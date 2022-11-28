ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Salesforce Stock Falls Over 5% on Earnings and Sudden Departure of Co-CEO Bret Taylor

Salesforce reported earnings and revenue on Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. Co-CEO Bret Taylor announced that he would step down. Salesforce reported earnings and revenue on Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. It also announced that co-CEO Bret Taylor is stepping down. CEO and Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff will the be sole person in charge of the company.
NBC San Diego

Meta Is Downsizing at New York Location It Opened in 2019

Meta said on Wednesday that it's scaling back its presence at Hudson Yards in New York, three years after agreeing to take over 1.5 million square feet there. The company said it's subleasing a "small portion" of the facility. "Our aim is to build a best-in-class remote work experience," a...
WWD

Expansion-minded Athleta Lands in SoHo

Athleta, on course with its aggressive multiyear store expansion plan, has opened a two-level, 5,000-square-foot store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. “Athleta Soho marks our 35th new store opening in North America this year, meeting our goal to add 30 to 40 new stores to our fleet in 2022,” said Cristy Maggio, head of stores for Athleta. “The expansion of our store footprint is an important driver of Athleta’s long-term growth plan, helping us build brand awareness and expand our community of empowered women and girls.”
NBC San Diego

South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore

South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
NBC San Diego

After the Great Resignation and Quiet Quitting, the Era of ‘Loud Layoffs' Is Here

Shocking layoff news is overshadowing a bright job market. Within weeks, mass layoffs primarily in tech, including at Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, HP, Lyft, Doordash and more, have flooded headlines. More than 50,000 workers in tech lost their jobs in November, up from 12,600 in October, according to Layoffs.fyi. To...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says He Likes Stocks in These 4 Industries Over Tech Right Now

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of industries they should eye over tech when managing their portfolios. His advice echoes his urging last month for investors to buy recession-resilient stocks rather than stick with struggling tech companies. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of...
NBC San Diego

Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Should Be ‘Afraid of Going to Jail'

Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of gong to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
Salon

Ravi Kapoor on his comedy "Four Samosas": 'I always wanted to make a lo-fi heist movie"

Ravi Kapoor's "Four Samosas" is an amusing heist comedy set in Artesia, California, (aka Little India) about Vinny (Venk Potula) a would-be rapper still dejected from his girlfriend Rina (Summer Bishil of "The Magicians"), breaking up with him three years ago. When he learns that Rina is now engaged to Sanjay (Karan Soni), Vinny hatches a plan to rob Rina's father, Mr. Juneja (Tony Mirrcandani), of the possibly dirty diamonds he keeps in a safe in the grocery store he owns.
NBC San Diego

Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year

Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Workday, CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Workday — Workday gained 6% postmarket Tuesday after earnings beat Wall Street estimates on both the top- and bottom lines. The software vendor reported adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents on $1.6 billion in revenue, where analysts expected adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share and $1.59 billion in revenue, per Refinitiv.

