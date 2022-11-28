ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CEO of Multimillion-Dollar Company Casetify Shares His No. 1 ‘Super Underrated' Business Tip

By Goh Chiew Tong,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Shares of CrowdStrike Fall After ‘Disappointing' Earnings, Morgan Stanley Says Buy the Dip

CrowdStrike shares fell Wednesday, a day after the cybersecurity company reported third-quarter results that said new revenue growth was weaker than expected. CEO George Kurtz said in a release that the company's total net new annual recurring revenue was below expectations. CrowdStrike shares closed down more than 14% on Wednesday,...
Crypto Exchange Kraken Lays Off 1,100 Employees

Kraken, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is laying off about 30% of employees, its CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts and amid massive turmoil...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Morgan Stanley Over SoFi Technologies

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Morgan Stanley: "That's the kind of stock that we like here. ... We are in real companies that make real things, return real capital and Morgan Stanley is one of those."
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Should Be ‘Afraid of Going to Jail'

Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of gong to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
Bret Taylor Steps Down as Co-CEO of Salesforce, Leaving Marc Benioff Alone at the Helm

A year after being promoted to the co-CEO role alongside Marc Benioff, Bret Taylor is leaving Salesforce. It's the second time in less than three years that Benioff has lost a co-CEO. Keith Block held the position for 18 months, before leaving in 2020. Salesforce said Wednesday that Bret Taylor...
Assessing China: What Political Unrest Means for ETF Investors

Global markets pulled back earlier this week after protests across China erupted over the country's zero-Covid policy. For bullish investors, the growing unrest signals the process of reducing lockdowns and increasing vaccination levels. Bears believe that more targeted lockdowns will continue regardless of the protests. "Our clients are really struggling...
European Markets Head for Higher Open After Fed Hints at Smaller Rate Hikes

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a higher open Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes could begin in December. Speaking at an event Wednesday, Powell said he expects the central bank will be in a position...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics, Petco and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. CrowdStrike — Shares dropped 19% after the cybersecurity provider said new revenue growth is weaker than expected. Otherwise, CrowdStrike beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in its most recent quarterly results. Stifel downgraded the stock to hold from buy after the earnings report.

