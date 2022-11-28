CEO of Multimillion-Dollar Company Casetify Shares His No. 1 ‘Super Underrated' Business Tip

Read full article on original website
Shares of CrowdStrike Fall After ‘Disappointing' Earnings, Morgan Stanley Says Buy the Dip
CrowdStrike shares fell Wednesday, a day after the cybersecurity company reported third-quarter results that said new revenue growth was weaker than expected. CEO George Kurtz said in a release that the company's total net new annual recurring revenue was below expectations. CrowdStrike shares closed down more than 14% on Wednesday,...
Why Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Didn't Immediately Say ‘Yes' When Jeff Bezos Offered Him the Role
Running one of the world's biggest companies — and earning millions per year while doing so — sounds like a no-brainer for most people. But when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos asked Andy Jassy to take over as CEO last year, Jassy didn't immediately say "yes." On Wednesday, Jassy...
UK Banks Told to Break ‘Class Ceiling' With New Targets to Boost Diversity Among Senior Hires
The U.K.'s financial services sector has been told it needs to do more to "break the 'class' ceiling," with new targets to boost working-class senior hires by 2030. Governing body the City of London Corporation said the moves were crucial for improving boardroom diversity and boosting growth in the sector.
Crypto Exchange Kraken Lays Off 1,100 Employees
Kraken, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is laying off about 30% of employees, its CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts and amid massive turmoil...
China Tech Stocks Have ‘a Lot of Upside' and Peak Regulation Is Over, Fund Management Firm Says
The Chinese government is unlikely to introduce new regulations for the internet tech sector, according to Jonathan Krane of KraneShares. He said the rules introduced in recent years were meant to create long-term stability in the sector. Ramiz Chelat of Vontobel Asset Management said he is selectively relatively optimistic on...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Morgan Stanley Over SoFi Technologies
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Morgan Stanley: "That's the kind of stock that we like here. ... We are in real companies that make real things, return real capital and Morgan Stanley is one of those."
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Should Be ‘Afraid of Going to Jail'
Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of gong to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
Bret Taylor Steps Down as Co-CEO of Salesforce, Leaving Marc Benioff Alone at the Helm
A year after being promoted to the co-CEO role alongside Marc Benioff, Bret Taylor is leaving Salesforce. It's the second time in less than three years that Benioff has lost a co-CEO. Keith Block held the position for 18 months, before leaving in 2020. Salesforce said Wednesday that Bret Taylor...
Mark Zuckerberg Says Apple's App Store Policies Are Not ‘Sustainable Or Good Place to Be'
At the DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke critically of Apple's App store policies. "Apple has sort of singled themselves out as the only company that is trying to control unilaterally what apps get on a device," Zuckerberg said. Apple CEO Tim Cook hasn't been shy about...
Elon Musk Meets Tim Cook, Says Apple Never Considered Removing Twitter App
Twitter owner Elon Musk said he went to Apple's headquarters and met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in tweets on Wednesday. The meeting marks a significant de-escalation days after Musk went on a tweet storm accusing Apple of threatening to pull the Twitter app from the App Store. "Among other...
Assessing China: What Political Unrest Means for ETF Investors
Global markets pulled back earlier this week after protests across China erupted over the country's zero-Covid policy. For bullish investors, the growing unrest signals the process of reducing lockdowns and increasing vaccination levels. Bears believe that more targeted lockdowns will continue regardless of the protests. "Our clients are really struggling...
European Markets Head for Higher Open After Fed Hints at Smaller Rate Hikes
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes could begin in December. Speaking at an event Wednesday, Powell said he expects the central bank will be in a position...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics, Petco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. CrowdStrike — Shares dropped 19% after the cybersecurity provider said new revenue growth is weaker than expected. Otherwise, CrowdStrike beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in its most recent quarterly results. Stifel downgraded the stock to hold from buy after the earnings report.
