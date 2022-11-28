ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon CEO Says Company Won't Take Down Antisemitic Film

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to discontinue sale of the film, called “Hebrews to...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Designer Brands, Lands' End, Salesforce and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Designer Brands (DBI) – The footwear retailer's shares slid 15.6% in the premarket after it missed top and bottom line estimates for its latest quarter and cut its profit outlook. Designer Brands noted a volatile economic environment that is impacting most retailers, but said it was in position to navigate the conditions.
India May Become the Third Largest Economy by 2030, Overtaking Japan and Germany

S&P's forecast is based on the projection that India's annual nominal gross domestic product growth will average 6.3% through 2030. Similarly, Morgan Stanley estimates that India's GDP is likely to more than double from current levels by 2031. S&P's projection hinges on the continuation of India's trade and financial liberalization,...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Salesforce — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 9% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year

Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
The Fear of Loss Can Cost Investors Big-Time. Here's How

Humans evolved with a powerful bias against loss. That cognitive impulse helped humans survive, but impedes many investors from making sound decisions. "Loss aversion bias" causes people to invest too conservatively, sell stocks during downturns to avoid further losses and prevents some from starting to invest in the first place.
