ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Violent weekend in Baltimore left four injured and one dead

By Nordea Lewis
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxEeb_0jPQpiU400

Neighbors want answers as Baltimore experienced another violent weekend that so far left four people injured and one person dead.

A 36-year-old man is dead, and homicide detectives are still looking for a suspect or suspects regarding the weekend violence.

The 36-year-old was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue. Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found him suffering from gunshot wounds in his back.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where they declared him dead. People aren't sure what led up to the shooting, but neighbors say it was a traumatic event to hear multiple rounds of bullets being fired. One resident said the bullets were so loud she screamed for kids to take cover.

"I looked out the window, and I'd seen elderly people and younger people running, so I yelled down to my kids to get down on the ground. And when I seen that the person was dying. There was a lady telling someone to help him," said Alica Hatzianoglou. "And to feel helpless in a situation like that, it just, it brings up a lot because my brother went out the same way, you know, so it's really sad."

Neighbors say the man who died was well known in their community, and they hope someone will come forward with information.

I'm sorry then that no snitch stuff. It doesn't help. I grew up in the 80s and 90s. Neighbors looked out for everybody, your children and each other. I don't know that faded," said Hatzianoglou.

"For a city that motto is a city that reads. Charm city…can’t have that motto with the things that go on," said Nard Barnes-Bay, a resident.

Police are also investigating three other shootings. One of them involved a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the leg Saturday night in the 2000 block of E. North Avenue. He is in critical condition.

Police also found a second victim, a 41-year-old woman, in the 1800 block of N. Chester Street. She was grazed by a bullet on her shoulder and is being treated at a hospital.

In addition, police were called to the Sinclair Gates Apartment Complex in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday evening for another shooting. They say the man who was shot is in critical condition.

Soon after, police were called to a shooting on Ashland Avenue and N. Broadway. They say a 38-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and is currently in critical condition. Police arrested a 42-year-old male suspect and a firearm was recovered.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1866-7-LOCKUP.

Comments / 13

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

1 man, 1 woman injured in seperate Baltimore shootings within two hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating two seperate shootings that left injured one man and one woman in Baltimore on Tuesday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lauretta Avenue to investigate a reported reported shooting in West Baltimore. When police arrived at...
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

December 2022 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of November Baltimore City recorded 27 homicides and 43 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is December 2022:. 12/1 - 7:10am: A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in the 5000...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

45-Year-Old Woman Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 45-year-old woman was shot last night in Northeast, Baltimore. Shortly after 11 pm, The Baltimore Police Department patrol officers received a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the 4000 Block of Saint Clair Crossing, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was brought to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northeast District detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. This case remains under investigation. The post 45-Year-Old Woman Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot Wednesday night in Baltimore

BALTIMORE – Police in Baltimore are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night. According to detectives, at around 9:35 pm, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Lauretta Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. “When officers arrived at the location, they canvassed the area and discovered an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” the department said. A crime scene was located near the intersection of Ashburton Street and Edmondson Avenue. Anyone who has information about this incident is The post Man shot Wednesday night in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

34-year-old man shot, killed in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southwest side of the city were sent to the 100 block of North Kossuth Street to investigate reports of gunfire in the area around 4:15 p.m., police said.While searching for the source of the gunfire the officers came across a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon, Baltimore City Police said.  Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, where they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.  Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.  Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-386-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.    
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are searching for a man who was last seen on November 19th. 4 days after his disappearance, police located his abandoned vehicle in Northwest Baltimore but did not find any clues or information regarding his whereabouts. Police in Baltimore are seeking your assistance in locating 28-year-old Darian Boone. The last time he was seen was in the 3800 block of Garrison Avenue on the 19th of November. His height is approximately 6 feet, and his weight is 175 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black sweatsuit The post Police find missing Baltimore man’s car, but no clues on his whereabouts appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

35-year-old man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man has died after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore on Monday night. At approximately 11:47 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue, for a Shot Spotter alert. Once there, officers located a 35-year-old man suffering from apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies nearly 5 months after shooting; death ruled homicide, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified three recent homicide victims, including a man who was shot in April and died in September. Police say 25-year-old Deontae Curry was shot on April 12 in the 3600 block of Lyndale Avenue. Police say Curry died from his injuries on September 2. On November 21, his death was ruled a homicide.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

28-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday afternoon, a man was shot multiple times in Northwest, Baltimore. Shortly before 12:30 pm yesterday, officers from the Northwest District responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Tioga Parkway. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in the area for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time. Detectives at the Northwest District are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 28-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Victim found by MTA Police Officer dies of gunshot wounds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man shot over the weekend died from his injuries, police announced Tuesday. The 38-year-old victim was shot Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. while in the 900 block of North Broadway Street. Police say when they arrived, the man was unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

EXCLUSIVE: Paralyzed Baltimore Sgt. Ike Carrington talks about sentencing of man involved in 2019 shooting

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac "Ike" Carrington was at his home talking with a neighbor on August 8, 2019, when his life changed.Carrington was off duty talking to his neighbor when an armed man hopped out of a stolen car and demanded money, saying simply, "don't run."  The 25-year Baltimore City Police veteran, and East Baltimore native, was shot several times before the gunman grabbed Carrington's handgun and got back in the car.Carrington is paralyzed from the waist down and is still in a rehab facility.Rashaud Nesmith, one of the men accused in the shooting, was sentenced to 40 years in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Friends mourn Henri Jones, 23, killed near Patterson Park

BALTIMORE -- Tributes are pouring in for Henri Jones, with friends remembering the 23-year-old as fun-loving and positive.He was shot in the head at close range after leaving a gathering of friends early Thanksgiving morning in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue, which is just one block from Patterson Park. WJZ reporter Mike Hellgren spoke to Dani who asked us not to show her face or give her last name for safety reasons. She said Jones had been enjoying a night with her son and some former classmates. It was getting late—around 3 a.m.—so he walked to his truck."They were...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police find man dead with gunshot wound

Baltimore City police are investigating after a man was found dead on Monday suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers said they responded to the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police said they found a man suffering from an...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two young adults identified in fatal North Baltimore crash

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police have identified the two adults that died in a one-car crash this weekend.Officers responded to the wreck that happened in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive on Sunday afternoon.Around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. 22-year-old Andre Owens, and 23-year-old Kayla Polley died at the scene, according to police.  
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy