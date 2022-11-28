Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Cooler end to the week
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — A cool front boundary continues to move in and will bring more comfortable conditions to the area for the end of the week. We're starting Thursday morning with temperatures mostly in the 70s. Skies are partly cloudy with a few lingering showers along the coastline.
cbs12.com
Scratch-off Florida Lottery ticket makes 21 year old a millionaire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 year old in Broward County scratched his way to a million dollars from the Florida Lottery. The lottery announced that Ricco Ferguson, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He showed up at the lottery’s Miami...
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, worth a portion of Tuesday's $34,340.56 jackpot, was sold at Tina's Grocery on 25th Street. The winning numbers were 4-5-6-12-25. Other winning tickets were sold in Miami, Pompano...
cbs12.com
Pink scooter swiped in a string of burglaries
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are still at large after deputies said they committed a string of burglaries in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said three men were seen committing multiple vehicle and residential burglaries at the Holiday Plaza located on N. Haverhill Road last month. The burglaries took place between midnight and 4:30 a.m.
cbs12.com
Two women wanted for distraction theft at Trader Joe's
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need help identifying two women they say distracted a shopper, stealing her wallet. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two women entered a Trader Joe's off of State Road 7 on Nov. 20. While they were inside, they somehow distracted the victim resulting in the victim’s wallet being snatched from her purse.
cbs12.com
Postal truck overturned near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There may be a slight delay getting your mail if you live in West Palm Beach. A Postal Service truck overturned onto its side, Wednesday morning. It happened on Shiloh Drive near Palm Beach Lakes Community High School. Reports about the truck started...
cbs12.com
New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
cbs12.com
Winter fest, whiskers, and Santa: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening this weekend in our area. The Sebastian River Art Club gallery is hosting their annual Christmas Bazaar. Attendees will be able to shop unique gifts created by local artist and proceeds from certain items will benefit the Art Club's Scholarship Fund.
cbs12.com
Purchase assistance available for first-time homebuyers in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — First-time homebuyers can get help from the county. On Wednesday, Palm Beach County’s Department of Housing and Economic Development announced the availability of the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Purchase Assistance funds. Funding will help income eligible first-time homebuyers with rehabilitation of a...
cbs12.com
Delray Beach kicks off the holiday season with tree lighting
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the 29th year, the iconic 100-foot Christmas tree is shining bright at Old School Square Park. It's a beloved tradition. According to the Delray Beach Parks and Recreation Department, the tree lighting brings in people from all over to welcome the holidays. "It...
cbs12.com
Body of boy from Treasure Coast found: 'A tragedy of monumental proportions,' sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie has been recovered from a lake in central Florida, three days after he fell into the water from a boat. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called the situation “a tragedy of monumental proportions.”
cbs12.com
Riviera Beach Police substation host grand opening
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new addition for the Riviera Beach Police Department opened up today. The city held a grand opening for its police substation on Nov. 28. Interim Police Chief Josh Lewis said the substation will increase police presence and provide a place for the community to engage with police.
cbs12.com
PBSO looking for missing 19 year old
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a young adult last seen over the weekend. Deputies said Ozalers Damis, 19, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 26 and was later reported missing by his mother on Nov. 28. The sheriff's office...
cbs12.com
Uninvited Thanksgiving guest grabbed woman, 'refused commands' during arrest, deputies say
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man called for help at about 9:30 on Thanksgiving night and said "that a man had entered his residence. He stated that the man did not live there. He stated he knew the man, but he was not supposed to be there, and dispatch could hear a verbal altercation taking place."
cbs12.com
Help catch Grinch seen on camera stealing decorations, driving away in multicolored car
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A real-life Grinch was caught in the act stealing holiday decorations from somebody's home. Now, the owner and Palm Springs police are asking for help putting her in handcuffs and behind bars. They sent video of the woman in front of the victims’ home...
cbs12.com
9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie hits boat propeller while falling into lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for a 9-year-old boy from Port St. Lucie after he fell into a lake in front of his two brothers. This incident occurred just a day before the body of an autistic 10-year-old boy from Riviera Beach was found in a lake in his neighborhood.
cbs12.com
Man dead after walking away from hospital near Palm Beach Central High School
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after walking away from a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. about an unresponsive man on the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road in the Village of Wellington.
cbs12.com
Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
cbs12.com
Body found in canal off turnpike, in the water for over 2 days, medical examiner says
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities in Broward County are investigating how a body ended up in a canal off the Florida Turnpike. The Florida Highway Patrol said a fiber optic employee discovered the body Tuesday morning floating in a canal in the northbound side of the Turnpike near mile marker 67.
cbs12.com
'I'm coming home:' Palm Beach County School District swears in new members
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was an emotional night for the new Palm Beach County School District Board Members, especially for Edwin Ferguson. “It feels like I'm coming home in some respects," said Ferguson. Edwin Ferguson returned to his roots as the newest representative of District 7...
