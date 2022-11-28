ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
thefordhamram.com

Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx

When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
BRONX, NY
News 12

New White Plains coffee house opens, will fund local nonprofits

A new family owned coffee house opens, today in White Plains. It's called The Pamplemousse Project. Pamplemousse means grapefruit in French and is a nickname for the owner's rescue pup. The cafe says it's mission will be supporting local nonprofits' funding needs through a successful business and giving back all...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
News 12

Windy and rainy conditions create havoc for Bronx residents

A tree collapsed on parked cars in the Bronx during Wednesday's windy and rainy weather. "I work from home remotely. I was in a meeting. I heard my alarm going off. I heard a loud crack," said David Sanchez, who lives on the street. "After the meeting I came down and didn’t think anything of it, and I saw a tree on my truck. I wasn’t expecting it, but I have seen many trees in this area fall down in the past, so it was inevitable for this to happen.”
BRONX, NY
NY1

Beloved historic church may leave East Village

In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building

A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.”  It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park

Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
BROOKLYN, NY

