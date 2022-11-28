ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Deion Sanders reportedly considering Bearcats coaching position, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Primetime” could be returning to Cincinnati to fill the vacant head football coach position for the Bearcats. Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has widdled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

SWAT, police investigate Riverview East Academy; school on lockdown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy is placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to Cincinnati Public Schools. SWAT and Cincinnati Police officers are currently investigating the scene. As of 12:30 p.m., no weapon was found on campus, CPS said. CPS says parents should not go to the school. Instead, they...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Shooting victim shows up at Green Twp hospital

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a report of a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Car crashes into Woodward High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati police mourn loss of K-9 officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who recently died due to medical complications. Cairo has been with the police force since 2014 patrolling the streets with his handler Police Specialist Michael Harper. The dog was trained for patrol, SWAT, tracking, and drug detection. “We...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man fatally shot in North College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died following a shooting in North College Hill Saturday night, the Hamilton County Coroner confirms. North College Hill police responded to the area of Sundale and Savannah avenues around 7:45 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. Officers say they found Maurice Searcy, 32, lying...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
Fox 19

Dayton High School uses holiday season to help those in need

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dayton High School’s Project Christmas Joy is underway to help kids in need. Georgia Nelson Harris is the Youth Services Center Coordinator at the school. She along with several other volunteers collects gifts and necessities for kids in need at the high school. “Project Christmas...
DAYTON, KY
Fox 19

Inspired by community and charity, a new coffee shop opens in the West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new coffee shop located minutes from TQL Stadium in the West End will not only feed caffeine cravings, but also those in need. Managing partner of Kings Arms Coffee, Cory Bowman, says the location is “too good to be true” and looks forward to opening its doors at Baymiller Street on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed in Evendale weekend fire identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman killed in a weekend fire in Evendale has been identified. Angela Jacob, 43, died Sunday after a fire started at a home on Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m., according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Once firefighters arrived, they found Jacob’s body in an outbuilding,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cold Thursday, breezy and warm tomorrow ahead of rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will have sunshine early, but mid-to-high level clouds will move into the tri-state. Expect filtered sunshine in the afternoon as thermometers only reach the upper 30s to near 40°. Friday is forecast to be dry for most of the day, but skies will become mostly...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
COVINGTON, KY

