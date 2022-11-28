Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Salesforce Stock Falls Over 5% on Earnings and Sudden Departure of Co-CEO Bret Taylor
Salesforce reported earnings and revenue on Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. Co-CEO Bret Taylor announced that he would step down. Salesforce reported earnings and revenue on Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. It also announced that co-CEO Bret Taylor is stepping down. CEO and Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff will the be sole person in charge of the company.
NBC Los Angeles
Netflix CEO Says He Was Slow to Allow Advertising Because He Was Focused on Google and Facebook
Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said he wishes the company had "flipped" on advertising earlier. After resisting the idea for years, the company said in April that it was "open" to the idea after coming under pressure because of its slowing subscription growth. The offering launched in the U.S. earlier this...
NBC Los Angeles
3 In-Demand Side Hustles to Start in 2023―One Pays Up to $100 Per Hour
Side hustles continue to be a popular way for Americans to make some extra cash. Nearly half, 40% of Americans currently have a side hustle, according to a May 2022 Zapier survey of 2,032 U.S. adults. That's up from 34% in December 2020. If you're considering picking one up yourself,...
Why Xpeng Shares Tanked Today
COVID-19 restrictions hurt November production and shipments, but investors are wondering why it's competitors didn't have the same problem.
Today’s CEO must also be a chief talent officer
Historically, people were just part of the strategy. Today, people are the strategy.
NBC Los Angeles
Today's Google Doodle Features a Silicon Valley Trailblazer Who Knew Steve Jobs and Wozniak—and ‘Was Not Impressed With Them'
Today's Google Doodle highlights a little-known piece of Silicon Valley history. The animation recognizes tech and gaming pioneer Jerry Lawson, one of the few Black engineers working in the tech industry in the 1970s. Lawson, who died in 2011 at the age of 70, cemented his place in history when...
NBC Los Angeles
Shares of CrowdStrike Fall After ‘Disappointing' Earnings, Morgan Stanley Says Buy the Dip
CrowdStrike shares fell Wednesday, a day after the cybersecurity company reported third-quarter results that said new revenue growth was weaker than expected. CEO George Kurtz said in a release that the company's total net new annual recurring revenue was below expectations. CrowdStrike shares closed down more than 14% on Wednesday,...
NBC Los Angeles
UK Charity Backed by Disgraced Crypto Kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried Sounds Alarm to British Regulators After FTX Collapse
The Charity Commission for England and Wales told CNBC that one of the charities there filed a "serious incident report" tied to "the collapse of FTX." Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried's donations are at least in the multiple millions of dollars with public pledges to give billions more to the so-called effective altruism movement.
NBC Los Angeles
Meta Is Downsizing at New York Location It Opened in 2019
Meta said on Wednesday that it's scaling back its presence at Hudson Yards in New York, three years after agreeing to take over 1.5 million square feet there. The company said it's subleasing a "small portion" of the facility. "Our aim is to build a best-in-class remote work experience," a...
NBC Los Angeles
DoorDash Lays Off 1,250 Employees
CEO Tony Xu told employees that 1,250 corporate workers would be let go as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative. In a message released to the public, Xu offered 17 weeks severance and 2023 vesting as part of the severance package. Delivery service DoorDash is laying off 1,250 corporate workers...
Expansion-minded Athleta Lands in SoHo
Athleta, on course with its aggressive multiyear store expansion plan, has opened a two-level, 5,000-square-foot store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. “Athleta Soho marks our 35th new store opening in North America this year, meeting our goal to add 30 to 40 new stores to our fleet in 2022,” said Cristy Maggio, head of stores for Athleta. “The expansion of our store footprint is an important driver of Athleta’s long-term growth plan, helping us build brand awareness and expand our community of empowered women and girls.”
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire Elon Musk Prefers Caffeine-Free Diet Coke Over the Original—Here's Why
Elon Musk may have an $180 billion fortune, but one of his favorite drinks costs less than $1 a pop. In a tweet posted early Monday morning, the 51-year-old Twitter CEO shared a photo of his bedside table which, along with two replica guns, a water bottle and a large number of ring stains, also included four cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke.
NBC Los Angeles
South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore
South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
NBC Los Angeles
Europe Markets Close Slightly Lower as Traders Monitor China's Covid Policy; HSBC Up 5% on RBC Deal
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed fractionally lower on Tuesday after a choppy session, as investors continued to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed flat, down 0.1%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.5%. Basic resources added...
NBC Los Angeles
Bret Taylor Steps Down as Co-CEO of Salesforce, Leaving Marc Benioff Alone at the Helm
A year after being promoted to the co-CEO role alongside Marc Benioff, Bret Taylor is leaving Salesforce. It's the second time in less than three years that Benioff has lost a co-CEO. Keith Block held the position for 18 months, before leaving in 2020. Salesforce said Wednesday that Bret Taylor...
NBC Los Angeles
Elon Musk Says the Fed Must Cut Rates ‘Immediately' to Stop a Severe Recession
Elon Musk called on the Fed "to cut interest rates immediately" or risk "amplifying the probability of a severe recession." In a similar exchange on Oct. 24, the world's richest man estimated a global recession could last "until the spring '24." Elon Musk thinks a recession is coming and worries...
NBC Los Angeles
After the Great Resignation and Quiet Quitting, the Era of ‘Loud Layoffs' Is Here
Shocking layoff news is overshadowing a bright job market. Within weeks, mass layoffs primarily in tech, including at Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, HP, Lyft, Doordash and more, have flooded headlines. More than 50,000 workers in tech lost their jobs in November, up from 12,600 in October, according to Layoffs.fyi. To...
NBC Los Angeles
Amazon Touts Record Sales Over Holiday Shopping Weekend
Amazon on Wednesday touted record-breaking sales over the five-day shopping period that began Thanksgiving Day and ended on Cyber Monday. Third-party data tracking online retail activity indicates a strong showing so far this holiday shopping season. Amazon said Wednesday it rang up record-breaking sales in the five-day period beginning Thanksgiving...
NBC Los Angeles
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year
Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
NBC Los Angeles
Elon Musk Meets Tim Cook, Says Apple Never Considered Removing Twitter App
Twitter owner Elon Musk said he went to Apple's headquarters and met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in tweets on Wednesday. The meeting marks a significant de-escalation days after Musk went on a tweet storm accusing Apple of threatening to pull the Twitter app from the App Store. "Among other...
