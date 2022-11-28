ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KOOL 96.5

Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
BOISE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Murdered U of I students remembered by hometowns

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Many gathered in Coeur d’Alene Wednesday night to remember the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over two weeks ago. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were lifelong friends and graduated from Lake City High Schools. Ethan Chapin and his family spent a lot of their time in Priest Lake, and Xana...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
kisu.org

Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
MOSCOW, ID
KOOL 96.5

Electrifying Video Shows Idaho State Police Tasing Man on Road

It's tough to do anything these days without it being caught on camera. Whether you're doing something and intentionally filming it to save for later or post--or perhaps you're doing something and someone else is watching and filming...somehow, everything makes its way to the internet. A recent TikTok that has...
BOISE, ID
KLEWTV

Nov. 30 U of I homicide investigation update

Updated information, on the investigation into the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, from MPD:. There have been media questions about a September 12th, 2022, incident regarding an argument between a group of people walking on the University of Idaho bike path and a cyclist. It was reported that during the confrontation, the cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed, and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself into the police. The case was investigated, and misdemeanor charges were referred to the Moscow City Attorney’s Office. There is no connection between the individual involved in this incident and the current murder investigations.
MOSCOW, ID
Sandpoint Reader

Investigation into late-fair director continues

As the Sandpoint Police Department continues to investigate “the potential misuse of public funds” at the Bonner County Fairgrounds on the part of late-Fair Director Darcey Smith, public records show that Smith underwent police questioning in the days prior to her death by apparent suicide. Smith, who worked...
SANDPOINT, ID
KREM2

Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
SPOKANE, WA
kmvt

It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho wildlife

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many neighborhoods in southern Idaho are in areas considered to be a part of the wildlife winter range. And as the temperature dips, it’s important you prepare your home for potential wildlife encounters. Idaho Fish and Game is urging the public to take a...
IDAHO STATE
idaho.gov

Avian cholera outbreak suspected in Southwest Idaho snow goose die-off

Southwest Idaho is currently experiencing a waterfowl die-off that is primarily affecting light geese in Parma and surrounding areas, including the Lake Lowell Unit of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Staff at Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health Lab believe that a recent outbreak of avian cholera is responsible for this die-off. The persistence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) infections in migratory bird populations is also contributing to some waterfowl mortalities in the area, although it is unclear if HPAI also contributed to this specific event.
PARMA, ID
dailyfly.com

One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!

The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
MOSCOW, ID
KOIN 6 News

Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death

Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
MOSCOW, ID
MIX 106

The Best One-Word Descriptions of Idaho

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are home to many things and oftentimes, we take everything about it all for granted. If you want to go on an adventure with Mother Nature, there are plenty of places to go and see. If you want to take the family out for a nice meal with plenty of amazing beers to enjoy, Idaho has plenty of spots for that too. There is a culture in Idaho that can only be understood when experienced.
IDAHO STATE

