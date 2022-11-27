ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Police Log: November 28, 2022

By Daily Item Staff
 3 days ago
All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run at 3:33 a.m. Saturday at 125 Union St.; 2:12 a.m. Sunday at 73 Beacon Hill Ave.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8:51 a.m. Saturday at 135 Parkland Ave.; at 8:50 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Broadway and Parkland Avenue; 10:50 a.m. Saturday at 156 Boston St. 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Cooper Street and Western Avenue; at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at 200 S Common St.; at 5:53 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Baker Street and Brimblecom Street; at 5:58 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Boston Street and Rollin Avenue; at 10:35 a.m. Sunday at 319 Chatham St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with personal injury at  0:28 a.m. Sunday at 41 Light St.; at 10:35 a.m. Sunday at 298 Chatham St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Broad Street and Market Street; at 7:19 p.m. Saturday at Central Square.

A report of a fight at 0:11 a.m. Sunday at 108 Franklin St.

Thefts

A report of a larceny at 9:29 a.m. Saturday at 135 Woodlawn St.; at 4:22 p.m. Saturday at 9 Cypress Pl.

A report of shoplifting at 10:20 a.m. Saturday at 780 Lynnway; 4:16 p.m. Saturday at 50 Central Ave.

PEABODY

Arrest

Terry Gleason, of 116 Lafayette St Salem Ma was arrested for shoplifting and disorderly

conduct and resisting Arrest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run at 9:05 a.m. Friday at 1 Newbury St.; at 9:31 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 24 Caller St and 69 Walnut St.; at 3:56 p.m. Saturday at 29 Howley St.;

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 2:54 a.m. Friday at 251 Andover St.;

A report of a motor vehicle crash with personal injury at 10:52 p.m. Saturday at 14 Jacobs St.

Assaults

A report of an assault at 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Preserve North Apartment.

Thefts

A report of shoplifting at 1:38 p.m. Saturday at 210L Andover St.; 9:35 p.m. Saturday at 210M Andover St.

A report of Larceny at 8:53 p.m. Saturday at 310 Andover St.; at 10:00 p.m. Saturday at 5 Antrim Rd.

