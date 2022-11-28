ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

1 Bulls player who must be traded soon

The 2021-22 season seemed to carry a ton of promise for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls, fresh off signing DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, immediately established themselves as a legitimate playoff-caliber team. DeRozan, in particular, played out of his mind, spurring the Bulls to victory one game after another with his crunch-time exploits en route to a career-best average in points.
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes

Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson completely dominating Raptors has NBA Twitter a little too excited

Zion Williamson put on a show for New Orleans Pelicans fans on Wednesday night as he led his team to an impressive 126-108 win over the Toronto Raptors. The 22-year-old was a force throughout the contest and the Raptors simply had no answer for him. NBA Twitter was all for it as they were left […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson completely dominating Raptors has NBA Twitter a little too excited appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns star Devin Booker reacts to not coming back after 51 in 3 quarters

Devin Booker had one of the most efficient, volume-scoring games the league has ever seen. Through three quarters, Booker erupted for a season-high 51 points on a ridiculous 20-25 shooting from the field. DAs is usually the case with an offensive onslaught such as this, the Phoenix Suns ended up taking a huge, 106-81 lead […] The post Suns star Devin Booker reacts to not coming back after 51 in 3 quarters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Al Horford agrees to 2-year, $20 million extension with Celtics

Al Horford is staying in Boston for the foreseeable future. Horford agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the Celtics on Thursday, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The five-time All-Star will play out the final year of his old contract this year, which will pay him $26.5 million. His new Celtics […] The post Al Horford agrees to 2-year, $20 million extension with Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau’s surprising reaction to RJ Barrett’s baffling endgame decision vs. Bucks

The New York Knicks found themselves in a close game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night despite being on the second leg of a back-to-back. RJ Barrett was doing his best to keep the Knicks afloat amid Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 37-point explosion, as he tallied 26 points on an efficient 8-15 shooting from the field. […] The post Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau’s surprising reaction to RJ Barrett’s baffling endgame decision vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Khris Middleton set to make Bucks season debut vs. Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton plans to make his season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Middleton has been sidelined after undergoing left wrist surgery in July. Middleton had reportedly been eyeing a return against the Lakers, and this latest report now confirms his plans. Giannis Antetokounmpo and […] The post Khris Middleton set to make Bucks season debut vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s massive minutes load with Nets gets ‘strategic’ update

Several problems arise when building an argument for the Brooklyn Nets as title contenders. At the forefront of those is the team’s reliance on Kevin Durant. The 34-year-old has played every game for Brooklyn this season and is leading the league in minutes by a wide margin. While Durant is having one of the best starts in his career, the former MVP has an extensive injury history that draws concern when assessing his enormous workload.
Jerry Stackhouse escorted off court by security after bonkers ref rant

Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who’s been coaching the team since 2019, was ejected from a road game against VCU on Wednesday night, which Vanderbilt lost. Stackhouse was angry at the officials once they handed one of his players, center Liam Robbins, a technical foul in the second half after he celebrated a […] The post Jerry Stackhouse escorted off court by security after bonkers ref rant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
