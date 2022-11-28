CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain impacts likely for the Wednesday morning commute. Much colder temperatures move in to end the work week. After a dry and sunny day, rain chances are back in the forecast and will be climbing through the overnight period. A First Alert Weather Day is in place for your Wednesday morning commute! Although it won’t be raining all day, prepare for heavy rain at times early Wednesday morning and even a few rumbles of thunder. By mid-morning, the heaviest of the rain will have shifted east and we will gradually dry and clear out from there... Temperatures will start in the 50s and make it into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

