Ex-FTX CEO Says He Did Not ‘Knowingly' Misuse Millions of Dollars in Customer Funds
The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Wednesday that he did not "knowingly" misuse customers' funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole. The comments from Sam Bankman-Fried came during an interview with CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin at a conference...
Salesforce Shares Slump Nearly 10% After Co-CEO Bret Taylor Announces Surprise Departure
Salesforce shares were down about 10% by mid-day Thursday as analysts and investors digested Wednesday evening's earnings report and the surprise news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will depart by the end of Jan. 2023. Is "something more than macro pressuring Salesforce's growth?" Morgan Stanley analysts questioned in a note to...
Tesla Is Still Dominant, But Its U.S. Market Share Is Eroding as Cheaper EVs Arrive
Tesla is still the top-selling electric vehicle brand in the U.S., but its dominance is eroding as more affordable models proliferate. S&P Global Mobility reports Tesla's market share of new registered electric vehicles in the U.S. stood at 65% through the third quarter, down from 71% last year. The firm...
Amazon CEO Says Company Won't Take Down Antisemitic Film
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said Wednesday the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to discontinue sale of the film, called “Hebrews to...
3 In-Demand Side Hustles to Start in 2023―One Pays Up to $100 Per Hour
Side hustles continue to be a popular way for Americans to make some extra cash. Nearly half, 40% of Americans currently have a side hustle, according to a May 2022 Zapier survey of 2,032 U.S. adults. That's up from 34% in December 2020. If you're considering picking one up yourself,...
Job Cuts Rise in November, Causing Employees to Shift Focus to ‘Career Cushioning'
U.S.-based firms announced 76,835 job cuts in November, led by the technology sector. Nervous employees are engaged in “career cushioning": polishing their resumes, firing up their networks and building new skills. Some of the motivation for career cushioning may also be coming from employees in search of a position...
Today's Google Doodle Features a Silicon Valley Trailblazer Who Knew Steve Jobs and Wozniak—and ‘Was Not Impressed With Them'
Today's Google Doodle highlights a little-known piece of Silicon Valley history. The animation recognizes tech and gaming pioneer Jerry Lawson, one of the few Black engineers working in the tech industry in the 1970s. Lawson, who died in 2011 at the age of 70, cemented his place in history when...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Designer Brands, Lands' End, Salesforce and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Designer Brands (DBI) – The footwear retailer's shares slid 15.6% in the premarket after it missed top and bottom line estimates for its latest quarter and cut its profit outlook. Designer Brands noted a volatile economic environment that is impacting most retailers, but said it was in position to navigate the conditions.
China Tech Stocks Have ‘a Lot of Upside' and Peak Regulation Is Over, Fund Management Firm Says
The Chinese government is unlikely to introduce new regulations for the internet tech sector, according to Jonathan Krane of KraneShares. He said the rules introduced in recent years were meant to create long-term stability in the sector. Ramiz Chelat of Vontobel Asset Management said he is selectively relatively optimistic on...
South Korea's SM Entertainment Plans to Set Up Its Southeast Asia Headquarters in Singapore
South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment will be setting up its Southeast Asian headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plans in the region. On top of that, the company plans to launch retail businesses in Singapore, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions. SM Entertainment told CNBC that...
India May Become the Third Largest Economy by 2030, Overtaking Japan and Germany
S&P's forecast is based on the projection that India's annual nominal gross domestic product growth will average 6.3% through 2030. Similarly, Morgan Stanley estimates that India's GDP is likely to more than double from current levels by 2031. S&P's projection hinges on the continuation of India's trade and financial liberalization,...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Salesforce — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 9% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
Tesla's Chief Designer for the Cybertruck on Working With Elon Musk and How His Favorite Design Is One He Can't Talk About Yet
Franz von Holzhausen has been Tesla's chief designer since 2008. CNBC got a rare interview with him at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, which recently opened a new Tesla exhibit. Von Holzhausen was a lead designer on the Tesla Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y...
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year
Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
NBC Chicago
The Fear of Loss Can Cost Investors Big-Time. Here's How
Humans evolved with a powerful bias against loss. That cognitive impulse helped humans survive, but impedes many investors from making sound decisions. "Loss aversion bias" causes people to invest too conservatively, sell stocks during downturns to avoid further losses and prevents some from starting to invest in the first place.
