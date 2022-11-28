Read full article on original website
Related
Who is Brian Hartline? Five things to know about the Cincinnati head coach candidate
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is considered by many to be a candidate to replace Luke Fickell as the Cincinnati Bearcats’ new head coach, and Football Scoop’s John Brice reported Wednesday night that Hartline is expected to interview for the UC job “in the near future, perhaps as soon as Thursday.”
Deion Sanders reportedly considering Bearcats coaching position, per report
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Primetime” could be returning to Cincinnati to fill the vacant head football coach position for the Bearcats. Deion Sanders, currently the coach for Jackson State, is reportedly leaving the school and has widdled his next destination down to three schools: University of Cincinnati, Colorado, and University of South Florida, according to Tampa Bay-based sports reporter Kevin O’Donnell.
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
Burrow Foundation starts friendly competition between Cincinnati, Baton Rouge to help those in need
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Joe Burrow Foundation and an Ohio-based apparel company are partnering together to start a friendly competition between two cities near and dear to the quarterback’s heart while raising money for those in need. Where I’m From Apparel teamed up with Burrow’s foundation to launch the...
SWAT, police investigate Riverview East Academy; school on lockdown
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Riverview East Academy is placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to Cincinnati Public Schools. SWAT and Cincinnati Police officers are currently investigating the scene. As of 12:30 p.m., no weapon was found on campus, CPS said. CPS says parents should not go to the school. Instead, they...
Family sues Children’s home, Kentucky in 9-year-old boy’s drowning
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, some of its employees, the state oversight agency and the state of Kentucky itself all negligently caused the death of one of its residents, a 9-year-old boy. Ian Sousis escaped the facility multiple times before he drowned in the...
Shooting victim shows up at Green Twp hospital
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a hospital early Thursday. It happened about 5 a.m. at Mercy Hospital West off Interstate 74 and North Bend Road in Green Township. Police responded to the hospital for a report of a...
Car crashes into Woodward High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
Cincinnati police mourn loss of K-9 officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who recently died due to medical complications. Cairo has been with the police force since 2014 patrolling the streets with his handler Police Specialist Michael Harper. The dog was trained for patrol, SWAT, tracking, and drug detection. “We...
Mariemont woman living with terminal diagnosis finds courage to speak for others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is making the most of her life after the rare and devastating diagnosis that will likely cut it short. Sam Telgkamp grew up in Mariemont, where she played soccer and lacrosse. At Ohio University, she studied to become a child life specialist, intent to help children impacted with injuries and illnesses.
Man fatally shot in North College Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man died following a shooting in North College Hill Saturday night, the Hamilton County Coroner confirms. North College Hill police responded to the area of Sundale and Savannah avenues around 7:45 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots. Officers say they found Maurice Searcy, 32, lying...
Dayton High School uses holiday season to help those in need
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dayton High School’s Project Christmas Joy is underway to help kids in need. Georgia Nelson Harris is the Youth Services Center Coordinator at the school. She along with several other volunteers collects gifts and necessities for kids in need at the high school. “Project Christmas...
North College Hill police release photo of SUV possibly involved in homicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed on Nov. 26 in North College Hill. Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot multiple times around 8 p.m. while he walked to his vehicle on Sundale Avenue, according to the North College Hill Police Department. Police suspect a...
Inspired by community and charity, a new coffee shop opens in the West End
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new coffee shop located minutes from TQL Stadium in the West End will not only feed caffeine cravings, but also those in need. Managing partner of Kings Arms Coffee, Cory Bowman, says the location is “too good to be true” and looks forward to opening its doors at Baymiller Street on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.
Woman killed in Evendale weekend fire identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman killed in a weekend fire in Evendale has been identified. Angela Jacob, 43, died Sunday after a fire started at a home on Plateau Place around 9:15 a.m., according to Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway. Once firefighters arrived, they found Jacob’s body in an outbuilding,...
Most Valuable Kids working to give underserved children amazing experiences
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Giving Tuesday and that means many charities are making a push for donations ahead of Christmas. At Most Valuable Kids, they work with more than 80 partner agencies to provide experiences to underserved kids in Greater Cincinnati. Those kids get to go on these experiences...
Cold Thursday, breezy and warm tomorrow ahead of rain chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will have sunshine early, but mid-to-high level clouds will move into the tri-state. Expect filtered sunshine in the afternoon as thermometers only reach the upper 30s to near 40°. Friday is forecast to be dry for most of the day, but skies will become mostly...
Multiple Tri-State hospitals nearing capacity, diverting emergency services
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-State hospitals are at or near capacity due to an early and unusually bad surge in flu cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says it’s one of the worst flu seasons in more than a decade. At least three hospitals in the region—Jewish Hospital, UC...
Texas Turnaround in NKY nears completion, ramp to permanently close
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) - The Fourth Street on-ramp to I-75/71 north in Covington will permanently close on Thursday at 5 a.m. as the Texas Turnaround Project nears completion. Traffic will be directed from Fourth Street to I-75/I-71 north using I-75/I-71 southbound lanes to Kyles Lane. On Thursday, the Pike Street...
Active shooter call determined to be false after Winton Woods City Schools locked down
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after Hamilton County Communications Center received a call Monday claiming there was a shooter at Winton Woods High School. A female caller told 911 the shooter was hiding in the high school’s bathroom, police explained. The call originating from the area of...
