WBTV
Rain possible Saturday morning after dry, cool end to the week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny, dry and chilly today, with more seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 50s. Today and Friday: Ample sunshine, chilly temperatures. We’ll be clear and cold again tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday will bring a few more clouds...
WBTV
Cold weather with rain chances return as calendar turns to December
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Freezing temperatures return for the start of December!. Rain chances increase by the weekend. This morning’s rain is long gone and the colder temperatures are moving in. Anticipate freezing temperatures to start off the first day of December! The entire area will wake up below-freezing, with lows in the 20s in the mountains and foothills, and on either side of the 30-degree mark in the Charlotte Metro. Although we could see some filtered sunshine at times tomorrow, we’ll be mostly sunny and dry as highs reach the mid 50s.
WBTV
First Alert on Wednesday due to storms before cold temps ending the week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain impacts likely for the Wednesday morning commute. Much colder temperatures move in to end the work week. After a dry and sunny day, rain chances are back in the forecast and will be climbing through the overnight period. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for your Wednesday morning commute! Although it won’t be raining all day, prepare for heavy rain at times early Wednesday morning and even a few rumbles of thunder. By mid-morning, the heaviest of the rain will have shifted east and we will gradually dry and clear out from there... Temperatures will start in the 50s and make it into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon.
WBTV
Rainy start but sun returns for Wednesday afternoon, rest of the week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning’s wet weather will quickly move out and clouds will break for some sunshine this afternoon. First Alert Weather Day: Rain exits, sun and wind enter. Thursday and Friday: Sunshine, dry and chilly. Weekend: Small rain chance on Saturday. Wind gusts this afternoon may...
WBTV
Showers, thunderstorms could make for messy Wednesday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will offer more sunshine, with afternoon readings back in the mild middle 60s. As high pressure drifts off the coast late today, a quick-moving front will move in late tonight into Wednesday morning with showers and perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder. The...
WBTV
Heavy downpours, fog, gusty winds moving in late Tuesday into Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain will move in late tonight through Wednesday morning with heavy downpours at times, areas of fog, and gusty winds. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Wet and windy morning. Thursday: Dry, much cooler. We’ll be dry, mostly sunny, and mild for today with high temperatures in...
WBTV
Wednesday brings the one chance for rain this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will build across the Carolinas today, helping to keep us mild and dry. There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around with pleasant afternoon readings in the low to mid-60s. Today: Lots of sunshine, stays unseasonably mild. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: AM...
WBTV
Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. “I saw this eye kind of peeping in on me,” the patron said. He never believed he would...
WBTV
2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight east Charlotte crash
10 ways to save on your energy bill this winter in Charlotte. There are ways you can save on your bill and assistance with paying your bill to alleviate the financial burden. Trial date set for woman accused of murdering co-worker in Hickory. Updated: 13 hours ago. A tentative trial...
Residents say semitrucks parked in north Charlotte neighborhood cause driving hazards
CHARLOTTE — Residents along Carolina Lily Lane in north Charlotte told Channel 9 that their daily commutes are getting dangerous due to semitrucks. The trucks are parked in a residential area, which residents said makes it difficult for drivers to see as they pull out onto the roadway. Neighbors...
WBTV
Charlotte man reported missing after leaving home Wednesday afternoon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. According to the CMPD, 80-year-old Jerry Dean Snider was driving his silver 2016 GMC Acadia, with North Carolina license plate FCE-1974. The vehicle had several...
WBTV
Tis The Season: Holiday events abound across the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the magic of the holiday season. From Christmas Town USA to Turn 2, communities across the area are embracing the spirit of the...
WBTV
10 ways to save on your energy bill this winter in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - It will be more expensive to heat your home this winter. Yes, but: There are ways you can save on your bill and assistance with paying your bill to alleviate the financial burden. Why it matters: Americans are already grappling with historic inflation that’s made everything...
WBTV
Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Exit 17 for North Chester Street in Gastonia. By 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said all but one lane had reopened. The remaining lane...
WBTV
Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
lakenormanpublications.com
WBTV meteorologist beloved as Sherrills Ford’s own
SHERRILLS FORD – Long before Jason Myers delivered a forecast or flashed his trademark smile in front of a WBTV camera, he called Sherrills Ford home. The 41-year-old meteorologist, who lost his life in last week’s news helicopter crash in Charlotte, grew up in the Catawba County and Lake Norman community, where his father, Glenn, pastored Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church.
WBTV
Silver Alert issued for Salisbury man last seen at Novant hospital
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing out of Rowan County. According to authorities, 87-year-old James Edward Smith is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. He was reportedly last seen at Novant Health Hospital off Mocksville Avenue...
‘Not on public streets.’ Loud cars, spinouts, ‘takeovers’ in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It is a tell-tale sign that you are bound to see all around Charlotte–tire tracks indicating spinouts at intersections. They are, more often than not, also signs of loud cars, annoyed neighbors, and plain simple illegal activity. Guns and drugs seized, 3 arrests made in Charlotte ‘Street Takeover’ operation Joanna […]
WBTV
Funeral mass happening Wednesday for WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Family, friends and colleagues will say goodbye to a very special coworker. A funeral mass is being held Wednesday for our good friend and WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings called Tayag a hero as his last act was saving...
Larry Sprinkle safe after car he was in catches fire at Belmont Christmas Parade
BELMONT, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte's weather forecaster Larry Sprinkle is safe after a car caught fire at the Belmont Christmas Parade, Belmont Police confirmed. Sprinkle has been riding in the same car with the same driver in the same parade for a decade now, so this incident was quite shocking to him.
