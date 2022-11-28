Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Football turns attention to FCS' best
Delaware Football earned their first fall NCAA Tournament victory since 2010, but they know the task is significantly harder if they want to advance again this weekend. Delaware cruised to a 56-17 victory over Northeast Conference champion Saint Francis (Pa.), outgaining the Red Flash's yardage 586-258, but the next step is a trip to No. 1 South Dakota State on Saturday.
foxnebraska.com
Deer harvest down compared to last year
LINCOLN, Neb. — Preliminary numbers are showing that the 2022 statewide deer harvest for the November firearm season is down compared to last year. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, harvest was down 9% during the 2022 nine-day season compared to the 2021 season. Officials said while...
foxnebraska.com
Pillen announces details of inaugural ball
OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the upcoming inaugural ball. It happens at CHI Health Center Jan. 7. “Time for us to celebrate all the incredible things the state has done and what together we can do in the future years," Pillen said. The theme is "Nebraska: Day...
WMDT.com
Players, coaches meet with media ahead of 40th Governors Challenge
SALISBURY, Md. – Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Governors Challenge this December, during which 110 teams will come to Wicomico County to compete in the region’s premier high school basketball tournament. The Governors Challenge, presented by Pohanka of Salisbury, will take place Dec. 26-30 at the Wicomico...
foxnebraska.com
UNL: Nebraska's leading economic indicator fell again in October
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska's leading economic indicator fell again in October, according to a report from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. The indicator predicts six months in the future of economic activity in the state. In October, it dropped 0.12%. The leading indicator has dropped in four of...
Smyrna, November 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a busy few days here at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, and throughout the region, as a wide selection of Christmas-themed events are scheduled in pretty much every town and city in the area. There's certainly no shortage of things to see and do during this...
Sereena Quick Becomes First Black Woman To Own Chick-fil-A Franchises In Three States
Earlier this month, Sereena Quick opened a Chick-fil-A franchise in West Philadelphia, making her the first Black woman to own Chick-fil-A franchises in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. WPVI-TV reports the grand opening of Quick’s Philadelphia franchise has been in the works for months after she was selected to be...
delawaretoday.com
These 33 Women in Business Are Industry Leaders in Delaware
Being a leader in business doesn’t always mean being a boss or CEO. These 33 top women in business—voted for by their co-workers, clients and people in the community—prove that leadership exists at all levels. By Ashley Breeding, Pam George, Dana Nichols, Natalie Orga, Andrew Sharp and...
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN: November 30, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - As Americans Slash Christmas Spending, One Surprising Category Is Spared. - National Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest results. - Lammers, Bohuslavsky appointed to the United Soybean Board.
hwy.co
The Best Beaches Near Dover, Delaware
Delaware is a state rich in history and full of adventure opportunities. However, sometimes you’re craving a more relaxing vacation full of sand, surf, and sunbathing. For that, we’ve found some great beaches in Dover, Delaware, that provide a fun and relaxing escape. Today, we’re diving into these...
Hale Byrnes House to unveil painting of witness tree
The Hale Brynes House this weekend will unveil a painting featuring an American sycamore tree under which George Washington once held a council of war with the Marquis de Lafayette. The Newark nonprofit commissioned the painting because the 300-plus-year-old witness tree — called that because it was alive during a historical moment — may soon die or be removed. ... Read More
Turnto10.com
'Privilege Checklist' given to University of Delaware freshmen students, report says
NEWARK, Del. (TND) — A mandatory course at one public university asks first-year students to evaluate privileges they receive by being white, male or cisgender. The University of Delaware (UD) requires all freshmen to pass "UNIV 101 - First Year Experience I." The seminar is designed to assist students with adjusting to college and highlights the university's "commitment" to being a community which "recognizes and appreciates diversity and difference."
hwy.co
Add Brandywine River Tubing to Your Bucket List
Floating on a tube down a river can be a relaxing way to spend the day with your friends and family. However, you can’t just hop on one and float down any river you see. If you’re in the northeast, Brandywine River tubing, DE is one of the most scenic rivers in the area. It’s a great opportunity to connect with loved ones and nature simultaneously.
wnav.com
Maryland Sec of Ag Charged with Illegal Hunting
Former state lawmaker, Joseph Bartenfelder, who has been serving as the State's agriculture secretary since 2015, was charged, along with his adult son and three others for illegally hunting wetland and upland wild birds from a cornfield in Caroline County. In addition to tracking with the aid of bait, Bartenfelder Jr. was also charged with hunting with a shotgun that holds more than three shells and for a federal waterfowl stamp violation. The Baltimore Banner first reported this story and says that it's not known if this is the secretary's first offense. If it is he and the others charged could be fined up to $1,500 for each count. The secretary was charged by the Department of Natural Resources police who were pursuing a suspected baiting pond and discovered the individuals hunting in a cornfield on November 24, 2022.
foxnebraska.com
NSP troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 26 impaired drivers from the road during Thanksgiving weekend. This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.
wilmingtonde.gov
The Next Wilmington Art Loop 2022 Opens Friday, December 2
Twenty venues located in and around Wilmington will participate. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, City Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz, and Jerry duPhily of Out & About Magazine invite City residents and art lovers from around the region to the next Art Loop Wilmington on Friday, December 2. The popular FREE art exhibition, now in its 34th year, is a partnership between the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs and Out & About. Twenty galleries in Downtown Wilmington and along the Christina Riverfront will participate in this month’s Art Loop, and a complete list can be found in the December issue of Out and About.
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
South Jersey men posed as firefighters to rob homes in Delaware
NEWARK, DE – Police in Newark, Delaware, have arrested two New Jersey men and their female accomplices for a series of robberies in New Castle County. According to the Newark Police Department, Nicholas Williams and Angelo Bimbo of Mount Ephraim posed as firefighters to gain entry into several homes in New Castle County. “Newark Police Detectives have charged four suspects with their involvement in this incident,” the Newark Police Department announced on Tuesday. “After detectives reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews, they determined that similar incidents occurred within other police jurisdictions, including New Castle County Police and New Castle City The post South Jersey men posed as firefighters to rob homes in Delaware appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cape Gazette
Make Plans for Holiday Events This Weekend!
If I was super-determined, I suppose I could find someone who’s a certified “Grinch” during the winter holiday season. Alas, I haven’t encountered anyone yet. Here in Lewes, where we live, the town and most of the stores put their brightly colored decorations up two weeks ago, and our restaurants and cultural attractions are brimming with people in good spirits.
