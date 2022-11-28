ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Cooler end to the week

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — A cool front boundary continues to move in and will bring more comfortable conditions to the area for the end of the week. We're starting Thursday morning with temperatures mostly in the 70s. Skies are partly cloudy with a few lingering showers along the coastline.
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets was sold in West Palm Beach. The ticket, worth a portion of Tuesday's $34,340.56 jackpot, was sold at Tina's Grocery on 25th Street. The winning numbers were 4-5-6-12-25. Other winning tickets were sold in Miami, Pompano...
Pink scooter swiped in a string of burglaries

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are still at large after deputies said they committed a string of burglaries in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said three men were seen committing multiple vehicle and residential burglaries at the Holiday Plaza located on N. Haverhill Road last month. The burglaries took place between midnight and 4:30 a.m.
Two women wanted for distraction theft at Trader Joe's

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies need help identifying two women they say distracted a shopper, stealing her wallet. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two women entered a Trader Joe's off of State Road 7 on Nov. 20. While they were inside, they somehow distracted the victim resulting in the victim’s wallet being snatched from her purse.
New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
Winter fest, whiskers, and Santa: What to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are a few events happening this weekend in our area. The Sebastian River Art Club gallery is hosting their annual Christmas Bazaar. Attendees will be able to shop unique gifts created by local artist and proceeds from certain items will benefit the Art Club's Scholarship Fund.
Purchase assistance available for first-time homebuyers in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — First-time homebuyers can get help from the county. On Wednesday, Palm Beach County’s Department of Housing and Economic Development announced the availability of the State Housing Initiatives Partnership Purchase Assistance funds. Funding will help income eligible first-time homebuyers with rehabilitation of a...
Delray Beach kicks off the holiday season with tree lighting

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For the 29th year, the iconic 100-foot Christmas tree is shining bright at Old School Square Park. It's a beloved tradition. According to the Delray Beach Parks and Recreation Department, the tree lighting brings in people from all over to welcome the holidays. "It...
Riviera Beach Police substation host grand opening

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new addition for the Riviera Beach Police Department opened up today. The city held a grand opening for its police substation on Nov. 28. Interim Police Chief Josh Lewis said the substation will increase police presence and provide a place for the community to engage with police.
PBSO looking for missing 19 year old

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a young adult last seen over the weekend. Deputies said Ozalers Damis, 19, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 26 and was later reported missing by his mother on Nov. 28. The sheriff's office...
Suspect arrested in West Palm Beach murder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after investigators say he killed another man and left him on the sidewalk in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, fire rescue crews arrived to Drexel Road to calls of an unresponsive man around 4:33 a.m. on Friday, November 25.
