Police identify crash victim in Kennedy Heights
Cincinnati police have identified a man who was killed in a car crash in Kennedy Heights over the weekend.
The crash occurred at 4:17 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to investigators, a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling southwest in the 6500 block of Montgomery Road when the driver, 20-year-old Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano lost control and struck a utility pole.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police said excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
Solorsano was not wearing a seatbelt, investigators said.
Any witnesses are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
