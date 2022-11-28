Report: Bears WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) likely done for year

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney likely needs season-ending surgery after injuring his ankle Sunday against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported.

Mooney was helped off the field in the third quarter, unable to put any weight on his left foot. He tore ligaments in his left ankle, per the report, during a rainy game that saw less-than-ideal field conditions in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Bears also had defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), offensive lineman Riley Reiff (shoulder) and safety Eddie Jackson (foot) leave the game. Jackson went down with a non-contact injury during a play in which New York’s Garrett Wilson scored on a 54-yard touchdown reception.

Mooney didn’t record a catch in the 31-10 loss to the Jets. The third-year pro has 40 receptions for 493 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games.

In 45 career games, the 2020 fifth-round draft pick has 182 catches for 2,179 yards and 10 touchdowns.

–Field Level Media

