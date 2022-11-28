Annexing South Apopka will take a collaborative effort and creativity beyond looking at a profit/loss statement

Read full article on original website
theapopkavoice.com
South Apopka Annexation: If the true goal is "One Apopka", we have work to do
Editor's Note: Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident who often contributes his opinions at the Apopka City Council meetings during the public comments section and in frequent op/eds with The Apopka Voice. There will be more coverage of the South Apopka Annexation Workshop in future editions of The Apopka Voice.
mynews13.com
SunRail connection to Apopka project is in limbo for now
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some transportation projects will be delayed because voters rejected a one-cent sales tax in Orange County. Plans to add a SunRail connection to Apopka are on hold for now. Voters rejected a one-cent sales tax to fund transportation projects. The tax could have helped to...
Tiger Dam being put in place in Volusia County as hurricane season comes to a close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday marks the last day of hurricane season, but Central Florida still has a long way to go to rebuild. A line of damaged homes and condos in Volusia County is feeling it right now. That state has initiated a temporary fix for the coastline.
mynews13.com
Developing Lake County: A hot button issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
fox35orlando.com
Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
theapopkavoice.com
CareerSource Central Florida partners with Orange County for hiring event
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it has partnered with the Orange County Government to host the Orange County Public Works Hiring Event on Thursday, December 1, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those in the community interested in careers with Orange County Public Works. Career opportunities include equipment operators, maintenance, highway utility repair, masons, spray technicians, and engineering inspectors.
WESH
Florida would lose 1/6 of businesses without Hispanic entrepreneurs, new study says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Hispanic-owned businesses line the streets of downtown Kissimmee. Aviles Hair Studio & Spa, for example, is owned by a Cuban and Puerto Rican couple who started out small. “Aviles Hair Studio was the idea of my husband Pedro and he opened up a space with...
SEE: Apparent sinkhole opens up in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An apparent sinkhole has opened up in Lake County, the sheriff’s office posted late Wednesday. The sinkhole has closed Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont until further notice. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while engineers address the problem. See a...
fox35orlando.com
Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
mynews13.com
Sanford police chief says vacancies a national problem
SANFORD, Fla. — Hiring and retaining police officers continues to be a nationwide problem, according to the Florida Police Chiefs Association. On Tuesday, Spectrum News 13 reported ongoing negotiations between Sanford and the local police union, where leaders claim low wages are causing officers to leave. Sanford Police Chief...
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
Orange County working on ordinance meant to protect tenants from bad landlords
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners are moving forward with an ordinance meant to protect tenants from bad landlord practices. Commissioners spent part of Tuesday working on the details of a new tenant bill of rights, which could take effect as soon as March. It comes after months of conversations about skyrocketing rents and record-breaking increases in evictions.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
Mystery structure found on Florida beach
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
WESH
Truck catches on fire in Orange County, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials responded to a truck fire Wednesday afternoon in Orange County. A truck driving on State Road 417 in the area of the Colonial Drive exit became engulfed in flames. There were no injuries reported, and the driver was able to safely get out...
WESH
Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez joins WESH 2 News
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January. Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.
‘Students are out of control’: Brevard County school discipline plan gains support from teachers
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County’s new school board chairman said it’s time for the disruptive behavior in classrooms to come to an end. The sheriff’s office, state attorney’s office and unions representing teachers and support staff are already part of the discussion after Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced the initiative on a Facebook Live.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
click orlando
New traffic safety measures in Orange County after child hurt in crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County officials are working to get results after a 12-year-old Avalon Park boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash. Officials have implemented new traffic safety measures to be put at the intersection where the crash happened, but the solutions go far beyond that to make sure another incident like this doesn’t happen again.
