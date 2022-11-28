ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NOTRE DAME 70, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 52

Percentages: FG .389, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Walker 2-4, Brooks 1-3, Hoggard 1-4, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hoggard 2). Turnovers: 7 (Hoggard 3, Walker 2, Kohler, Sissoko). Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Hauser, Whitens). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski394-90-01-8229. Goodwin365-90-00-51212.
EAST LANSING, MI
Wednesday's Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge...
OREGON STATE
USC 66, CALIFORNIA 51

Percentages: FG .442, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-4, Ellis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 7, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 2, Morgan 2, Peterson 2, Hornery, Sellers). Steals: 3 (Ellis,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112

L.A. CLIPPERS (112) Mann 2-5 0-2 5, Morris Sr. 3-11 3-5 10, Zubac 5-7 2-2 12, Coffey 1-4 2-2 5, Jackson 5-10 3-4 15, Covington 3-9 0-0 8, Diabate 4-8 3-3 11, Batum 2-4 2-3 8, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 4-12 1-2 10, Preston 1-2 0-0 2, Wall 7-19 12-13 26. Totals 37-93 28-36 112.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Portland 100, Multnomah 79

MULTNOMAH (0-1) Sofia 1-1 0-0 3, Taylor 6-15 3-4 15, Block 2-5 0-0 4, C.Jones 3-10 4-4 12, Richardson 2-5 4-4 10, Peppinger 3-7 0-0 9, Grier 2-3 0-0 6, Ungwiluk 1-2 2-3 4, Q.Jones 2-6 0-0 6, Carter-Hollinger 2-2 0-0 6, Goodridge 1-2 2-4 4, Uchime 0-0 0-0 0, Kietzmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-19 79.
PORTLAND, OR
Kansas 74, Texas A&M 42

KANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.0, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Kersgieter 4-10, Mayberry 2-3, Telegdy 1-1, Franklin 0-2, Prater 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson 2, Jessen 1) Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 3, Franklin 2, Mayberry 2, Prater 1, Strom 1, Eltayeb 1, Team 1) Steals: 10 (Jackson 3, Kersgieter 3,...
LAWRENCE, KS
GEORGE WASHINGTON 79, SOUTH CAROLINA 55

Percentages: FG .323, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Carter 3-4, Johnson 2-6, Benson 1-2, Cooper 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Davis 0-1, H.Brown 0-1, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 3, H.Brown). Turnovers: 11 (H.Brown 5, Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk, Carter, Gray). Steals: 5 (Bosmans-Verdonk, Davis,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Phoenix 132, Chicago 113

CHICAGO (113) DeRozan 11-17 7-8 29, Williams 0-8 2-2 2, Vucevic 5-9 6-7 17, Dosunmu 5-8 1-1 11, LaVine 7-15 6-7 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Terry 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 2-2 0-0 4, Caruso 4-7 4-5 14, Dragic 2-5 1-3 5, White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-82 27-33 113.
CHICAGO, IL
NO. 10 INDIANA 77, NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 65

Percentages: FG .339, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Love 2-7, Davis 1-2, Dunn 1-2, Nance 1-7). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bacot, Dunn, Nance). Turnovers: 9 (Davis 3, Love 2, Nance 2, Bacot, Trimble). Steals: 4 (P.Johnson 2, Davis, Nance). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
SEATTLE, WA
Today in Sports History-Marino breaks TD pass record.

1907 — Tommy Burns defends his world heavyweight title by knocking out Gunner Moir in the 10th round at London. 1944 — Ohio State quarterback Leslie Horvath wins the Heisman Trophy. 1947 — Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack wins the Heisman Trophy. 1952 — Oklahoma halfback Billy...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AIR FORCE 81, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 53

ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 0-14, .000 (Doss 0-1, Reinhart 0-1, Greene 0-2, Harris 0-2, Milton 0-2, Ware 0-2, Curry 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Milton). Turnovers: 16 (Doss 4, Harris 4, Ware 3, Da Cruz 2, Milton 2, Plet). Steals:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Eagles WR Brown at peace with career following Titans trade

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown just wanted to get paid. With good reason, Brown figured. Tennessee drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft and he instantly became one of the top receivers in the game. He topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his first two seasons and had 869 in just 13 games in his third.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
W. Kentucky 75, Austin Peay 74

W. KENTUCKY (7-1) Hamilton 5-9 2-2 13, Sharp 7-8 4-4 18, Akot 8-14 3-4 20, Frampton 0-1 0-1 0, McKnight 3-9 3-4 9, Rawls 2-6 1-2 5, Lander 2-4 0-0 5, Marshall 1-2 0-0 2, Diagne 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-54 13-17 75. AUSTIN PEAY (3-5) Ware 0-1 0-0 0,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Denver 120, Houston 100

Percentages: FG .420, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (K.Porter Jr. 5-7, Smith Jr. 3-6, Mathews 2-4, Nix 1-5, Ja.Green 1-7, Martin Jr. 0-1, Garuba 0-2, Sengun 0-2, E.Gordon 0-3, Eason 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Fernando 2, Garuba 2, Eason, Smith Jr.). Turnovers: 14...
COLORADO STATE 87, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 71

Percentages: FG .435, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Anderson 4-9, Leaupepe 2-7, Stephens 1-2, Shelton 1-3, Ahrens 1-6, Merkviladze 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Issanza, Lewis, Merkviladze). Turnovers: 7 (Anderson 2, Graham, Issanza, Leaupepe, Merkviladze, Shelton). Steals: 3 (Ahrens, Issanza, Lewis). Technical Fouls: None.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DEPAUL 103, SAMFORD 98, OT

Percentages: FG .453, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (N.Johnson 3-4, Campbell 2-6, Parham 2-7, Achor 1-1, Rillie 1-2, Dye 1-3, Glover 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Achor). Turnovers: 10 (Parham 4, Campbell 2, N.Johnson 2, Rillie 2). Steals: 8 (Campbell...
NEBRASKA 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 67

Percentages: FG .444, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Penha 2-4, Ashton-Langford 2-5, Kelley 2-6, McGlockton 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Langford 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 10 (Ashton-Langford 3, Langford 2, Zackery 2, Kelley, McGlockton, Penha). Steals: 4 (Kelley 2, McGlockton,...
BOSTON, MA

