Lexington County, SC

LPD searching for two alleged Publix shoplifters

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department needs to identify two alleged shoplifters after an incident where they walked out of Publix on Oct. 25 without paying for over $600 of merchandise. Police say they left in a small silver sedan. Contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514 with information.
Tuesday Tails: River and Marge

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — River is a very sweet approximately three year old gal. River is a little over weight and could use a forever family who can take her for some walks, it could be your New Year's Resolution!. She is very settled, loves cuddling and back scratches.
WACH FOX hosts 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — WACH FOX 57 kicked off its 24th annual 'Share Your Holiday' Food Drive event at First Baptist Church of Columbia early Tuesday morning. The Food Drive began at 6 a.m. lasting until 5:30 p.m. with the goal to gather food and funds that will help Midlands families fill their tables with meals and hope this holiday season.
Starting off freezing on Thursday, staying cool into the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — After a cold front came through on Wednesday, temperatures will drop for the rest of the week. That'll be here fairly quickly for Thursday morning. Most of us will be around freezing for Thursday morning. For the rest of the day, we get warmer, but...
Two arrested in connection with Lexington County business burglaries

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office reports two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of multiple vehicles from a Lexington County Business. Officials said 47-year-old Ernest Michael Bell, and 29-year-old Zannie Rashod Phillips have been charged with grand larceny, burglary, and criminal...
Newberry County deputies searching for missing teen

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help in locating a runaway from the Prosperity area of Newberry County. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | LPD searching for two alleged Publix shoplifters. Deputies say Natalie Taylor Sauls, 16 years old, left her...
Lexington Elementary 4th Graders get visit from skyWACH Weather team

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Elementary School 4th grade scientists had a chance to learn all about the weather from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight on Monday. The students have been studying meteorology and severe weather learning how to predict it and how to stay safe. Josh and the...
25 people in Red Cross shelter after fire at senior living high-rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — More than two dozen people are in a Red Cross shelter after a fire at a senior living high-rise left 60 people displaced and one with minor injuries. Officials believe it was caused by a candle falling onto a couch. The fire was contained to one unit, but the sprinkler system left others with water damage.
1 dead, 1 inquired in crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Hard Scrabble Road in Richland County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Officials say there were two occupants of a Moped. Both the Moped and Honda...
School District Five students raise and sell poinsettias

IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Students at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies (The Center) are gearing up for their annual poinsettia sale. Students in the Agricultural Education program at The Center work together to grow the plants. There are three pathways at The Center in the Agricultural Education program, BioSystems, Environmental and Natural Resources, and Vet Science.
Dominion Energy seeks to increase utility bills

Columbia S.C (WACH) — If you’re a Dominion Energy customer, you might be seeing a bigger power bill after the holidays. Dominion is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Brittany Meyers manages Rolled Ice Cream she says a rate hike to that could increase the shop’s power...
