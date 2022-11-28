Read full article on original website
South Carolina, UCLA could be the next great NCAAW rivalry after thriller
Last offseason, Candace Parker went on Taylor Rooks’ show for Bleacher Report to discuss a myriad of topics. One that came up was the old rivalry going back to the two-time WNBA champion’s college days. Parker hadn’t donned orange and white since 2008 but the fire of the UConn-Tennessee rivalry remained.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal
South Carolina OL Jordan Davis announced via social media on Wednesday that he would be leaving Columbia following an 8-4 season. Davis will have 3 years of eligibility remaining at his next school. “There are no amount of words for me to thank coach Beamer and his staff,” Davis wrote....
Anthony Carries Cuts Down Recruitment
Running back Anthony Carrie has been a priority for South Carolina for quite some time, and he just narrowed down his schools.
Heisman Watch 2022: Who will join runaway favorite Caleb Williams in New York?
The USC quarterback has become the clear Heisman Trophy leader, and the only drama lies in who else earns a ticket to the ceremony. It’s over, finished, punctuated with a veritable mic drop of the pose being struck. For all intents and purposes, the Heisman Trophy belongs to USC’s...
IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson
CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
WIS-TV
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
Underdog South Carolina State knocks off East Carolina
South Carolina got its first win of the season under new head coach Erik Martin by taking down East Carolina. The post Underdog South Carolina State knocks off East Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Long-time listener, first-time caller 'Shane' gives Tony Annan a ring on 107.5 The Game
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer was on the opposite end of the phone lines on Wednesday morning when he elected to call in to The Early Game with Bill Gunter on 107.5. Beamer wanted to talk a little of “the other football” when he heard men’s soccer coach Tony Annan on the show.
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
Team Scoop - Bright Gamecock Future
The latest South Carolina football team scoop, including a look back and a look ahead to what is to come in Columbia.
Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One
Based on multiple factors, South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is one of the most attractive job openings in college football.
The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
USC Gamecock
The first-year experience: Freshmen reflect on first semester at USC, face growing responsibilities
The Daily Gamecock interviewed 114 incoming freshmen this summer to get to know them before coming to USC. In September, we spoke with seven of the 114 freshmen to see how they were transitioning onto campus. Now, as finals are looming, those seven freshmen reflect on their first semester at...
wearecamdenhs.com
Varsity Boys Basketball wins Season Opener against Eau Claire
Congratulations to the Boys Varsity Basketball team on their season opener win against Eau Claire. The boys hosted Eau Claire Tuesday, November 29th and came out with the victory, 62-56. High scorer of the night was Quandre Wilson with 17 points, followed by NyRell Stradford who had 14, Israel Macklin had 12, Nykoyis Sweetenburg & Jordan Hunter with 8 each, Ty Lee had 2, & Terrence Stradford had 1.
wearecamdenhs.com
MCLEOD named PLAYER OF THE YEAR for 2022 AAA Region VI
Congratulations to Senior Defensive Lineman, Xzavier McLeod, for being named the 2022 Player of the Year. McLeod was selected for this honor for the AAA Region VI Conference. Congratulations Xzavier on all of your hard work and dedication to Camden High School & the Camden Bulldogs!!
mixonline.com
L-Acoustics A15i Conquers the Concrete at Williams-Brice Stadium
Good and loud: those are the adjectives routinely applied to Williams-Brice Stadium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. On game days, the atmosphere at the venue, which is home to the university’s South Carolina Gamecocks, has developed a reputation for being one of the most rowdy and energetic environments in NCAA football. That enthusiasm translates into trouble for opposing quarterbacks trying to call plays in what is also widely noted by visiting teams as among the loudest college-stadium environments to play in.
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open farmstand, café in the Vista
That’s why he was smiling in a nearly empty, gutted storeroom while a saw screeches its way through salvaged wood. As the smell of sawdust fills the air, he points to rectangles of lumber and corrugated metal sheeting — a stall will soon take its final shape. There is one stall each for the bakery, coffee bar and butcher's counter. This leaves the middle of the shop open for the produce stand.
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
lexsc.com
Chief Terrence Green Appointed to C.A.L.E.A. Board of Commissioners
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), the Gold Standard in Public Safety, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new Commissioners. They are Chief Terrence Green, Lexington (SC) Police Department, Director Hector Lopez Santillana, State of Guanajuato Inland Ports, Mexico, Chief Kimberly Koster, Wyoming (MI) Police Department, Chief Rex Mueller, Sioux City (IA) Police Department, and Chief Wendell Shirley, Bellevue (WA) Police Department. All appointments are effective January 1, 2023.
New home hopes to help young women facing homelessness proposed in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new supportive housing program for young women facing homelessness could soon be coming to Columbia. On Thursday the City's Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear public comment on the proposed development near Millwood Avenue and Pendleton Street. Resident Tommy Adams said the plot...
