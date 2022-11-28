The Smart Win-Now Trade Idea For The Warriors: Derrick Rose And Cam Reddish Can Help Them Win A Title

This trade could help the Golden State Warriors repeat as champions.

The Golden State Warriors are clearly a team that is built to win immediately. They have a top-10 player of all-time on their roster in Stephen Curry, who led them to a championship in 2022. Their squad also consists of veterans such as Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, all of whom are still playing at a high level. Their starting lineup is extremely talented, and if they round out their bench, they could potentially be the favorites for the title once again.

In this article, we will cover a trade scenario that can get the Golden State Warriors some valuable pieces that can help them repeat as champions. Our scenario features the team making a deal with the New York Knicks and adding Derrick Rose and Cam Reddish to their roster.

Golden State Warriors Receive: Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish

New York Knicks Receive: James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Patrick Baldwin Jr.

There are reasons for both teams to do this deal, and there's no doubt that this deal will benefit the Golden State Warriors in the short term. Here is why both teams should consider making this trade.

The Golden State Warriors Receive Two Immediate Contributors

The key for the Golden State Warriors as of now is getting NBA-ready players that can immediately help them with their pursuit of a 5th championship in the Stephen Curry era. A veteran point guard like Derrick Rose and a solid 3 and D wing like Cam Reddish are solid players that can fit into their rotation and play meaningful minutes for that franchise.

Derrick Rose is obviously no longer the MVP or All-Star he once was, but he could definitely help stabilize the Warriors' bench. He is a solid scorer, shooter, and ball handler who has good game sense and knows how to run an offense. He would also take some of the ballhandling responsibility away from Jordan Poole as well, allowing the guard to mix in a little bit of off-ball play when with the bench unit. Though Donte DiVincenzo has been solid for the Warriors defensively, adding another experienced player that can provide offense off the bench won't hurt at all. They could even run a three-guard lineup off the bench that has elite spacing and could overwhelm opponents with their offense.

Cam Reddish is a solid wing player that could potentially also play the PF position in the Warriors' small-ball system. He has shown that he can guard perimeter players well, and Reddish has solid length and athleticism to help him do that. Though he has struggled thus far from the 3PT line this season, last year, Cam Reddish shot 35.9% from beyond the arc. This shows that he has the ability to shoot well from beyond the arc. With Stephen Curry's gravity, Cam Reddish could become even more efficient. He could definitely be a good fit for the Warriors with his play style and provide depth at the SF position behind Andrew Wiggins. He is definitely more ready to contribute on a contending team than lottery prospect Moses Moody as of right now.

The key reason to do this deal for the Golden State Warriors is simple: the team needs more talent overall coming from the bench. This team would get them two players that can fit rotational roles while also moving their young prospects to the rebuilding New York Knicks.

The New York Knicks Move Derrick Rose's Contract And Get Two Former Lottery Prospects

Derrick Rose has seen his playing time reduced this year, and it was previously reported that the New York Knicks are willing to move him . Cam Reddish is on an expiring contract, and as of right now, it is unclear if the team would be willing to sign him to a new long-term deal. With this trade, the New York Knicks would be able to move both of them while also getting some young players in return.

The main appeal of this deal for the New York Knicks is obviously getting Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman. Both players are former lottery picks that still have a lot of untapped potential. James Wiseman was viewed as a skilled offensive player when coming into the league, but there is no doubt that his defense has not been at a passable level for the NBA game. Jonathan Kuminga is a forward that is already a multi-positional defender, and his athleticism and rim-finishing ability suggest that he can be a productive offensive player in the future. Both players are in need of playing time to develop, and that is something that the New York Knicks can provide.

We have seen many young players who struggle on a certain team become much better when put on a team where development is the priority and where they can play through their mistakes. For example, Bol Bol is a player that is having a renaissance with the Orlando Magic, while on the Denver Nuggets, he was unable to get any playing time. Perhaps Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman would benefit from being traded.

This Could End Up Being A Trade That Benefits Both Teams

There is no doubt that this is a trade that could end up working out for both teams. The New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors are teams that have different goals at the moment, and this trade could help them reach those objectives.

Since the New York Knicks are a rebuilding team at this moment, it would make sense for them to take on two project players in James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga. If those two players manage to develop, the New York Knicks could have a solid core for the foreseeable future.

For the Golden State Warriors, this is about acquiring two players that can take on rotational roles and provide depth. The team has definitely struggled when the bench unit is on, and their young players have definitely had issues thriving in the Warriors' system thus far.

It remains to be seen if the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks enter a discussion about a deal with this framework in the future. This would be a smart move for both teams, and perhaps we'll see reports about a similar trade in the future.

