Angelique Ashby claimed victory in the District 8 State Senate race on Nov. 29. The current Sacramento City Council Member will represent Elk Grove for the next four years. Her opponent, Dave Jones conceded a hotly contested election between the two Democrats. Jones’ concession came moments after the latest vote tabulation was released during the afternoon of Nov. 29 by Sacramento County elections officials. In those numbers, Ashby had 115, 048 votes to Jones, 108,317. Ashby had 51% of the vote, while there are still reportedly 12,000 more ballots left to count from across Sacramento County.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO