The end of the year is a time for reflection and being thankful for what we have. For those of us who have been fortunate this year, consider giving back to the community with these ideas for where to volunteer in and around Los Angeles. From preparing food for the houseless to volunteering in animal shelters or cleaning up our beaches, there are many ways to contribute to the City of Angels—and not just for the holidays but throughout the year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO