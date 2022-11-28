ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
atozsports.com

Bills: A simple family reunion could help attack current problem

Excluding Von Miller, the Buffalo Bills‘ defensive ends that led the charge on last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings were Carlos ‘”Boogie” Basham, Shaq Lawson, and Mike Love (practice squad call-up). As they attempted to make up for Miller’s absence as well as Gregory...
New York Post

Bills dealing with mystery illness ahead of Patriots showdown

The Buffalo Bills may not be at full strength for their Thursday night showdown against the New England Patriots. Five players missed Monday’s practice with an “Illness” designation, including cornerback Dane Jackson. That total comes after several players missed Sunday’s with the same designation. see also Cowboys ‘full steam ahead’ in Odell Beckham Jr. chase after plane incident “It’s out there, right?” coach Sean McDermott said Monday. “Families have it and these guys are human beings so they pick it up sometimes, too.” The Bills have dealt with a number of injuries this season. Most recently, linebacker Von Miller was forced to exit the team’s...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Pats win nearly impossible if the Bills can pull off 1 stat

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against the Patriots. With the season well underway, the Bills are looking for their first divisional victory. Say what you want about the lackluster offense and injuries piling up, the Bills control their own destiny. Furthermore, comparing seasons, the Bills are...

