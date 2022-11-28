Read full article on original website
The Sacramento-area schools competing in CIF State playoffs in football
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sac-Joaquin Section championships in football were decided across two days of action during Thanksgiving weekend. Those schools are now competing for state titles with California Federation Interscholastic Regional bowl games on deck this week. The state playoff brackets were unveiled on Nov. 27 with the Regional bowl games occurring at […]
MaxPreps
LISTEN LIVE FRIDAY: Folsom vs. De La Salle
Thomas Frey will be providing live audio as Folsom hosts De La Salle (Concord) Friday at 7:30 p.m. Click the play button below to begin the live stream. Frey will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If there is no audio, the game has yet to start. There are also game breaks during timeouts, end of quarter, halftime or any delay in action. You may not hear audio during those times.
Sac State Hornets to host playoff game, here’s a look back at their undefeated season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After going undefeated in the regular season, the Sacramento State Hornets begin their playoff run Saturday. The Hornets will host the Richmond Spiders in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Sac State enters the playoffs as the No. 2 seed while Richmond is seeded 13th. […]
KCRA.com
Family-owned Sacramento sports bar becomes gathering spot for World Cup soccer fans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loud cheers echoed inside Henry's Lounge in midtown Sacramento on Tuesday morning as more than 100 soccer fans celebrated a World Cup win for the United States in the match-up against Iran. "It was amazing. I wish she was here to see it," said Henry's Lounge...
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
KCRA.com
Student struck by vehicle near Stockton schools, CHP says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near two schools in Stockton, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 29) The collision happened near Lincoln High School and Sierra Middle School. Officials said the student had minor injuries, and it’s...
sjvsun.com
Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update
Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
abc10.com
Timeline: How and when the 1st of 2 winter storms will sweep through Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rain, snow, and gusty winds are dropping down into Northern California today. Midnight not only brought a new month but also a much-needed wet period following a bone-dry second half of November. Two systems will impact Northern California back-to-back, with the first system moving through today. We've already seen upwards of a third of an inch of rain across much of the valley, with several inches of snow in the Sierra.
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
villagelife.com
El Dorado Hills teen succumbs to head injury
An El Dorado Hills family lost their son and Oak Ridge High School lost another student after senior AJ Brosnan died following a skateboarding accident in mid-November. “AJ had the spirit, ability (and fashion sense) to become almost anything (if) given a chance,” his uncle Dan Brosnan noted on a GoFundMe page set up for the family. “AJ excelled at golf, mountain bike racing and animal rescue on top of high school and a part-time job.”
KCRA.com
Weather timeline: Northern California rain, snow to impact Thursday morning commute. Here’s what to expect
Some much-needed rain and snow are coming to Northern California on Thursday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Thursday a Weather Impact Day for the travel impacts in the Sierra. The past couple of weeks have been mostly dry, and this weather system could bring more snow to the Sierra...
KCRA.com
Dave Jones concedes to Angelique Ashby in California State Senate District 8 race
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the race for California's Senate District 8 race, former California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on Tuesday has conceded. Current Sacramento City Council Member Angelique Ashby as of Tuesday afternoon maintains 51.5% of the votes in one of California's Democrat vs. Democrat races, according to the Associated Press; 99% of the votes have been counted.
KCRA.com
Weather timeline: When Northern California could see rain and snow, travel impacts
SFist
Mistrial Declared In Antioch Murder Case After Defendant, Representing Himself, Shouts Profanities at Prosecutor and Judge
A 27-year-old man from Oakland, representing himself in a case involving the murder of his ex-girlfriend, has spent a fair bit of time shouting profanities and slurs at the prosecutor and judge, and generally interrupting the proceedings. Now the judge has declared a mistrial. It's kind of astonishing that the...
How likely is Northern California to experience a volcano eruption
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — Northern California is home to four volcano’s all of which have a threat ranking of high to very high by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but what does that mean for the security of the communities around them? The four volcanos are Mount Shasta (220 miles north of Sacramento), Medicine Lake […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Ashby wins tough, local State Senate race
Angelique Ashby claimed victory in the District 8 State Senate race on Nov. 29. The current Sacramento City Council Member will represent Elk Grove for the next four years. Her opponent, Dave Jones conceded a hotly contested election between the two Democrats. Jones’ concession came moments after the latest vote tabulation was released during the afternoon of Nov. 29 by Sacramento County elections officials. In those numbers, Ashby had 115, 048 votes to Jones, 108,317. Ashby had 51% of the vote, while there are still reportedly 12,000 more ballots left to count from across Sacramento County.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A young man died on a busy Sacramento street. His family claims the road is unsafe by design
The family of a 22-year-old Sacramento man killed in a traffic incident last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against local government agencies, saying the road has a high-speed limit, lacks crosswalks and is unsafe. The parents of Pedro Ramon Garcia Aguila, 22, are suing the driver, city, county...
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo to pay $300,000 to Stanford grad tackled while recording police
The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who was tackled by a police officer that he had recorded making a traffic stop. Adrian Burrell, a Stanford graduate, filmmaker and U.S. Marine veteran, had filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city's police department after being brought to the ground by officer David McLaughlin in 2019.
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Bryan Greenwalt, owner of a local DJ company.
Brannan Island to reopen 7 days a week
ISLETON, Calif. — Brannan Island State Recreation Area will be fully re-opening Thursday, according to California Department of Parks and Recreation. The area was previously under reduced operations this year, but now will be open every day from sunrise until one hour after sunset. The public can start booking...
