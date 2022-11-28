Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 INDIANA 77, NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 65
Percentages: FG .339, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Love 2-7, Davis 1-2, Dunn 1-2, Nance 1-7). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bacot, Dunn, Nance). Turnovers: 9 (Davis 3, Love 2, Nance 2, Bacot, Trimble). Steals: 4 (P.Johnson 2, Davis, Nance). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 74, Texas A&M 42
KANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.0, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Kersgieter 4-10, Mayberry 2-3, Telegdy 1-1, Franklin 0-2, Prater 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson 2, Jessen 1) Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 3, Franklin 2, Mayberry 2, Prater 1, Strom 1, Eltayeb 1, Team 1) Steals: 10 (Jackson 3, Kersgieter 3,...
Porterville Recorder
NOTRE DAME 70, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 52
Percentages: FG .389, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Walker 2-4, Brooks 1-3, Hoggard 1-4, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hoggard 2). Turnovers: 7 (Hoggard 3, Walker 2, Kohler, Sissoko). Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Hauser, Whitens). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski394-90-01-8229. Goodwin365-90-00-51212.
Porterville Recorder
DePaul 103, Samford 98, OT
SAMFORD (6-3) Dye 10-19 2-4 23, Marshall 1-4 4-4 6, Campbell 4-12 2-2 12, Glover 3-6 0-0 6, Parham 5-16 4-5 16, N.Johnson 4-5 0-1 11, Rillie 3-4 2-3 9, Staton-McCray 0-4 4-6 4, Achor 4-5 2-4 11. Totals 34-75 20-29 98. DEPAUL (4-3) J.Johnson 9-13 4-6 28, Penn 1-6...
Porterville Recorder
NEW MEXICO 69, SAINT MARY'S 65
Percentages: FG .490, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (House 3-5, Dent 1-1, Mashburn 1-2, Allick 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dent, House). Turnovers: 17 (Dent 3, House 3, Mashburn 3, Allick 2, Forsling 2, Udeze 2, Jenkins, Seck). Steals: 11 (House 6,...
Porterville Recorder
GEORGE WASHINGTON 79, SOUTH CAROLINA 55
Percentages: FG .323, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Carter 3-4, Johnson 2-6, Benson 1-2, Cooper 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Davis 0-1, H.Brown 0-1, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 3, H.Brown). Turnovers: 11 (H.Brown 5, Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk, Carter, Gray). Steals: 5 (Bosmans-Verdonk, Davis,...
Porterville Recorder
USC 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .442, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-4, Ellis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 7, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 2, Morgan 2, Peterson 2, Hornery, Sellers). Steals: 3 (Ellis,...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Rose Bowl game organizers cleared the way for the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams starting in the 2024 season, informing CFP officials they are willing to alter agreements to accommodate a new format to decide the national champion. A person with knowledge...
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
Porterville Recorder
Portland 100, Multnomah 79
MULTNOMAH (0-1) Sofia 1-1 0-0 3, Taylor 6-15 3-4 15, Block 2-5 0-0 4, C.Jones 3-10 4-4 12, Richardson 2-5 4-4 10, Peppinger 3-7 0-0 9, Grier 2-3 0-0 6, Ungwiluk 1-2 2-3 4, Q.Jones 2-6 0-0 6, Carter-Hollinger 2-2 0-0 6, Goodridge 1-2 2-4 4, Uchime 0-0 0-0 0, Kietzmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-19 79.
Porterville Recorder
Utah 125, L.A. Clippers 112
L.A. CLIPPERS (112) Mann 2-5 0-2 5, Morris Sr. 3-11 3-5 10, Zubac 5-7 2-2 12, Coffey 1-4 2-2 5, Jackson 5-10 3-4 15, Covington 3-9 0-0 8, Diabate 4-8 3-3 11, Batum 2-4 2-3 8, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Boston Jr. 4-12 1-2 10, Preston 1-2 0-0 2, Wall 7-19 12-13 26. Totals 37-93 28-36 112.
Porterville Recorder
W. Kentucky 75, Austin Peay 74
W. KENTUCKY (7-1) Hamilton 5-9 2-2 13, Sharp 7-8 4-4 18, Akot 8-14 3-4 20, Frampton 0-1 0-1 0, McKnight 3-9 3-4 9, Rawls 2-6 1-2 5, Lander 2-4 0-0 5, Marshall 1-2 0-0 2, Diagne 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-54 13-17 75. AUSTIN PEAY (3-5) Ware 0-1 0-0 0,...
Porterville Recorder
NEBRASKA 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 67
Percentages: FG .444, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Penha 2-4, Ashton-Langford 2-5, Kelley 2-6, McGlockton 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Langford 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 10 (Ashton-Langford 3, Langford 2, Zackery 2, Kelley, McGlockton, Penha). Steals: 4 (Kelley 2, McGlockton,...
Porterville Recorder
Loyola Chicago 85, Cent. Arkansas 70
CENT. ARKANSAS (4-4) Cooper 4-9 3-4 13, Hunter 4-15 0-0 11, Kirsipuu 3-8 0-0 9, Olowokere 1-2 0-0 2, Kayouloud 8-13 2-2 21, Cato 1-2 3-4 6, Reeves 2-5 0-0 5, Bounds 1-1 1-3 3, Daughtery 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 9-13 70.
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 132, Chicago 113
CHICAGO (113) DeRozan 11-17 7-8 29, Williams 0-8 2-2 2, Vucevic 5-9 6-7 17, Dosunmu 5-8 1-1 11, LaVine 7-15 6-7 21, Jones Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Terry 0-1 0-0 0, Bradley 1-2 0-0 2, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Drummond 2-2 0-0 4, Caruso 4-7 4-5 14, Dragic 2-5 1-3 5, White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 41-82 27-33 113.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 120, Houston 100
HOUSTON (100) E.Gordon 1-4 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 5-12 0-0 13, Sengun 8-12 2-2 18, Ja.Green 6-16 3-5 16, K.Porter Jr. 8-18 2-2 23, Eason 0-5 4-4 4, Garuba 1-3 0-1 2, Martin Jr. 1-3 1-2 3, Fernando 0-2 2-2 2, Christopher 2-2 0-0 4, Mathews 2-4 0-0 6, Nix 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 37-88 14-18 100.
Porterville Recorder
COLORADO STATE 87, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 71
Percentages: FG .435, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Anderson 4-9, Leaupepe 2-7, Stephens 1-2, Shelton 1-3, Ahrens 1-6, Merkviladze 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Issanza, Lewis, Merkviladze). Turnovers: 7 (Anderson 2, Graham, Issanza, Leaupepe, Merkviladze, Shelton). Steals: 3 (Ahrens, Issanza, Lewis). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Marino breaks TD pass record.
1907 — Tommy Burns defends his world heavyweight title by knocking out Gunner Moir in the 10th round at London. 1944 — Ohio State quarterback Leslie Horvath wins the Heisman Trophy. 1947 — Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack wins the Heisman Trophy. 1952 — Oklahoma halfback Billy...
Porterville Recorder
Eagles WR Brown at peace with career following Titans trade
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown just wanted to get paid. With good reason, Brown figured. Tennessee drafted Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft and he instantly became one of the top receivers in the game. He topped 1,000 yards receiving each of his first two seasons and had 869 in just 13 games in his third.
Porterville Recorder
AIR FORCE 81, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 53
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 0-14, .000 (Doss 0-1, Reinhart 0-1, Greene 0-2, Harris 0-2, Milton 0-2, Ware 0-2, Curry 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Milton). Turnovers: 16 (Doss 4, Harris 4, Ware 3, Da Cruz 2, Milton 2, Plet). Steals:...
Comments / 0