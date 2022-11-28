Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
NFL Week 13 picks: Dolphins shock 49ers, Bengals upset Chiefs, Titans stun 10-1 Eagles
If you were traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope you made it back in one piece and if you were flying, I hope you weren't on Odell Beckham's plane because, man, that seems like it was a lot of drama. After being kicked off his flight, Odell had to...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers coach offers bizarre explanation for not letting Tom Brady try to beat Browns in regulation
There were definitely some questionable clock management decisions in the NFL in Week 12 -- hello, Colts -- but one of the most bizarre decisions came in Cleveland where Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles decided for some reason that he wasn't going to let Tom Brady try to beat the Browns in regulation on Sunday.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Lions trade up to secure Jared Goff's replacement as QBs go 1-2-3
The 2023 NFL Draft is going to provide a lot of intrigue as teams without a need at quarterback are faced with the decision of taking a potentially elite defensive talent or trading down to acquire more assets. Those scenarios will be explored as draft night approaches but, in today's thought exercise, Detroit trades up for the right to select one of those three coveted quarterbacks.
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: Why the Bengals QB has held his own, with off-script plays a stunning strength
Joe Burrow and the Bengals will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 13 in one of the most hyped games of the season (watch it Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, stream it on Paramount+) In case you've been living under a rock, the Bengals overcame a...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes explains how he got Chiefs to trade up for him in 2017 NFL Draft
Back in 2017, it was widely expected that either three or four quarterbacks would be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. As the draft drew closer, Patrick Mahomes was increasingly confident that he would be one of them. "As the process went on, I got a feeling...
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin didn't sleep following Monday's win while getting prepared for Steelers' upcoming game vs. Falcons
During his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin alluded to his team needing to "sleep fast" as the Steelers moved past Monday night's 24-17 win over the Colts while getting started on their upcoming game in Atlanta this Sunday. Roughly 12 hours after that press conference, Tomlin conducted his usual weekly...
CBS Sports
UAB hires Trent Dilfer as coach: Super Bowl-winning QB a surprising choice to lead Blazers
UAB has hired former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer as its next coach, the school announced on Wednesday. Dilfer, who played 14 years in the NFL for five different franchises from 1994 to 2007 and won a Super Bowl as quarterback of the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, most recently completed his fourth season as head coach of Lipscomb Academy, a private high school in Nashville, Tennessee, that has amassed a 38-8 record under his leadership.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday
Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson 'Not Worried' About Houston Atmosphere vs. Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he's ready as he prepares to play in his first game in 700 days against his former team, the Houston Texans
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel calls out Tua Tagovailoa over high school highlight video: 'Your technique was trash'
Mike McDaniel has taken the NFL by storm with his innovative offensive schemes and his ability to put his offensive players in the best position to succeed. The Miami Dolphins have tied a franchise record by scoring 30-plus points in four consecutive games for a reason. While McDaniel has been...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday
Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13, 2022: Model says start Gus Edwards, sit Jeff Wilson
Although he flirted with 100-yard games several times this season, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders had only surpassed the century mark once prior to his Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers. He exploded for a season-high 143 yards and two touchdowns last weekend, but the Eagles face the third-best run defense in the NFL on Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans. How high should Sanders, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and ex-Titans receiver A.J. Brown be in your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings? Before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game
The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the squads will receive their third loss of the season in the high-stakes...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Pierre Strong: May move up depth chart
Strong is a candidate to see extra work Thursday against the Bills, Mark Daniels reports. With Damien Harris (thigh) unlikely to play Week 13, Strong could find himself as Rhamondre Stevenson's backup against Buffalo. The rookie running back has seen the majority of his work on special teams, with just one carry on the year, which came Week 6 against Cleveland for five yards. Fellow rookie Kevin Harris could also be an option, but he's only been active one game this season. J.J. Taylor, who is currently on the practice squad, could also see himself elevated to the main roster and be a threat to Strong's ability to move up the team's depth chart for the contest. The situation will be worth monitoring for single-game DFS contests, as whoever were to have the inside track as the No. 2 to Stevenson could certainly be worth a dart throw if Harris does indeed miss the game.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Trevon Diggs: Sidelined due to illness
Diggs didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Diggs and Michael Gallup were both sidelined to start Week 13 prep due to an illness that is apparently making the rounds around Dallas' locker room. The severity of the aliment remains unclear, but the star cornerback will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's primetime matchup against the Colts.
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
CBS Sports
Titans' Geoff Swaim: Being phased out of passing attack
Swaim failed to corral his lone target while playing 31 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals. With rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo and top tight end Austin Hooper having both taken on heightened roles in the Tennessee passing attack of late, Swaim has functioned mainly as a blocker in recent weeks. After drawing seven targets across the Titans' first three games of the season, Swaim has been targeted a combined five times in Tennessee's subsequent eight contests. The lack of involvement isn't the result of any major downturn in playing time, either; Swaim has logged snap shares above 50 percent in each of those eight games.
