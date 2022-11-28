ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Receives PWO Commitment from 2023 Athlete Winston Yates

Winston Yates, a Class of 2023 wide receiver and defensive back from Paul VI High school in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates visited Penn State for its Nov. 12 game against Maryland, and he received an offer from Penn State on Nov. 15.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ocnjdaily.com

Shore Medical Center Honors Ocean City Couple For Philanthropy

On Nov. 29, Chris and Andrea Monihan, of Ocean City, received Shore Medical Center’s prestigious Surgical Chairman’s Award, according to a news release. In April 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monihans launched a lawn sign campaign to help raise funds for Shore Medical Center, showing support for healthcare workers at their nonprofit community hospital.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Reigns Again in “Jeopardy!”

Sometimes you win. And sometimes you win big. For Ocean City resident Cris Pannullo, his reign on “Jeopardy!” continued Wednesday night when he cruised to another major victory. Pannullo, a customer success operations manager, crushed his competition with his 18th straight win. His won $27,579 Wednesday night, bringing...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Shore Medical Center recognizes Ocean City couple

SOMERS POINT – Chris and Andrea Monihan of Ocean City received Shore Medical Center’s prestigious Surgical Chairman’s Award, Tuesday, Nov. 29. The award is presented annually to a physician, nurse, organization, administrator or community member who has gone above and beyond to support Shore’s surgical programs.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

10 Chain Restaurants Atlantic County Needs in 2023

Some chain restaurants come and go, some seem to live forever. We've put together a list of 10 chain restaurants that need to call Atlantic County home. WAIT! There's nothing wrong with local restaurants at all. We have some great ones. This is not a knock on them. It's just that every area needs a mix of local and chain restaurants.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City-Longport Bridge’s Fishing Pier to Get Makeover

Miles and miles of picturesque views of the Great Egg Harbor Inlet unfold from the fishing pier of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. “It’s absolutely beautiful,” fisherman Sammy Alili said of the scenery while casting his line in the bay waters Tuesday afternoon. The view of the fishing pier...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
eastside-online.org

A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools is proposed

A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools has been proposed by the Board of Education in response to student voice. In creating the proposal, the board aimed to remove any gender-targeted language found in the old policy, giving students more freedom to dress and express themselves as they like.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
fsrmagazine.com

P.J. Whelihan's Opens 21st Location in Westmont, New Jersey

The PJW Restaurant Group celebrated the opening of its 21st P.J. Whelihan’s in the newly renovated Lawrence Park Shopping Center off of Sproul Road on Monday, November 28, 2022.Off the heels of an opening in Hatfield, PA this past summer, the new location also marks the 28th restaurant overall for the growing group.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Christmas Parade Returns Friday Night

Ocean City’s annual Christmas Parade travels down Asbury Avenue at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Lights, garland, wreaths and bows adorn “The Avenue” for the season, and the parade will bring a variety of bands, floats and other entries to add a little warmth to the winter.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WHYY

Penn student protesters won’t give up demands as disciplinary action looms

Students and community members rallied on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus Wednesday, urging the school to drop disciplinary action against students involved in protests. This fall, student activists disrupted the university’s convocation ceremony and homecoming football game, and maintained a protest encampment for over a month. Some say they’re...
PENN, PA

