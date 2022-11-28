Read full article on original website
Neighbors credited with helping catch accused cat killer in Springfield
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in Springfield are being credited with helping police identify and arrest a suspect they say is linked to cases of dead, tortured and missing cats. The man’s arrest wouldn’t have happened if those neighbors didn’t come together. Residents helped the Jacksonville Sheriff’s...
Charge reduced for JSO corrections officer charged with battery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Corrections officer initially arrested for battery has had his charged reduced, according to court documents. Brandon Freeman, 30, was arrested on July 17 of this year, said Undersheriff Nick Burgos at a press conference. "It happened on the Northside, near the boat ramp,...
Woman listed as ‘abductor’ in AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl charged with false imprisonment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman listed as the “abductor” in an AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. Heaven Ulshafer, 26, is facing charges of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
HAPPENING TODAY: Jacksonville man who killed ex-girlfriend to be sentenced
Jacksonville, Fla. — Chad Absher is expected to learn Thursday how he’ll be punished for killing his ex-girlfriend and shooting her sister. Last month, a jury found Absher guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. In 2017, he shot his girlfriend, Ashlee Rucker, and her sister, Lisa...
7-year-old missing in Jacksonville found after Amber Alert
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child mentioned in this story has been found. Photographs of her have been removed because she is a minor. The adult she was traveling with has also been found. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert Sunday night for 7-year-old Kaitlyn...
Attempted carjacking ends with suspect hospitalized after he leapt from I-95 ramp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday night officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking and attempted to take the driver into custody. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The suspect then fled from...
Investigators set $50,000 reward after two USPS employees robbed in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to try and track down the suspect who committed two armed robberies against USPS mail carriers. They say the first incident happened at North 18th street and Ocean Street in Palatka...
#GoodNews: Officer Who Can’t Swim Rescues Baby From Pond
A Florida police officer risks her life to save a baby from drowning in a pond despite not being able to swim herself. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer is being praised for not hesitating to enter a retention pond to rescue a baby even though she doesn’t know how to swim. Earlier this year, Officer Me'Atia Sanderson of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a call about a child drowning in an apartment complex retention pond in West Jacksonville.
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange Park
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) continues to investigate a Clay County Sheriff’s officer-involved shooting incident that occurred around 8:45 p.m. on April 27, 2022, in Orange Park.
Man dies in overnight shooting at Jacksonville's Sanctuary Walk apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s was found dead in a car outside of the Sanctuary Walk apartments in Jacksonville at approximately midnight Tuesday morning, police said. The car was still in drive, according to police. The man had at least one gunshot wound. A full autospy...
JSO seeking armed burglary suspects who stole gun, cash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Nov. 5, officers responded to 1900 Raley Drive West after reports that a home was robbed. The suspects pictured entered the victim’s home and stole a firearm and cash. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines...
State files motion to revoke bond for Salt Life co-founder accused of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020. In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court...
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
Missing teen from Jacksonville found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The teen has been found. Toby Sines, was reported to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department to be diagnosed with autism and it is unknown how he may respond when being approached. Sines is missing from Jacksonville and was last seen at 4 p.m. today. He was...
Nationwide 'Sofia Scam' spotted in Jacksonville; FBI warns about charitable scams during the holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charitable scams are on the rise this holiday season and a nationwide one has arrived in Florida and is also seen here in the First Coast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling it the "Sofia Scam". This scam is where a group of people...
Florida school resource deputy asked student to dress like young child, call him ‘daddy’: deputies
A former Florida school resource deputy was accused of sexually battering a high school student.
An Orange Park woman was arrested on Thanksgiving for three counts of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Camden County arrests
Officials: Savannah High School gunman call a hoax. Reports of a gunman prompted a massive police presence at Savannah High School and Savannah Early College on Wednesday morning. GBI investigating inmate death at Bacon County Jail. he Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested by the Bacon County Sheriff’s...
Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
