnings beat Wall Street estimates on both the top- and bottom lines. The software vendor reported adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents on $1.6 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share and $1.59 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.
What Is ‘Career Cushioning’ and Should You Be Doing It?
As soon as we've learned a new workplace buzzword, a la "quiet quitting" and "quiet firing," a new catchphrase becomes all the rage. The workplace term du jour is "career cushioning." Here It Is:...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Salesforce, Snowflake, Costco, Five Below and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Salesforce — Salesforce's stock shed 6.7% despite beating analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines after announcing the departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. Snowflake — The cloud stock tumbled 6% after hours on light product revenue guidance despite...
