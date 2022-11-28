Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Related
SportsGrid
Virginia Emerges as a College Hoops Contender
Virginia provides one of the most unique viewing experiences in college basketball. Head coach Tony Bennett is unapologetically committed to his style of play, and while it may not be the most exciting, it can be a nightmare for opposing teams. The Cavaliers move at a snail’s pace, playing at...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Basketball Fan Reacts Survey: Who is Virginia’s best player?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Virginia Cavaliers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Augusta Free Press
The ceiling for this Virginia Basketball team is higher than I’d assumed
My thinking going into the 2022-2023 UVA Basketball season was that the team would take a body blow or two with the tough November/December schedule, but would hit its stride by the time the calendar flipped to 2023, like the 2013-2014 team did on its way to an ACC title and #1 NCAA Tournament seed.
Virginia football team to attend 3rd funeral in 5 days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s football team will travel to its third funeral in five days Wednesday to honor the life of Lavel Davis Jr., who was fatally shot on a bus along with two teammates after they returned to campus from a field trip. Davis, 20, and...
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)
“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
thelocalpalate.com
A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants
There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
Daily Collegian
UMass Dissenters present petition to Isenberg administration
On Wednesday Nov. 9, UMass Dissenters organized a walk through the Isenberg School of Management Learning Commons where student demonstrators designed posters, delivered petition signatures and led chants. The group congregated at the office of Dean Anne Massey. Founding members of the UMass Dissenters Toby Paperno and Arsema Kifle presented...
MGM Springfield survives sports betting “mix-up”
MGM Springfield almost whiffed on its layup of a license request when it missed last week's application deadline, Gaming Commission officials revealed Tuesday.
Plans for Blithewood Park Include New Basketball Court, Pickleball Court and More
WORCESTER - The Master Plan for renovations and upgrades at Blithewood Park includes a new basketball court and a court for pickleball and tennis. The design plan will be presented Tuesday night to the City Council. The proposed design also includes a fitness area, a shade shelter, new lighting, benches,...
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
Westfield International Air Show dates announced
Barnes Air National Guard has announced their air show for 2023.
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says
After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to UVA from a field trip to see a play in the Washington, D.C. area, school officials said.Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018...
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst announces candidacy for Mayor
Springfield City Councilor since 2013, Justin Hurst has decided this Wednesday, that he will be running for Mayor of Springfield.
high-profile.com
Construction Manager Hires Two
Holliston, MA – Colantonio Inc. continues to expand with the recent hiring of Assistant Superintendent Justin Ryan and Assistant Project Manager Alex Joyce. Ryan joins the firm with 14 years of commercial construction experience as an assistant superintendent and engineering technician with former employers Cranshaw Construction and GZA GeoEnvironmental. He earned a B.S. in construction management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7
VDOT issued a warning advising I-95 North drivers in the Fredericksburg area to choose alternate routes from Dec. 5 – Dec. 7 as there will be “heavy traffic and major delays.”
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0