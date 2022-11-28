ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

7-year-old missing in Jacksonville found after Amber Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child mentioned in this story has been found. Photographs of her have been removed because she is a minor. The adult she was traveling with has also been found. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert Sunday night for 7-year-old Kaitlyn...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Officer Who Can’t Swim Rescues Baby From Pond

A Florida police officer risks her life to save a baby from drowning in a pond despite not being able to swim herself. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer is being praised for not hesitating to enter a retention pond to rescue a baby even though she doesn’t know how to swim. Earlier this year, Officer Me'Atia Sanderson of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a call about a child drowning in an apartment complex retention pond in West Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Missing teen from Jacksonville found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The teen has been found. Toby Sines, was reported to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department to be diagnosed with autism and it is unknown how he may respond when being approached. Sines is missing from Jacksonville and was last seen at 4 p.m. today. He was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSAV-TV

Camden County arrests

Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax. Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. GBI investigating inmate death at Bacon County Jail. he Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested by the Bacon County Sheriff’s...
SAVANNAH, GA
First Coast News

Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
FLORIDA STATE

