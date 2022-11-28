ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Time to Start Over

Well, the pressure is off in more ways than one. The formerly first-ranked Tar Heels continue what could be the fastest drop out of the polls in college basketball history with their third consecutive loss over the last week. The fall down the elevator shaft will take the pressure off...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Basketball Teams Head to Indiana for Primetime Matchups

Opportunity awaits in Bloomington. But for the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams, it’s a different type of opportunity. For the men, it’s a chance to reassert their claim as one of the elite teams in the country after a humbling weekend in Portland. The Tar Heels went 1-2 in the Phil Knight Invitational, losing to both Iowa State and Alabama. UNC then fell from No. 1 all the way to No. 18 in the AP Poll, an unprecedented drop for a top-ranked team. Wednesday night’s game at No. 10 Indiana will provide a chance for the program’s first ranked win and first Power 5 win of the young season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Basketball Rises to No. 6 in AP Poll; Men’s Team Tumbles to 18th

The latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25 polls for college basketball saw the UNC programs head in opposite directions following the Phil Knight Invitational. The UNC women’s basketball team rose from No. 8 to No. 6 in the Week 4 poll, after going 2-0 at the Portland-based showcase against two ranked teams. The Tar Heels knocked off both No. 18 Oregon and No. 5 Iowa State with comeback wins — erasing a 17-point deficit to the Cyclones during the PKI title game on Sunday night. The ranking is the highest for Carolina during the Courtney Banghart era, and the program’s best since its 2014-15 season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: A Different Air

The thirteenth game is a lot different from last year, isn’t it?. Sparked by having three players named first-team all-conference, and 11 honored overall, a completely different atmosphere permeated Carolina football as the Tar Heels get ready, in their minds, to win UNC’s fifth ACC championship but the first in 42 years.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Maye, Gray, Downs Each Named First Team All-ACC

Ten UNC football players earned All-ACC nods Tuesday afternoon, with three Tar Heels headlining the first team. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, junior receiver Josh Downs and junior linebacker Cedric Gray were each named to that prestigious group. In his first year as a starter, Maye’s passing yardage mark of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
alamancenews.com

Cummings beats Williams in basketball opener

First game of basketball season: Johnniyus Sharpe quarterbacks basketball team – about like he did for football squad. This was just the beginning, so imagine what might be in store for the Cummings boys’ basketball team. The Cavaliers were full of late-game dramatics in the season opener with...
BURLINGTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages

It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
CHARLOTTE, NC

