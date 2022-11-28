Read full article on original website
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
WTOP
Fairfax Co. schools failed to offer sufficient education to thousands with disabilities during pandemic, federal investigation finds
Virginia’s largest school system failed to offer a sufficient education to thousands of students with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic, a federal investigation into its programing found. The school system will conduct a review of which students with disabilities didn’t receive adequate instruction, and appoint an administrator to oversee...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Announces It’s Monitoring The Situation; Message About School Impacts to Come Later
MCPS has announced it is “monitoring the situation concerning the large power outage in many areas of the county. Any message about impacts to school operations will come later as more information becomes available.” after a plane crashed has led to widespread power outages across the county. The...
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Nominate Exceptional Teachers, Supporting Services Staff, and Administrators For a Variety of Awards
Awards season is here! Don’t forget to nominate exceptional teachers, supporting services staff and administrators for top honors. A variety of awards are accepting submissions and deadlines are fast approaching. More information below:. The Montgomery County Public Schools Teacher of the Year Award: The Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)...
Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
mocoshow.com
MCPS Schools Will Be Closed on Monday, November 28th, 2022 Due to Power Outages Across the County
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has announced that schools will be closed on Monday, November 28th, 2022. The closure is due to power outages across the county stemming from a plane crash earlier today in Gaithersburg. Per MCPS: MCPS schools and offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 28, due to...
mocoshow.com
Two Grant Programs to Assist Disabled, Seniors and Low-Income Residents with Transportation Needs Launched by Montgomery County
Per MCDOT: Two grant programs designed to increase transportation services for disabled, senior and limited-income residents were launched today by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). Approximately $800,000 in operating and capital budget funds will be available to eligible nonprofits to create assistance programs or enhance existing ones. Montgomery...
WJLA
Does your commute make the list? Transportation officials rank 10 worst bottlenecks in DMV
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — As much bad traffic as the D.C. area has, one particular stretch is head and shoulders worse than any other, according to an analysis by the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) that its members will discuss Friday. According to the analysis, the southbound...
mocoshow.com
Upcoming Direct Cash Assistance Application Events in Takoma Park
Per the City of Takoma Park: The City of Takoma Park has partnered with LiveStories (FORWARD) to administer $2.1 million in COVID relief funds to the community. This opportunity will provide a one-time $1,000 direct cash assistance to eligible households in the City to assist those negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
mocoshow.com
Community Letter Addresses Graffiti With Threatening Language at Kennedy High School
A letter (seen below) was communicated to the John F. Kennedy High School community, in Silver Spring, informing parents and guardians of an incident that occurred at school on Wednesday involving graffiti with threatening language found in the bathroom. Per the letter, the threat is not believed to be credible, but school administrators, the security team, and the community engagement police officer will continue to be visible and on high alert this week. The full letter can be seen below:
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crash
Rescue efforts underway for occupants of plane wedged into a power tower. Plane wedged into power tower in Gaithersburg, MarylandPhoto byPete Piringer. At about 5:30 on Sunday night, as Montgomery County residents began planning their week after a long weekend with friends and family, lights flickered across the county. But, unfortunately, for residents in Flower Hill, Olney, Aspen Hill, and Silver Spring, holiday lights lost their cheer, and residents plunged into darkness.
Bill passes unanimously, calls for new construction to go electric in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council voted unanimously to pass Bill 13-22, also known as the Comprehensive Building Decarbonization proposal. It would require the construction of all new buildings to go electric effective Dec. 31, 2026. The effective date proposed was extended to Dec. 31, 2027 “for construction […]
mocoshow.com
WUSA9 Releases 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook; Highest Projected Snow Totals So Far
WUSA9 released its winter outlook for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Previously, we’ve reviewed Doug Kammerer and NBC4’s winter outlook and shared highlights from Mike Thomas and Fox 5’s winter weather outlook. All three have had some pretty significant differences, with WUSA9’s predicting the most snow of the three.
Baltimore County residents concerned about new apartment coming to the area
On Tuesday night, residents in Baltimore County gathered to discuss a proposal for a 516 unit apartment to be built next to the White Marsh Mall.
mcadvocate.com
Montgomery College Announces New Location Serving 1,000 Students to Open in Fall 2023
“Fueling the economy with a robust is…unquestionably a long term investment in the community. Residents live and work in their home communities when they trust that they can advance there. Employers in this neighborhood [have] job openings in informational technology, health care, hospitality and much more…eager to fill these jobs once they have the right education and training,” Dr. Frieda Lacey, first vice chair of the Montgomery College (MC) Board of Trustees for the 2022-2023 term, asserted Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at a sunny press conference held outside the East County Education Center (ECEC), located in Silver Spring, Maryland, near White Oak.
mymcmedia.org
MCPS, Montgomery College Announce Closures for Monday
MCPS announced late Sunday night that schools and offices will be closed on Monday due to widespread power outages caused by the small plane crash in Gaithersburg. Update: as of 4 a.m. Monday power is mostly restored according to MCPS but schools and offices remain closed. Montgomery College announced that...
WUSA
Audit finds multiple failures at DCGS
A brand new audit found major issues in how the agency handled problems at DC Public Schools. It investigates the root cause of these issues.
mocoshow.com
All Montgomery College Campuses Will Be Closed on Monday, November 28, 2022
Per Montgomery College: “All Montgomery College campuses and locations will be CLOSED, Monday, November, 28, 2022 due to massive county wide power outage.”. Montgomery County Public Schools will also be closed.
mocoshow.com
County Executive Marc Elrich and First 11-Member County Council to be Sworn in at Inaugural Ceremonies on Monday, December 5 at Strathmore
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be sworn in to his second term and the members of the County’s first 11-member County Council also will be sworn in at the Montgomery County Inaugural Ceremonies at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. The ceremonies are open to all and there is no charge to attend. The Music Center at Strathmore is located at 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. The doors will open at 10:15 a.m.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery school officials working on new calendars
Montgomery County and Arlington school officials are considering limiting the number of days off students have during the school year. Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said officials have to consider more than the start and end date of the 2023-2024 school year. [WTOP]. Inclement weather delays...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Garbage Truck Fire; Nicholson Lane Closed at Nebel Street
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a garbage truck fire on Thursday morning around 10:30am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, firefighters responded to the trash truck fire, plus large pile of trash dumped in parking lot, in the 5000blk of Nicholson Lane (between Nebel Street and Boiling Brook Parkway) in Rockville. Nicholson Lane is closed at Nebel Street as the result of the fire rescue activity, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect delays.
