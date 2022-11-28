Police identify crash victim in Kennedy Heights

Cincinnati police have identified a man who was killed in a car crash in Kennedy Heights over the weekend.

The crash occurred at 4:17 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to investigators, a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling southwest in the 6500 block of Montgomery Road when the driver, 20-year-old Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano lost control and struck a utility pole.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Solorsano was not wearing a seatbelt, investigators said.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

