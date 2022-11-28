Violent weekend in Baltimore left four injured and one dead

Neighbors want answers as Baltimore experienced another violent weekend that so far left four people injured and one person dead.

A 36-year-old man is dead, and homicide detectives are still looking for a suspect or suspects regarding the weekend violence.

The 36-year-old was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue. Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found him suffering from gunshot wounds in his back.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where they declared him dead. People aren't sure what led up to the shooting, but neighbors say it was a traumatic event to hear multiple rounds of bullets being fired. One resident said the bullets were so loud she screamed for kids to take cover.

"I looked out the window, and I'd seen elderly people and younger people running, so I yelled down to my kids to get down on the ground. And when I seen that the person was dying. There was a lady telling someone to help him," said Alica Hatzianoglou. "And to feel helpless in a situation like that, it just, it brings up a lot because my brother went out the same way, you know, so it's really sad."

Neighbors say the man who died was well known in their community, and they hope someone will come forward with information.

I'm sorry then that no snitch stuff. It doesn't help. I grew up in the 80s and 90s. Neighbors looked out for everybody, your children and each other. I don't know that faded," said Hatzianoglou.

"For a city that motto is a city that reads. Charm city…can’t have that motto with the things that go on," said Nard Barnes-Bay, a resident.

Police are also investigating three other shootings. One of them involved a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the leg Saturday night in the 2000 block of E. North Avenue. He is in critical condition.

Police also found a second victim, a 41-year-old woman, in the 1800 block of N. Chester Street. She was grazed by a bullet on her shoulder and is being treated at a hospital.

In addition, police were called to the Sinclair Gates Apartment Complex in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday evening for another shooting. They say the man who was shot is in critical condition.

Soon after, police were called to a shooting on Ashland Avenue and N. Broadway. They say a 38-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and is currently in critical condition. Police arrested a 42-year-old male suspect and a firearm was recovered.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1866-7-LOCKUP.

