Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear, grief after killings
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and...
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
Recent Student Murders A Grisly Reminder Of 2015 Idaho Spree
The stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last week is a dark cloud that will hang over the city of Moscow until investigators bring the assailant(s) to justice. The student murders are the second killing spree to happen in the northern Idaho city in the past seven years.
Murdered U of I students remembered by hometowns
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Many gathered in Coeur d’Alene Wednesday night to remember the lives of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered over two weeks ago. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were lifelong friends and graduated from Lake City High Schools. Ethan Chapin and his family spent a lot of their time in Priest Lake, and Xana...
kisu.org
Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
Thursday school closures: Snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Thursday, Dec. 1 after a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas. Spokane got 6"-10" of snow in Wednesday's storm while some areas further north and east got even more. Major...
Electrifying Video Shows Idaho State Police Tasing Man on Road
It's tough to do anything these days without it being caught on camera. Whether you're doing something and intentionally filming it to save for later or post--or perhaps you're doing something and someone else is watching and filming...somehow, everything makes its way to the internet. A recent TikTok that has...
KLEWTV
Nov. 30 U of I homicide investigation update
Updated information, on the investigation into the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Maddie Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, from MPD:. There have been media questions about a September 12th, 2022, incident regarding an argument between a group of people walking on the University of Idaho bike path and a cyclist. It was reported that during the confrontation, the cyclist displayed a folding knife. Both parties dispersed, and there were no injuries. The cyclist turned himself into the police. The case was investigated, and misdemeanor charges were referred to the Moscow City Attorney’s Office. There is no connection between the individual involved in this incident and the current murder investigations.
Sandpoint Reader
Investigation into late-fair director continues
As the Sandpoint Police Department continues to investigate “the potential misuse of public funds” at the Bonner County Fairgrounds on the part of late-Fair Director Darcey Smith, public records show that Smith underwent police questioning in the days prior to her death by apparent suicide. Smith, who worked...
Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
Updated timeline is ‘progress’ in Idaho slayings probe, victim’s sister says
Police offered a more specific time for when Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen arrived home the morning of Nov. 13.
U of I associate dean shares how school is responding to ongoing murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — As the University of Idaho prepares to honor the four students who were killed in a vigil Wednesday night, the university's associate dean of students, Blaine Eckles, is sharing how the school is responding. Eckles says that he has never dealt with something this horrific in...
kmvt
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho wildlife
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many neighborhoods in southern Idaho are in areas considered to be a part of the wildlife winter range. And as the temperature dips, it’s important you prepare your home for potential wildlife encounters. Idaho Fish and Game is urging the public to take a...
idaho.gov
Avian cholera outbreak suspected in Southwest Idaho snow goose die-off
Southwest Idaho is currently experiencing a waterfowl die-off that is primarily affecting light geese in Parma and surrounding areas, including the Lake Lowell Unit of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Staff at Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health Lab believe that a recent outbreak of avian cholera is responsible for this die-off. The persistence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) infections in migratory bird populations is also contributing to some waterfowl mortalities in the area, although it is unclear if HPAI also contributed to this specific event.
dailyfly.com
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
Post Register
Still no suspect in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW (AP) — Almost two weeks after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier spoke at a Nov....
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
Spokane police responding to robbery at Division/Buckeye Starbucks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to a reported robbery at the Starbucks located at 12519 North Division St. According to staff, the suspect ran off with a couple hundred dollars from the register. Officers said there is no evidence to prove nearby businesses are in danger.
The Best One-Word Descriptions of Idaho
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are home to many things and oftentimes, we take everything about it all for granted. If you want to go on an adventure with Mother Nature, there are plenty of places to go and see. If you want to take the family out for a nice meal with plenty of amazing beers to enjoy, Idaho has plenty of spots for that too. There is a culture in Idaho that can only be understood when experienced.
Comments / 0