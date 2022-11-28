Read full article on original website
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to ReopenJoel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Former Walmart employee warned management of shooter’s behavior
The employee, who asked to remain anonymous throughout the investigation, began working at the store in August 2019. She worked under the shooter for almost a year, before she quit last May.
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting survivor: "It was like time stood still"
A survivor of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting tells News 3 she just started working at Walmart about five days before the incident.
wunc.org
Virginia city honors the 6 victims of last week's Walmart shooting
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) Tis grace that brought me safe thus far. MCCAMMON: Flanked by more than a dozen police officers providing security on either side of the stage, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin quoted passages from the Bible and offered prayers for the victims. GLENN YOUNGKIN: And we pray that Lorenzo,...
Man found on E. 20th St in Norfolk with gunshot wound
According to police, the report of a shooting came in around 1:50 a.m. in the 400 block of East 20th Street.
Virginia Beach police: 3 Norfolk teens arrested, charged for driving stolen car, possessing stolen gun
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police officers in Virginia Beach arrested three teenagers from Norfolk last Monday after chasing down a stolen car. A statement from the police department said just before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, officers got an alert about a possible stolen vehicle from license plate recognition software.
Walmart details plans to support families of victims, employees following mass shooting at Chesapeake store
A week following a deadly mass shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, the company released details of how they plan to support victims families and survivors.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting survivor alleges mega-store knew of killer’s strange behavior
The Virginia Walmart employee who killed six of his coworkers in a mass shooting last week asked if they received active shooting training weeks before unleashing his massacre, a new lawsuit says. Killer Andre Bing would ask his peers the ominous question, but would only smile and walk away when they answered in the affirmative, a lawsuit filed Tuesday by shooting survivor Donya Prioleau against Walmart claims. Prioleau, who was in the Chesapeake store’s break room with about 14 other coworkers when Bing burst in and opened fire Nov. 22 night, is suing the mega-corporation for $50 million for keeping the killer...
“My mom was my number one supporter.” Daughter shares story after losing mom to domestic violence
Valerie McElroy, 58, a loving mom of two is remembered for always pouring into others.
Suspect in double shooting at Virginia Beach Food Lion turns himself in
The suspect in a domestic-related shooting that injured two people last week at a Food Lion off Independence Blvd. in Virginia Beach turned himself in to police.
Norfolk makes strides with New Jersey-based crime intervention group
Norfolk’s Young Terrace neighborhood is where the Newark Community Street Team has been working with grassroots groups to tailor their intervention strategies for at-risk youth.
'He didn't deserve this' | Family of Chesapeake man killed in shooting is seeking answers
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Tiquan Smith told his family on the night of Sunday, November 20, he was driving to the nearby sports bar to watch a game. His mother said that's the night she got a call from her mother, saying, "Something happened to Ty." "I was driving down...
Portsmouth PD search for suspect after armed robbery at Food Lion
The suspected attempted to rob the cashier at gunpoint, however the suspect fled the scene without acquiring any money.
Police: 3 Norfolk teens lead police chase in stolen vehicle with firearms inside
Three teens were taken into custody in Virginia Beach after leading police officers in a chase while driving a stolen vehicle with stolen firearms inside.
16-year-old Newport News girl found
A Newport News girl has been reported missing after police said she ran away from home Wednesday afternoon. Lillie Trotter, 16, was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of Ashton Green Apartments
13newsnow.com
'Singled out, and treated differently' | Attorneys meet in courtroom for first time over future of Norfolk's Scotty Quixx
NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday, attorneys representing the Downtown Norfolk nightclub Scotty Quixx sought a preliminary injunction over the city's revocation of their special exception permit. This comes weeks after the nightclub's ownership formally filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the city, claiming damages from lost sales, reputation and inventory.
WAVY News 10
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
WAVY News 10
Earwitness says loved one’s shooting death in Chesapeake wasn’t a case of road rage
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — 30-year-old Tiquan Smith was an Air Force veteran, father of two daughters, and a business owner. Loved ones say all who knew him, loved him. “He didn’t have any problems with anybody out here on these streets. There was nothing but love out here, so whoever did this to him didn’t know him; they did not know him,” said his mother, Sharon Barnes.
Bayside High in Virginia Beach placed on brief lockdown amid unsubstantiated report of threat against school
Bayside High School was put on brief internal lockdown Wednesday morning after officials received a threat against the school.
Chesapeake Walmart to be closed for 'foreseeable future,' CEO says
On Tuesday, Walmart released more details about victims killed in the Nov. 22 mass shooting at its location on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake.
WAVY News 10
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/police-armed-robbery-at-downtown-suffolk-7-eleven/. Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven. The suspect entered the store wearing...
