Sacramento, CA

FOX40

The Sacramento-area schools competing in CIF State playoffs in football

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sac-Joaquin Section championships in football were decided across two days of action during Thanksgiving weekend.  Those schools are now competing for state titles with California Federation Interscholastic Regional bowl games on deck this week. The state playoff brackets were unveiled on Nov. 27 with the Regional bowl games occurring at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
MaxPreps

LISTEN LIVE FRIDAY: Folsom vs. De La Salle

Thomas Frey will be providing live audio as Folsom hosts De La Salle (Concord) Friday at 7:30 p.m. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Frey will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there is no audio, the game has yet to start. There are also game breaks during timeouts, end of quarter, halftime or any delay in action. You may not hear audio during those times.
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend.  The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says

STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
STOCKTON, CA
sjvsun.com

Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update

Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Timeline: How and when the 1st of 2 winter storms will sweep through Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rain, snow, and gusty winds are dropping down into Northern California today. Midnight not only brought a new month but also a much-needed wet period following a bone-dry second half of November. Two systems will impact Northern California back-to-back, with the first system moving through today. We've already seen upwards of a third of an inch of rain across much of the valley, with several inches of snow in the Sierra.
SACRAMENTO, CA
villagelife.com

El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury

An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
KCRA.com

Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elk Grove Citizen

Ashby wins tough, local State Senate race

Angelique Ashby claimed victory in the District 8 State Senate race on Nov. 29. The current Sacramento City Council Member will represent Elk Grove for the next four years. Her opponent, Dave Jones conceded a hotly contested election between the two Democrats. Jones’ concession came moments after the latest vote tabulation was released during the afternoon of Nov. 29 by Sacramento County elections officials. In those numbers, Ashby had 115, 048 votes to Jones, 108,317. Ashby had 51% of the vote, while there are still reportedly 12,000 more ballots left to count from across Sacramento County.
ELK GROVE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo to pay $300,000 to Stanford grad tackled while recording police

The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who was tackled by a police officer that he had recorded making a traffic stop. Adrian Burrell, a Stanford graduate, filmmaker and U.S. Marine veteran, had filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city's police department after being brought to the ground by officer David McLaughlin in 2019.
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

Brannan Island to reopen 7 days a week

ISLETON, Calif. — Brannan Island State Recreation Area will be fully re-opening Thursday, according to California Department of Parks and Recreation. The area was previously under reduced operations this year, but now will be open every day from sunrise until one hour after sunset. The public can start booking...
ISLETON, CA

