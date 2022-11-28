Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Related
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Palm Springs Festival of Lights returns Saturday, December 3
Bring the whole family and come celebrate the magic of the holidays in downtown Palm Springs!. The City of Palm Springs is delighted to announce the 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The...
Exclusive: Get an inside look at Acrisure Arena
The first show at Acrisure Arena is just weeks away, on December 14. Drivers have seen the arena reach construction milestones throughout the past few months, but have yet to see inside. Until today. News Channel 3, as a media partner of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, is bringing our cameras into the arena to show The post Exclusive: Get an inside look at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
palmspringslife.com
Hike of the Month: Murray Canyon Trail
It’s true: Waterfalls exist in the desert! Day hikers will find one of them in the San Jacinto Mountains, not too far from downtown Palm Springs, on the Murray Canyon Trail. The secluded out-and-back walk to Seven Sister Falls is approximately 4.1 miles round trip. One of four passes in the Indian Canyons, the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, the moderately challenging Murray Canyon Trail sports a 450-foot elevation gain. The stair-step cascade waterfall is seasonal; one step falls about 15 to 20 feet, then a pair of falls plunges another 10 to 15 feet.
palmspringslife.com
The Mayor of La Quinta
Andy Williams loved art and helped establish the La Quinta Arts Festival in 1983. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS HISTORICAL SOCIETY. He was known locally as “the Mayor of La Quinta.” The title was never a formal one, even though he was once offered the official designation of “honorary mayor.” Nevertheless, he did as much as anyone to transform that space in the Coachella Valley into a place. Snuggled in among the Santa Rosa Mountains, La Quinta long ago earned a reputation as a destination for recreation, inspiration, and repose. And he played no small role in helping transform this sleepy community into one of the world’s premier winter havens.
NBC Los Angeles
A Palm Desert Shimmer Show Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary
WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Through Dec. 30, 2022 (select nights) Illuminated animals, treats for sale, and a festive atmosphere. COUNTING ALL OF THE STARS... during a visit to Palm Desert? You'd be outside all night, and you still might only cover a very minuscule section of the observable sky. That isn't anything to boo nor hoo over; the stunning section of the California desert is known for its velvety overhead bowl, a dome that is prettily pricked by innumerable petite points of light. But some spectaculars located on the land give all of those stars above some sparkly competition, including what's now twinkling at The Living Desert and Gardens. It's WildLights we're swooning over, an outdoor experience brimming with bright and beautiful light displays, including illuminated arrangements that pay incandescent homage to some of the animal park's residents.
visitpalmsprings.com
Christmas Dinner in Palm Springs
If you’re looking for a great place to enjoy Christmas dinner with your family, look no further than Palm Springs. With its fantastic weather and beautiful views, Palm Springs is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays. And with so many great restaurants to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect spot for your Christmas dinner.
d23.com
Mickey Mouse One: Walt’s Plane at the Palm Springs Air Museum – Opening Night with D23
Gold Member: $80 + $7 processing fee Click the link for the chance to purchase tickets. Join D23: The Official Disney Fan Club in celebrating Walt Disney’s birthday with the debut of the exhibit, detailing the history of his plane into the Palm Springs Air Museum on December 5, 2022! After an amazing preview of the plane at D23 Expo, we are excited to see this amazing piece of history find a home in a city that was very special to Walt himself. This commemorative evening celebrates the momentous occasion with a reception including presentations, mix and mingling, and even cake to celebrate Walt’s birthday!
Section 14 survivors seek millions in compensation from city of Palm Springs
Hundreds of minority families are seeking compensation from the city of Palm Springs for the destruction of the land known as Section 14 in the downtown area more than half a century ago. It happened after long-term land leases were legalized on Indian land, making commercial development there possible and causing the value of that The post Section 14 survivors seek millions in compensation from city of Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
palmspringslife.com
7 Best Hotels to Book in Greater Palm Springs
La Quinta Resort and Club. Originally opened in 1926, La Quinta Resort and Club has one of the desert’s lengthiest pedigrees. It started out as an irresistible magnet for Hollywood legends and ultimately blossomed across 45 acres that now have approximately 800 casitas, villas, and suites designed in the Spanish mission, Spanish hacienda, and Spanish colonial styles. Pickleball, golf, spa services, and luxury retail are among the popular amenities. laquintaresort.com.
Indio International Tamale Festival makes its way to Miles Avenue Park
The Indio International Tamale Festival is kicking off on Thursday with "Mercadito de Noche" which includes a festive night market. The tamale festival is taking place from December 1 to December 4. This year Thursday and Friday will be "Mercadito de Noche" from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm. This is a night market that will The post Indio International Tamale Festival makes its way to Miles Avenue Park appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
St. Paul’s celebrates reopening of kitchen used to feed hundreds each day in Palm Springs and beyond
A crucial kitchen in Palm Springs is back in action following a brief closure that allowed for a remodel brought on by issues that forced its closure. The facility at St. Paul in the Desert celebrated the remodel on Nov. 27 with an official ribbon cutting. Looking to address issues...
Crews making great progress on 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home; Register for alerts on ticket sales
We’re kicking off the 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway with the community! The home is being built in the Montage Community in Palm Desert. Crews are making great progress ahead of the giveaway in March. The Spanish-style house is estimated to be worth more than $925,000. With new foam insulation, wiring, and plumbing The post Crews making great progress on 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home; Register for alerts on ticket sales appeared first on KESQ.
City of Indio moves forward with plans for John Nobles Memorial Park
Indio city officials say that the park will honor John Nobles and the community he founded, Nobles Ranch. John Nobles, a Black sharecropper who arrived in the Coachella Valley in the 1920s, was known to sell or give sections of his land to fellow Black settlers. Nobles Ranch, which now sits as an empty lot The post City of Indio moves forward with plans for John Nobles Memorial Park appeared first on KESQ.
Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families
A news conference by a group of Section 14 survivors and their descendants will be held at 10 a.m. in Los Angeles. You can watch the news conference below: A group of over 500 survivors and descendants of what was known as the destruction of Section 14 is seeking reparations from the City of Palm The post Racial reparations claim against city of Palm Springs filed by Section 14 families appeared first on KESQ.
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
nomadlawyer.org
Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
foxla.com
Festival of Lights fireworks show at Mission Inn
Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa kicked off the holiday season in style with the 30th anniversary celebration of the Festival of Lights. MORE: https://bit.ly/3V6xVrl.
spectrumnews1.com
Mojave desert tortoises headed toward extinction
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors recently approved a new project aimed at helping to protect the endangered desert tortoise. A $117,000 fencing project will help keep the reptiles from falling into a working gravel pit north of the city of Blythe. LA Times staff writer Louis Sahagun talked with...
Couple helps rescue injured hiker who was stranded in SoCal wilderness for 2 weeks
A stranded hiker managed to survive on his own for two weeks in the Southern California wilderness until he was discovered by a couple on a camping trip nearby.
Comments / 1