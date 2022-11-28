ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Albany Herald

Bills are Road Favorites Against Belichick

The Bills entered the season as Super Bowl favorites, but that's no longer the case. The AFC-leading Chiefs (+400) passed Buffalo (+450) this week and now have the shortest odds to win it all.
Albany Herald

Trae Young dominates as Hawks put away Magic

Trae Young had a double-double by halftime and finished with 30 points and 14 assists to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks end a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Young had 15 points and 10 rebounds at the half and scored another 15...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Week 13 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

Mike Williams and Ja'Marr Chase are the best two wide receivers that could save fantasy teams down the stretch. Unfortunately, I didn't have any update for Williams, so I still listed him as out. Finding outs in the free agent pool at wide receiver late in the season is extremely difficult. Here are the wideouts with injury news in Week 13:
Albany Herald

Bears, Packers to Play for Significant NFL All-Time Record

The Packers and Bears’ playoff hopes continue to quickly slip away, but the two franchises always have plenty on the line when they face off in their historic NFC North rivalry. That will certainly be the case this Sunday, even with the teams both well below .500.

