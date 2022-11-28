Read full article on original website
Mobile food truck business opening in Newberry County, filling food gaps
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia business owner is on a mission to make low-cost healthy alternative food options available to everyone in the Midlands, starting with smaller more rural communities that no longer have the access. “It’s important that all areas, not just certain areas, receive that...
LPD searching for two alleged Publix shoplifters
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department needs to identify two alleged shoplifters after an incident where they walked out of Publix on Oct. 25 without paying for over $600 of merchandise. Police say they left in a small silver sedan. Contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514 with information.
Richland County announces traffic enhancements to busy downtown Columbia intersection
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Changes are coming to one downtown Columbia's busiest intersections, as Richland County officials are set unveil new traffic flow enhancements to the Bull Street and Elmwood Avenue area. In a press release by the County, leaders say the project will add a new lane...
Tuesday Tails: River and Marge
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — River is a very sweet approximately three year old gal. River is a little over weight and could use a forever family who can take her for some walks, it could be your New Year's Resolution!. She is very settled, loves cuddling and back scratches.
WACH FOX hosts 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off its 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning. The Food Drive began at 6 a.m. lasting until 5:30 p.m. with the goal to gather food and funds that will help Midlands families fill their tables with meals and hope this holiday season.
"It's better to be safe than sorry": Lexington School District Two adds metal detectors
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Lexington School District Two has unveiled an extra layer of security. Starting on November 28, anyone who goes into an arena or stadium for an event hosted by the district will have to go through a metal detector. WACH FOX news talked to community members...
Starting off freezing on Thursday, staying cool into the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a cold front came through on Wednesday, temperatures will drop for the rest of the week. That'll be here fairly quickly for Thursday morning. Most of us will be around freezing for Thursday morning. For the rest of the day, we get warmer, but...
Two arrested in connection with Lexington County business burglaries
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office reports two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of multiple vehicles from a Lexington County Business. Officials said 47-year-old Ernest Michael Bell, and 29-year-old Zannie Rashod Phillips have been charged with grand larceny, burglary, and criminal...
Supply chain issues weighing on Christmas tree production, expect to pay a little more
COLUMBIA, SC — If you’re looking to buy a fresh Christmas tree for the holidays, expect to pay more. Fuel and production costs have spiked impacting the cost of growing the trees and getting them to market. Sugar Mountain Fraiser Firs off of Clemson road in Columbia have...
Richland One bus driver of over 30 years finds joy in working with students
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Longtime Richland One bus driver Elijah Green says he finds joy in working with students. Over 15,000 Richland One students start the school day by seeing their bus drivers. When students step onto a bus driven by Green, their ride to school is much more...
Newberry County deputies searching for missing teen
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help in locating a runaway from the Prosperity area of Newberry County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | LPD searching for two alleged Publix shoplifters. Deputies say Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16 years old, left her...
Lexington Elementary 4th Graders get visit from skyWACH Weather team
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Elementary School 4th grade scientists had a chance to learn all about the weather from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight on Monday. The students have been studying meteorology and severe weather learning how to predict it and how to stay safe. Josh and the...
Mental health clinician changes way law enforcement responds to mental health calls
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The mental health crisis grew throughout the pandemic and it is still a constant problem that led to a rise in 911 calls. That’s why many law enforcement agencies are adding specialists. Even though she’s only been on the job a few weeks,...
25 people in Red Cross shelter after fire at senior living high-rise
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — More than two dozen people are in a Red Cross shelter after a fire at a senior living high-rise left 60 people displaced and one with minor injuries. Officials believe it was caused by a candle falling onto a couch. The fire was contained to one unit, but the sprinkler system left others with water damage.
As search for missing 5-year-old continues, her former caregiver just wants her home safe
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The search for little 5 year old Aspen Jeter, in Orangeburg County continues. She's been missing since last week when her Mother, Crystal Jumper was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day. WACH FOX News sat down with Julie Jackson, a woman who...
Dead Orangeburg County mother found Thanksgiving Day possibly murdered, officials said
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — New information has been released after an Orangeburg woman was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving and officials continue searching for her missing 5-year-old daughter. Officials are investigating the death of an Orangeburg woman as a possible murder after deputies say they found...
1 dead, 1 inquired in crash in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Hard Scrabble Road in Richland County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Officials say there were two occupants of a Moped. Both the Moped and Honda...
DHEC and community gather for World AIDS Day, stresses awareness and testing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Department of Health and Environmental Control gathered at the state house Thursday to raise awareness of efforts to end HIV and AIDS as part of World AIDS Day. DHEC officials say the event includes free HIV testing, home-test kit demos, informational displays and many...
School District Five students raise and sell poinsettias
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Students at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies (The Center) are gearing up for their annual poinsettia sale. Students in the Agricultural Education program at The Center work together to grow the plants. There are three pathways at The Center in the Agricultural Education program, BioSystems, Environmental and Natural Resources, and Vet Science.
Dominion Energy seeks to increase utility bills
Columbia S.C (WACH) — If you’re a Dominion Energy customer, you might be seeing a bigger power bill after the holidays. Dominion is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Brittany Meyers manages Rolled Ice Cream she says a rate hike to that could increase the shop’s power...
