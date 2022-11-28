Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Ken Wilson names Angus McClure Wolf Pack offensive line coach; Nady out
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Angus McClure returns to Nevada Football, as head coach Ken Wilson announced McClure as the program’s offensive line coach. McClure had two previous stints on the Wolf Pack staff, serving as tight ends coach in 1996 before a two-year stint as offensive line coach and assistant head coach from 2018-19.
2news.com
Sanders, Peterson headline Nevada's All-MW selections
Seven members of the Nevada football team earned All-Mountain West honors Tuesday, with safety Bentlee Sanders being named to the First Team and nose tackle Dom Peterson named to the Second Team. Wide receiver B.J. Casteel, offensive lineman Grant Starck, running back Toa Taua, linebacker Drue Watts, and nickel Tyson...
lvsportsbiz.com
Erick Harper Faces His Biggest Hiring Decision As UNLV Athletic Director; Will Arroyo’s Replacement Be Big Name Splash Hire?
Erick Harper knows college football. The UNLV athletic director played on the Kansas State football team for four years before working for Kansas State’s athletics department (1990-2003) and then as associate athletics director for football operations at the University of Arizona from 2003 to 2011. Harper fired three-year football...
Carson City, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KOLO TV Reno
“It will always be in the north.” The Nevada Museum home to the John C. Fremont Cannon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a place here in Northern Nevada where we can check out the real Fremont Cannon in person. The Nevada State Museum is now home to the cannon. Most know the Fremont Cannon as the Nevada-UNLV matchup trophy to travel north and south each football season, but the history of the trophy is far from the football field.
A sure thing? Nevada casinos on 20-month run of $1 billion-plus wins
Continuing a 20-month streak, casinos posted a $1.28 billion win in October -- a 4.83% increase over October of last year.
news3lv.com
Nevada's Silver Alert policy changed after elderly couple went missing, husband died
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After an Indiana man died in rural Nevada earlier this year, the state has now changed the way it issues Silver Alerts for missing elderly people. Ronnie and Beverly Barker were on an RV trip from Oregon to Arizona in March....
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Nevada: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Nevada: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Given the fact that the majority of the state is a desert, you may be wondering when the first snow in Nevada happens, if it happens at all. Contrary to popular belief, Nevada experiences a great deal of snow depending on the location within the state, as the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range borders it and brings it a great deal of winter weather.
Sierra storm warning includes Tahoe, up to 2 feet of snow
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra, including Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops.
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view. “George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property. Located on State...
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
nevadabusiness.com
Kagele Named Trustee President of Olive Crest in Nevada
Elizabeth Kagele, former banking executive for nearly 25 years and business entrepreneur, has been named trustee president of Olive Crest in Nevada. Kagele, 38, joined Olive Crest’s trustee group in 2020 while working as an executive with U.S. Bank in Las Vegas. Olive Crest was one of the non-profits being supported by U.S. Bank, and at the time her desire was give back to the Las Vegas community.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada Boy Scouts carry out a time-honored holiday tradition
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Christmas tree is a holiday symbol, immune to the passage of time. This tree lot proves it. “Troop 107 has been selling trees since World War II. Only missed a couple of years during the war,” said Eric Dewitt-Smith, Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop 107. Every...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to get $33 million for public health infrastructure
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting $33 million in funding for public health infrastructure. Funding for the grant is partially paid for by the American Rescue Plan and will go towards supporting local and territorial health departments in maintaining staff, services, and systems. “These...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024
(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary There is a little secret that Nevada developers and road contractors are using to boost profits at the expense of taxpayers, drivers, prospective home buyers, and the environment, all while fomenting the scourge of high housing prices and traffic problems that plague us. These problems are arguably the most important issues of our time and […] The post Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key. appeared first on Nevada Current.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
Thrillist
This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey
Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
