Talent, OR

itinyhouses.com

26′ Arctic Fox is a Fine Tiny Home That’s Designed to Last

There are many factors that make a tiny house worth the buy- the design, the price tag, the space and the overall layout. But most importantly, it is about choosing a fine tiny home that will last you years, and can function to its best in almost any environment or situation. And if that’s what you were looking for, you might want to take a look at this 26’ Arctic Fox.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Medford Rogue Rotary creates space to meet student basic needs

MEDFORD, Ore. — Officials with the Medford School District and Medford Rogue Rotary announced the creation of a space dedicated to helping high school students find basic supplies needed to succeed in school. Members of Medford Rogue Rotary created the "Tiger Den" at Central Medford High School so students...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Large appetites lead to large food bills at Wildlife Images

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Wildlife Images has a range of animals under their care, but they don't all have the same dietary requirements. Some animals are herbivores that eat only plants. Others, like resident grizzly bear Yak, are omnivores that eat fruits, veggies, and meat. There are also animals that eat only meat, like cougar Brady who is an obligate carnivore.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

New mobile service takes opioid fight street-level in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- The fight against opioids is going street-level this week in Klamath Falls. That's where Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services (KTHFS) is deploying its first of two Street Outreach Mobile Units tomorrow. KTHFS is working with community partners Tayas Yawks and BestCare to launch the mobile...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

43rd annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show brings together local train enthusiasts

CENTRAL POINT — The Rogue Valley is home to one of the longest-running railroad shows with this year's event making it 43 years in the Southern Oregon community. “I just always loved trains, I think I saw my first one when I was four years old, the next train I had I had to share with a cousin and that did not work out too well,” said Jim Davenport, a model train enthusiast. “But back in my auto racing days, I had a train set where my cars were.”
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Christmas tree lighting events this weekend

SOUTHERN OREGON — With the holiday season in full swing, many communities in our region are holding Christmas tree lightings. The City of Talent is hosting a tree-lighting ceremony Friday, December 2. This event will happen at the Old Town Hall, 206 East Main Street, Talent between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Activities will include a local goods market, Santa Claus arrival, holiday messages, and more.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Ashland warming shelter gets crucial volunteers, Medford shelter needs more

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Winter weather is upon the Rogue Valley and emergency warming shelters are opening across Southern Oregon. The Ashland warming shelter had been reaching a crisis point due to a lack of resources and trained volunteers preventing them from opening as much as they wanted. After putting the call out, the community came through and it has been able to open.
MEDFORD, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
jacksonvillereview.com

The Magic of Jacksonville’s Victorian Christmas!

The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce is pleased to again bring you the magic of Jacksonville’s Victorian Christmas—an old-fashioned, small town holiday celebration you will want to share with you and yours, weekends November 26-27, December 3-4, 10-11, and 17-18, 2022. We kick-off the holidays with Shop Small Saturday...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KTVL

Over 500 without power due to downed powerline

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire (RMF) is at the scene of downed powerlines on New Hope Road at E and W Intervale Road. Pacific Power reports over 500 customers are currently without power in the Grants Pass area near the downed powerline. RMF says Pacific Power crew members are en route to the downed line.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

North Medford High School hosts a coin wars in honor of Shelby Wolf

MEDFORD — Leaving a legacy and making sure a student is not forgotten, that's what a group of classmates at North Medford High School are doing for Shelby Wolf. Lake Brown, a junior at NMHS, had been best friends with Shelby since their time at Hedrick Middle School. When Shelby lost her battle to fibrosarcoma cancer on May 29, 2022, Lake wanted to make sure Shelby was remembered in the right way.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

"Hot materials" leads to structure fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- The Medford Fire Department is reporting that the cause of a structure fire, at 2301 Corona Ave in Medford last night, has been linked to an improper disposal of "hot materials" (smoking) in a trash can. At around 8:51 p.m., Medford Fire crews responded to the scene where...
MEDFORD, OR
opb.org

In a town near Ashland, Beaver Days looks to restore beaver populations

If you want to emulate a beaver, you have to make friends with one of their favorite foods: willow shoots. “I call them magic sticks — just plant them in the mud and they start to grow,” said Jeanine Moy, education program director for Vesper Meadow, a restoration demonstration site on the Howard Prairie Plateau, about 30 minutes east of Ashland. It was mid-October, and Moy had recruited volunteers for a work party called Beaver Days.
ASHLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/28 – Cases Of Respiratory Viruses Increasing In Southern Oregon, Central Point Police Dept. Announces New Police Chief

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED: 9:28 PM NOV. 27, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Election results: Siskiyou County reports winners in 12 local races

Siskiyou County ballots from the Nov. 8 election are counted and results of 12 contested local races are final. The Siskiyou County Elections Office announced Monday, Nov. 28 it certified ballot counts with the state, including results from city council races in Yreka, Dunsmuir and Weed. Among county voters, top...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Ask10: Why were benches taken away on Evergreen?

MEDFORD, Ore. — News10 viewer Susan wrote in asking:. "Why were the benches taken away on Evergreen between Main Street and Sixth Street?" We reached out to the City of Medford to get the answer. A spokesperson for the city says the benches along Evergreen Street were removed due...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Fire department warns about lithium-ion battery explosions

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it has seen an increase in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. According to officials, this fire broke out after a person was changing their scooter batteries on an apartment windowsill. The batteries overheated and exploded. MFD sent out these safety tips to...
MEDFORD, OR

