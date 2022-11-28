Read full article on original website
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx
When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
‘Winter Wonderland’ in Edison to provide family-friendly fun to the community
A winter wonderland in Edison will be doing more than just entertaining the public – it will also help those in need.
Broken elevator strands seniors, disabled residents stranded at Bridgeport's Davey Condominiums
A broken elevator inside the Davey Condominiums in Bridgeport has left more than a dozen seniors and people with disabilities stranded without a way to leave the building.
Soul food and Puerto Rican-inspired lounge to open in Westchester
There’s a new Soul Food and Puerto Rican lounge coming to Westchester County. K&P Lounge will be holding a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 276 Watch Hill Road in Cortlandt Manor. Attendees will enjoy an evening of complimentary...
Orange County holiday light show continues despite fire on grounds
Just as staff and volunteers started to get ready to set up for the annual display, a kitchen fire in October badly damaged their main building on the park grounds in Campbell Hall.
New White Plains coffee house opens, will fund local nonprofits
A new family owned coffee house opens, today in White Plains. It's called The Pamplemousse Project. Pamplemousse means grapefruit in French and is a nickname for the owner's rescue pup. The cafe says it's mission will be supporting local nonprofits' funding needs through a successful business and giving back all...
'Somebody is going to be hurt.' Spring Valley village worker breaks silence to discuss safety concerns
Frank Youngman told News 12's Senior Investigative Reporter Tara Rosenblum that he was compelled to break his silence.
Iconic NJ Bagel Shop Shutters After ’30 Wonderful Years’
Sad news, bagel lovers — New Jersey has lost one of its iconic bagel spots after what it calls “30 wonderful years.”. Bagel Bin on Olcott Square in Bernardsville made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 27. “As you are aware, Bagel Bin has been...
Firefighters: Fire rips through Norwalk home displacing 9 people
There were nine people home at the time of the fire and all escaped without injury.
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving Child
Adult-themed barber shop in NY has shut down.Photo by(@snoopdogg/Instagram) The Dominican hair salon in West Harlem, New York that caught attention for its questionable advertising technique – see photo – has since closed. Los Muchachos Santana was originally located on Amsterdam Ave and West 108.
Windy and rainy conditions create havoc for Bronx residents
A tree collapsed on parked cars in the Bronx during Wednesday's windy and rainy weather. "I work from home remotely. I was in a meeting. I heard my alarm going off. I heard a loud crack," said David Sanchez, who lives on the street. "After the meeting I came down and didn’t think anything of it, and I saw a tree on my truck. I wasn’t expecting it, but I have seen many trees in this area fall down in the past, so it was inevitable for this to happen.”
Beloved historic church may leave East Village
In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
Woman killed in fiery Cross Bronx crash was teacher, coach
MORRISANIA, The Bronx (PIX11) — The day after she was killed in a fiery crash that shut down one of the busiest roadways in the country, Shelly Vilsaint was being honored as a devoted teacher, coach, and member of communities in New York and New Jersey. Vilsaint, 49, was a special education teacher at Frederick […]
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
Manhattan building manager bashed in head with chair while breaking up smoke circle
A Manhattan building manager was bashed in the head with a chair and seriously injured while trying to break up a smoke circle, police said Wednesday.
East Harlem veteran dealing with hot water problems for weeks in NYCHA building
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — He served our country and now the public housing resident just wants consistent hot water so he can take a hot shower. Petty officer William Alvarez served in the United States Naval Reserve and now lives at the New York City Housing Authority’s Jefferson Houses in Harlem. The vet, who […]
Organized Crew Nabbed After Snatching $12G Worth Of Winter Clothing From Ski Barn: Paramus PD
A trio of high-end shoplifters who swiped nearly $18,000 worth of jackets and parkas from a Paramus Ski Barn earlier this month were captured after hitting the same store exactly a week later, authorities said. Shoppers and motorists were among those who looked on as the members of the shoplifting...
Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park
Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
