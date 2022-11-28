Read full article on original website
Tiger Dam being put in place in Volusia County as hurricane season comes to a close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday marks the last day of hurricane season, but Central Florida still has a long way to go to rebuild. A line of damaged homes and condos in Volusia County is feeling it right now. That state has initiated a temporary fix for the coastline.
theapopkavoice.com
South Apopka Annexation: If the true goal is "One Apopka", we have work to do
Editor's Note: Rod Olsen is an Apopka resident who often contributes his opinions at the Apopka City Council meetings during the public comments section and in frequent op/eds with The Apopka Voice. There will be more coverage of the South Apopka Annexation Workshop in future editions of The Apopka Voice.
WESH
Police: 19-year-old arrested after deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man suspected in an Orange County murder has been arrested. Sunday afternoon around 6 p.m., Orlando police received a call about a shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Judith Lane. A man who'd been shot was found dead at the scene. Police...
WESH
Brevard County deputies searching wooded area for 2 after pursuit
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are searching a wooded area for two people following a pursuit. One of the individuals is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred in the city of Cocoa. A traffic stop was attempted in Volusia County and sparked a chase.
fox35orlando.com
Recognize him? Video appears to show man suspected of shooting woman dead near Florida Mall, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man it says is suspected of shooting a woman to death and injuring a man in Orlando. Deputies say on Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Ann Siegel-Colon was shot and killed in the 700 block of West Sand Lake Blvd. near the Florida Mall. Another man was shot at the time, but survived.
YAHOO!
10-year-old's lawyer sends Volusia County Schools pre-suit notice over groping allegations
The attorney of the 10-year-old Black Volusia County student who's accused of groping a district mental health counselor has served the school district with a pre-suit notice of the family’s intentions to sue, alleging racial discrimination and violation of the student’s due process rights. “We have decided because...
WESH
Truck catches on fire in Orange County, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials responded to a truck fire Wednesday afternoon in Orange County. A truck driving on State Road 417 in the area of the Colonial Drive exit became engulfed in flames. There were no injuries reported, and the driver was able to safely get out...
WESH
Orlando caterer sued, accused of serving food laced with pot at wedding
ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: Seminole deputies release bodycam video from wedding where food was laced with weed. The Orlando caterer accused of serving marijuana-laced food at a wedding is being sued by one of the guests. Earlier this year, Seminole County authorities released this bodycam footage of the wedding...
fox35orlando.com
Urn found in Florida hotel parking lot has police searching for rightful owner
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A police department in Florida is attempting to find the owner of a funerary urn that was located in a hotel parking lot. The Lake Mary Police Department said the urn was discovered on June 30, 2022, at a Hilton Hotel, located at 705 Currency Circle. "LMPD has exhausted all investigative means to locate the owner & is requesting the public’s assistance," the agency tweeted five months after the discovery.
orangeobserver.com
Man killed in Ocoee hit-and-run
The Ocoee Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run death of a man that occurred around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the intersection of Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, close to the entrance of the Forestbrooke subdivision. Police are not identifying the victim, but the family identified him on...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Bomb Threat Called in to Palm Coast School, All-Clear Given Shortly After
PALM COAST, Fla. - Matanzas High School in Palm Coast was subject to a phoned-in bomb threat Tuesday afternoon. School administration received the call, and it was determined shortly thereafter that there was no credible danger to the school. School resource officers were the first notified, followed by the Flagler...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida: December 1 - 4, 2022
I love the weekends at this time of the year in Lake County because of the Christmas festivals and holiday activities. Whether you're a local like me, a newcomer to the area, or even if you're only here for a visit, I'm sure you'll find something you want to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida!
SEE: Apparent sinkhole opens up in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An apparent sinkhole has opened up in Lake County, the sheriff’s office posted late Wednesday. The sinkhole has closed Montevista Road and Bradley Circle in Clermont until further notice. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while engineers address the problem. See a...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for 2 missing and endangered kids from Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office wants the public to keep an eye out for two missing and endangered children. Arissa Johnson, 12, and Nariah Johnson, 11, were last seen on Monday at 18711 SE 93rd Place. The sheriff's office says they may have been picked up...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location Shuttering
A Popeyes Restaurant in Winter Park, Florida closes permanently. Loyal customers are feeling disappointed. This is how Orlando Weekly covered the restaurant's closing,. "Winter Park's Orlando Avenue Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF."
WESH
911 calls reveal new details in deadly Daytona Beach shooting outside hookah bar
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are actively investigating the deadly shooting and they're following up on different leads about a suspect. They say someone shot and killed 21-year-old D'Shawn McLaury. Law enforcement responded after getting a call that someone was shot near Wild Olive and Seabreeze Boulevard...
WESH
Woman sentenced after 4 dogs died in hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Missouri woman whose dogs died in a hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach pled no contest to four misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. Tesia White appeared in court Tuesday for the plea and was sentenced to one year of probation plus 40 hours of community service. She said she left her four dogs in her vehicle last May with the windows up and the air conditioner on while traveling through, but at some point, the air conditioning shut down and the dogs were dead when she returned.
WESH
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to deadly Volusia County attempted carjacking
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A fourth man has been charged in connection to a deadly attempted carjacking in DeLand. Terrell Maddox, 20, was booked into jail Tuesday night and charged with murder after he was arrested by Volusia County sheriff's deputies. Three other men, Nassan Bacon, Isaiah Thomas and...
