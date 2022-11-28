Read full article on original website
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
chapelboro.com
No. 10 Indiana Uses Suffocating Defense, Hands UNC Men’s Basketball Third Straight Loss
A freezing-cold shooting night and a raucous Assembly Hall crowd proved the themes of the night Wednesday, as No. 10 Indiana sent No. 18 Carolina to its third consecutive loss with a 77-65 final. It’s the first three-game losing streak for the Tar Heels under second-year head coach Hubert Davis.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Time to Start Over
Well, the pressure is off in more ways than one. The formerly first-ranked Tar Heels continue what could be the fastest drop out of the polls in college basketball history with their third consecutive loss over the last week. The fall down the elevator shaft will take the pressure off...
chapelboro.com
UNC Basketball Teams Head to Indiana for Primetime Matchups
Opportunity awaits in Bloomington. But for the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams, it’s a different type of opportunity. For the men, it’s a chance to reassert their claim as one of the elite teams in the country after a humbling weekend in Portland. The Tar Heels went 1-2 in the Phil Knight Invitational, losing to both Iowa State and Alabama. UNC then fell from No. 1 all the way to No. 18 in the AP Poll, an unprecedented drop for a top-ranked team. Wednesday night’s game at No. 10 Indiana will provide a chance for the program’s first ranked win and first Power 5 win of the young season.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball at Indiana: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 6 UNC women’s basketball team will face another stiff test away from home Thursday night, as the Tar Heels will visit No. 5 Indiana as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Both teams are undefeated on the young season. A win would be the highest-ranked road win for Carolina under fourth-year head coach Courtney Banghart.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UNC, No. 19 in Top 25 And 1, looks to rebound in showdown with No. 16 Indiana
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge gives us at least one more compelling high-profile matchup before the event suffers a death via television networks and ceases to exist: North Carolina at Indiana on Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. ET. The get-in price on the secondary market is nearly $200 before fees, according to Stubhub.com.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Rises to No. 6 in AP Poll; Men’s Team Tumbles to 18th
The latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25 polls for college basketball saw the UNC programs head in opposite directions following the Phil Knight Invitational. The UNC women’s basketball team rose from No. 8 to No. 6 in the Week 4 poll, after going 2-0 at the Portland-based showcase against two ranked teams. The Tar Heels knocked off both No. 18 Oregon and No. 5 Iowa State with comeback wins — erasing a 17-point deficit to the Cyclones during the PKI title game on Sunday night. The ranking is the highest for Carolina during the Courtney Banghart era, and the program’s best since its 2014-15 season.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: A Different Air
The thirteenth game is a lot different from last year, isn’t it?. Sparked by having three players named first-team all-conference, and 11 honored overall, a completely different atmosphere permeated Carolina football as the Tar Heels get ready, in their minds, to win UNC’s fifth ACC championship but the first in 42 years.
North Carolina commit receives Crystal Ball to ACC program
North Carolina currently holds the No. 23 ranked recruiting class in the country as they head into Saturday night's ACC Championship Game against the Clemson Tigers. According to 247Sports' Steve Wilftong, the Tar Heels could lose one of their 19 commitments in the class of 2023. On Monday, Wiltfong inserted...
NC State moves back to No. 1 in final WRAL College Football Power Rankings
Raleigh, N.C. — The final WRAL College Football Power Rankings are here and NC State has moved up four spots to number one after their win over UNC this past Friday. A good portion of these teams in the top 10 will still have games left in the season between a conference championship, bowl games or the FCS Championship Tournament.
chapelboro.com
Maye, Gray, Downs Each Named First Team All-ACC
Ten UNC football players earned All-ACC nods Tuesday afternoon, with three Tar Heels headlining the first team. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, junior receiver Josh Downs and junior linebacker Cedric Gray were each named to that prestigious group. In his first year as a starter, Maye’s passing yardage mark of...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Legion Road and the ACC Championship
In today’s news: Chapel Hill talks Legion Road, UNC basketball falls (and rises) in the polls, and UNC football preps for the ACC title game.
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
Grimsley, Weddington head coaches preview 4A West final together
Grimsley head football coach Darryl Brown and Weddington head football coach Andy Capone joined HighSchoolOT for a combined interview to preview Friday's 4A western regional final between the Whirlies and the Warriors.
alamancenews.com
Cummings beats Williams in basketball opener
First game of basketball season: Johnniyus Sharpe quarterbacks basketball team – about like he did for football squad. This was just the beginning, so imagine what might be in store for the Cummings boys’ basketball team. The Cavaliers were full of late-game dramatics in the season opener with...
Belmont, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Belmont. The East Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Stuart W Cramer High School on November 30, 2022, 13:30:00. The East Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Stuart W Cramer High School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
Salisbury, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Salisbury. The North Rowan High School basketball team will have a game with East Rowan High School on November 30, 2022, 13:00:00. The North Rowan High School basketball team will have a game with East Rowan High School on November 30, 2022, 14:00:00.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
Best and worst places for singles? You may be surprised how North Carolina’s cites ranked
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are single and living in North Carolina, we can tell you what the best city is for you, but you might be more concerned about the worst. WalletHub, the online financial portal that analyzes data about our lives and trends, has crunched the numbers and determined the best places […]
North Carolina man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
“I thought, ‘oh my gosh!’ and then I called my wife over to look," Matthew Huber said. "It’s phenomenal -- the best Thanksgiving.”
country1037fm.com
Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages
It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
