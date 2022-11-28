Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
‘He is Fairfax County’s most wanted’ — reward increased for suspect in fatal shooting
Fairfax County, Virginia, police are still searching for the suspect in an October shooting that killed a 31-year-old Maryland man. And on Wednesday, they announced the reward for his arrest has jumped from $1,000 to $11,000. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon is wanted in the shooting death of Brandon...
1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County
UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital. MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District. Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The […]
arlnow.com
Park Police helo helps to nab Arlington armed robbery suspect
Arlington police got an assist from their Park Service counterparts on an armed robbery Monday morning. The incident happened in the Crystal City area around 7:15 a.m. According to a crime report, a man with a gun stole cash from an unnamed business, then fled on foot. The U.S. Park...
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia Wednesday. Prince William County Police are investigating the stabbing that occurred in the area of Constellation Place and Oriskany Way Wednesday afternoon. A K-9 unit is assisting in investigative efforts. The victim's injuries...
arlnow.com
Woman groped one block from police HQ in Courthouse
Arlington County police are investigating a sexual battery incident just a block from their headquarters in Courthouse. It happened Monday night around 10:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of N. Troy Street, as a woman was walking her dog. From an ACPD crime report:. SEXUAL BATTERY, 2022-11280277, 1300 block of...
WJLA
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Fairfax County; police investigating
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An individual was shot in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Hyman Way in the Mount Vernon District, police said. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they do have...
NBC12
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
2 men held in MD accused of murdering Westmoreland, VA school teacher
Two men, currently in Maryland, have been accused of murdering a school teacher in Westmoreland, VA, and are awaiting extradition proceedings. On Monday, November 28, after midnight, the Westmoreland Sheriff’s Office was notified of a fire at a residence in the Cabin Point subdivision, a statement from the department says.
fox5dc.com
Suspects get away after shooting, armed robbery leaves man injured in Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. - The suspects in a shooting and armed robbery that left a man injured Monday night in Prince William County are still on the loose after they were able to flee from officers. Police say the shooting happened just before 6:15 p.m. in the 17200 block of Wayside...
Fairfax woman arrested for Target embezzlement
A Fairfax County woman has been arrested after police say she stole over $10,000 in cash, gift cards and merchandise from a Target in the Chantilly area while working as a part-time employee.
Man hit by car, killed in Prince George's County
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday morning in Temple Hills, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police. The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. in the 4400 block of northbound Branch Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man on the roadway. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Inside Nova
Two found wounded after shooting, chase in Stafford County
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is investigating "several crime scenes" following a shooting and pursuit that began around 4 p.m. The sheriff's office was called to Elkton Drive for the report of shots fired and a red sedan that fled the area. Deputies pursued the sedan on Enon Road to U.S. 1, where one person bailed out, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
Alexandria Police looking for man missing for more than a year
According to police, 21-year-old Carlos Carballo-Rivas was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2021, on the 5300 block of Taney Avenue in Alexandria. He was wearing a grey and white beanie, a black Nike jacket with white letters and red trim, a blue hoodie, dark-colored pants and black Puma sneakers.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Today: Road Closures in Shirlington — “The annual Light Up the Village at Shirlington will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Set-up for the event will begin at approximately 12:00 p.m. and clean-up is expected to be completed by 9:00 p.m. The Arlington County Police Department will conduct the following road closures to accommodate the event.” [ACPD]
Man arrested for shooting that left one person injured in Arlington County
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A 40-year-old has been arrested after a shooting left a man hospitalized in Arlington County early Sunday, police said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department arrived at Virginia Hospital Center, around 1:50 a.m., after a report of a man arriving to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He was treated for serious but not life threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition in the hospital.
fox5dc.com
Police officer shoots 2 pit bulls during welfare check in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A police officer shot two pit bulls after he was bitten by the dogs during a welfare check at a home in Prince William County. The shooting happened Monday just after 10 p.m. at a residence in the 13900 block of Telegraph Road in Woodbridge. Authorities say...
NBC Washington
2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Monday Night Crashes
Two pedestrians died in separate crashes overnight Monday in the D.C. area, authorities say. The first crash happened on Lee Highway near Centrewood Drive in Centreville, Virginia, at about 9:30 p.m. The driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Lee Highway when they struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk, the Fairfax County police said.
Fatal pedestrian collision in Prince George’s County
At 3:55 a.m. the Prince George's County Police Department responded to reports of an accident at the 4400 block of Branch Avenue.
ffxnow.com
Police: FCPS instructional assistant stole over $10K from Chantilly Target
(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) A Fairfax County Public Schools instructional assistant has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash and goods from a Target in Chantilly. Fairfax County police arrested Denise Pitkin-Tilson, 55, of Chantilly yesterday and charged her with felony embezzlement for taking more than...
WTOP
Md. driver who stopped to remove something from the road struck and killed
A woman who got out of her car to remove something lying in the roadway was struck and killed by another driver, police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road. Katelin Rodriguez, 27,...
Comments / 1