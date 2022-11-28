The Virginia Walmart employee who killed six of his coworkers in a mass shooting last week asked if they received active shooting training weeks before unleashing his massacre, a new lawsuit says. Killer Andre Bing would ask his peers the ominous question, but would only smile and walk away when they answered in the affirmative, a lawsuit filed Tuesday by shooting survivor Donya Prioleau against Walmart claims. Prioleau, who was in the Chesapeake store’s break room with about 14 other coworkers when Bing burst in and opened fire Nov. 22 night, is suing the mega-corporation for $50 million for keeping the killer...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO