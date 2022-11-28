Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be sworn in to his second term and the members of the County’s first 11-member County Council also will be sworn in at the Montgomery County Inaugural Ceremonies at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. The ceremonies are open to all and there is no charge to attend. The Music Center at Strathmore is located at 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. The doors will open at 10:15 a.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO