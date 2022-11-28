Read full article on original website
KTVL
Medford Rogue Rotary creates space to meet student basic needs
MEDFORD, Ore. — Officials with the Medford School District and Medford Rogue Rotary announced the creation of a space dedicated to helping high school students find basic supplies needed to succeed in school. Members of Medford Rogue Rotary created the "Tiger Den" at Central Medford High School so students...
KTVL
Large appetites lead to large food bills at Wildlife Images
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Wildlife Images has a range of animals under their care, but they don't all have the same dietary requirements. Some animals are herbivores that eat only plants. Others, like resident grizzly bear Yak, are omnivores that eat fruits, veggies, and meat. There are also animals that eat only meat, like cougar Brady who is an obligate carnivore.
KDRV
New mobile service takes opioid fight street-level in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- The fight against opioids is going street-level this week in Klamath Falls. That's where Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services (KTHFS) is deploying its first of two Street Outreach Mobile Units tomorrow. KTHFS is working with community partners Tayas Yawks and BestCare to launch the mobile...
mybasin.com
KLAMATH FALLS FIELD OFFICE ANNOUNCES ONLINE-ONLY SALE OF CHRISTMAS TREE PERMITS FOR 2022
‘Tis the season! Looking for an outdoor experience to celebrate the holidays? How about cutting down your own Christmas tree? Christmas tree permits for the Bureau of Land Management Klamath Falls Field Office can be purchased ONLINE starting now. Buy your permit here! Permits cost $5 per tree with a...
KTVL
43rd annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show brings together local train enthusiasts
CENTRAL POINT — The Rogue Valley is home to one of the longest-running railroad shows with this year's event making it 43 years in the Southern Oregon community. “I just always loved trains, I think I saw my first one when I was four years old, the next train I had I had to share with a cousin and that did not work out too well,” said Jim Davenport, a model train enthusiast. “But back in my auto racing days, I had a train set where my cars were.”
KTVL
Christmas tree lighting events this weekend
SOUTHERN OREGON — With the holiday season in full swing, many communities in our region are holding Christmas tree lightings. The City of Talent is hosting a tree-lighting ceremony Friday, December 2. This event will happen at the Old Town Hall, 206 East Main Street, Talent between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Activities will include a local goods market, Santa Claus arrival, holiday messages, and more.
KTVL
Ashland warming shelter gets crucial volunteers, Medford shelter needs more
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Winter weather is upon the Rogue Valley and emergency warming shelters are opening across Southern Oregon. The Ashland warming shelter had been reaching a crisis point due to a lack of resources and trained volunteers preventing them from opening as much as they wanted. After putting the call out, the community came through and it has been able to open.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
jacksonvillereview.com
The Magic of Jacksonville’s Victorian Christmas!
The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is pleased to again bring you the magic of Jacksonville’s Victorian Christmas—an old-fashioned, small town holiday celebration you will want to share with you and yours, weekends November 26-27, December 3-4, 10-11, and 17-18, 2022. We kick-off the holidays with Shop Small Saturday...
KTVL
Over 500 without power due to downed powerline
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) is at the scene of downed powerlines on New Hope Road at E and W Intervale Road. Pacific Power reports over 500 customers are currently without power in the Grants Pass area near the downed powerline. RMF says Pacific Power crew members are en route to the downed line.
KTVL
North Medford High School hosts a coin wars in honor of Shelby Wolf
MEDFORD — Leaving a legacy and making sure a student is not forgotten, that's what a group of classmates at North Medford High School are doing for Shelby Wolf. Lake Brown, a junior at NMHS, had been best friends with Shelby since their time at Hedrick Middle School. When Shelby lost her battle to fibrosarcoma cancer on May 29, 2022, Lake wanted to make sure Shelby was remembered in the right way.
KDRV
"Hot materials" leads to structure fire in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Medford Fire Department is reporting that the cause of a structure fire, at 2301 Corona Ave in Medford last night, has been linked to an improper disposal of "hot materials" (smoking) in a trash can. At around 8:51 p.m., Medford Fire crews responded to the scene where...
opb.org
In a town near Ashland, Beaver Days looks to restore beaver populations
If you want to emulate a beaver, you have to make friends with one of their favorite foods: willow shoots. “I call them magic sticks — just plant them in the mud and they start to grow,” said Jeanine Moy, education program director for Vesper Meadow, a restoration demonstration site on the Howard Prairie Plateau, about 30 minutes east of Ashland. It was mid-October, and Moy had recruited volunteers for a work party called Beaver Days.
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
KTVL
Severe winter storm could impact travel in Southern Oregon, Northern California
SOUTHERN OREGON — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for most of Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County from Wednesday morning until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The winter storm watch includes all areas in the South Central Oregon Cascades, Southern Oregon Cascades, and Siskiyous. Parts of Interstate 5,...
Mount Shasta Herald
Election results: Siskiyou County reports winners in 12 local races
Siskiyou County ballots from the Nov. 8 election are counted and results of 12 contested local races are final. The Siskiyou County Elections Office announced Monday, Nov. 28 it certified ballot counts with the state, including results from city council races in Yreka, Dunsmuir and Weed. Among county voters, top...
KTVL
Ask10: Why were benches taken away on Evergreen?
MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Susan wrote in asking:. "Why were the benches taken away on Evergreen between Main Street and Sixth Street?" We reached out to the City of Medford to get the answer. A spokesperson for the city says the benches along Evergreen Street were removed due...
KTVL
Fire department warns about lithium-ion battery explosions
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it has seen an increase in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. According to officials, this fire broke out after a person was changing their scooter batteries on an apartment windowsill. The batteries overheated and exploded. MFD sent out these safety tips to...
