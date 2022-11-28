Read full article on original website
St. Joe’s Academy of Hammonton, NJ, Names New Football Coach
After 41 seasons on the sidelines, Saint Joseph Academy of Hammonton has named its successor to Paul Sacco. Sacco, who stepped down, is the winningest coach in South Jersey history with a career record of 358-75-5. The school announced in a press release that they have named former Hammonton football...
Field Hockey: Final group and conference rankings for 2022
Florence at Northern Burlington Field Hockey — FINAL CONFERENCE RANKINGS, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Receives PWO Commitment from 2023 Athlete Winston Yates
Winston Yates, a Class of 2023 wide receiver and defensive back from Paul VI High school in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Yates visited Penn State for its Nov. 12 game against Maryland, and he received an offer from Penn State on Nov. 15.
ocnjdaily.com
Shore Medical Center Honors Ocean City Couple For Philanthropy
On Nov. 29, Chris and Andrea Monihan, of Ocean City, received Shore Medical Center’s prestigious Surgical Chairman’s Award, according to a news release. In April 2020, during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monihans launched a lawn sign campaign to help raise funds for Shore Medical Center, showing support for healthcare workers at their nonprofit community hospital.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s Cris Pannullo Reigns Again in “Jeopardy!”
Sometimes you win. And sometimes you win big. For Ocean City resident Cris Pannullo, his reign on “Jeopardy!” continued Wednesday night when he cruised to another major victory. Pannullo, a customer success operations manager, crushed his competition with his 18th straight win. His won $27,579 Wednesday night, bringing...
Niece is Searching For South Jersey Aunt Missing Over a Week
The relative of a South Jersey woman who has been missing since Nov. 23, has made a public plea for help finding her aunt. Heather Coley says her aunt, Angela Carroll, was last seen by a neighbor packing her bags and her dog Gemma into her car to go to a side job moving photography equipment over Thanksgiving weekend and hasn't been seen since.
downbeach.com
Shore Medical Center recognizes Ocean City couple
SOMERS POINT – Chris and Andrea Monihan of Ocean City received Shore Medical Center’s prestigious Surgical Chairman’s Award, Tuesday, Nov. 29. The award is presented annually to a physician, nurse, organization, administrator or community member who has gone above and beyond to support Shore’s surgical programs.
ocnjdaily.com
Steve Green Christmas Concert with John Howard Jr. at Ocean City Tabernacle
The Ocean City Tabernacle is excited to welcome seven-time Dove Award winner and Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame member Steve Green for an evening of Christmas music on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. Accompanied by pianist Dick Tunney, Green will also be joined by Atlantic City’s own John...
Another Festive Holiday Bar Has Popped Up in Atlantic City, NJ
Another festive holiday pop-up bar has opened inside an Atlantic City casino! And as much as it looks like fun, it's also functional, benefitting the Community Food Bank of NJ. One of my favorite new trends over the last couple of years has been the addition of Christmas-themed bars to...
Internet issues caused by 'unauthorized third party' close South Jersey school
Quite a few parents said they were frustrated over a lack of information before the notification came out Wednesday evening, and wanted to know if there's been a security breach.
10 Chain Restaurants Atlantic County Needs in 2023
Some chain restaurants come and go, some seem to live forever. We've put together a list of 10 chain restaurants that need to call Atlantic County home. WAIT! There's nothing wrong with local restaurants at all. We have some great ones. This is not a knock on them. It's just that every area needs a mix of local and chain restaurants.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 17-23, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Oct. 17-23, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Jersey Shore town could get boutique Icona hotel with $6.5M bank property deal
Luxury resort brand Icona, which has been expanding rapidly along the Jersey Shore, could develop a boutique hotel in Ocean City with a pending $6.5 million deal to buy a historic former bank building in the heart of the downtown shopping area. The owner of the seven-story building at 801...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City-Longport Bridge’s Fishing Pier to Get Makeover
Miles and miles of picturesque views of the Great Egg Harbor Inlet unfold from the fishing pier of the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. “It’s absolutely beautiful,” fisherman Sammy Alili said of the scenery while casting his line in the bay waters Tuesday afternoon. The view of the fishing pier...
Watch Brigantine, NJ, Fisherman Catch Huge Tuna While Fishing Solo
It was a good day on the water for Captain Chris. The Brigantine fisherman says he headed out for his third solo trip looking for tuna, and on this trip, he was able to catch one. A nice size one, at that. Check out the amazing video:. Looks like fun,...
eastside-online.org
A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools is proposed
A new dress and grooming policy for Cherry Hill public schools has been proposed by the Board of Education in response to student voice. In creating the proposal, the board aimed to remove any gender-targeted language found in the old policy, giving students more freedom to dress and express themselves as they like.
Teen recorded Absecon driving instructor groping her, affidavit states
A teen recorded her driving instructor as he groped her following a lesson, according to the affidavit in the case. Jay Vyas, 69, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested last week, shortly after the lesson. Vyas picked the 16-year-old girl up at her home Thursday for a two-hour driving lesson...
fsrmagazine.com
P.J. Whelihan's Opens 21st Location in Westmont, New Jersey
The PJW Restaurant Group celebrated the opening of its 21st P.J. Whelihan’s in the newly renovated Lawrence Park Shopping Center off of Sproul Road on Monday, November 28, 2022.Off the heels of an opening in Hatfield, PA this past summer, the new location also marks the 28th restaurant overall for the growing group.
ocnjdaily.com
Christmas Parade Returns Friday Night
Ocean City’s annual Christmas Parade travels down Asbury Avenue at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Lights, garland, wreaths and bows adorn “The Avenue” for the season, and the parade will bring a variety of bands, floats and other entries to add a little warmth to the winter.
Penn student protesters won’t give up demands as disciplinary action looms
Students and community members rallied on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus Wednesday, urging the school to drop disciplinary action against students involved in protests. This fall, student activists disrupted the university’s convocation ceremony and homecoming football game, and maintained a protest encampment for over a month. Some say they’re...
