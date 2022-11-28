ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SportsGrid

Virginia Emerges as a College Hoops Contender

Virginia provides one of the most unique viewing experiences in college basketball. Head coach Tony Bennett is unapologetically committed to his style of play, and while it may not be the most exciting, it can be a nightmare for opposing teams. The Cavaliers move at a snail’s pace, playing at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Under the Dome (UVA and its failure to protect)

“Mr. Jones, also had come to the attention of our threat assessment team because he was involved in a hazing investigation of some sort. I don’t know the facts and circumstances of that investigation. I know that it was eventually closed due to witnesses that would not cooperate with the process.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
thelocalpalate.com

A Guide to Charlottesville’s Black-Owned Restaurants

There’s no question Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Virginia have a dynamic food scene—but do you know the full story? There’s the booming farm-to-table movement, an amazing selection of wines from the 40-plus wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail, a diverse variety of cuisines, and now, a growing number of Black-owned restaurants.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Daily Collegian

UMass Dissenters present petition to Isenberg administration

On Wednesday Nov. 9, UMass Dissenters organized a walk through the Isenberg School of Management Learning Commons where student demonstrators designed posters, delivered petition signatures and led chants. The group congregated at the office of Dean Anne Massey. Founding members of the UMass Dissenters Toby Paperno and Arsema Kifle presented...
AMHERST, MA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WNAW 94.7

This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts

The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says

After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to UVA from a field trip to see a play in the Washington, D.C. area, school officials said.Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
high-profile.com

Construction Manager Hires Two

Holliston, MA – Colantonio Inc. continues to expand with the recent hiring of Assistant Superintendent Justin Ryan and Assistant Project Manager Alex Joyce. Ryan joins the firm with 14 years of commercial construction experience as an assistant superintendent and engineering technician with former employers Cranshaw Construction and GZA GeoEnvironmental. He earned a B.S. in construction management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.
HOLLISTON, MA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville approves grant for new recreational area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members have requested a recreational biking area, and now Charlottesville has been approved and authorized for funding a new 8.6-acre project to fulfill that request. “The City of Charlottesville is going to purchase 8.6 acres of land, and this will become a public park after...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
