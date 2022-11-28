ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trust in US military remains below 50 percent: survey

Public trust in the U.S. military remains below 50 percent, according to a new survey released by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. About 48 percent of Americans say they have a great deal of trust in the military, slightly up from 45 percent last year. Confidence in the...
