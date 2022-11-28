Read full article on original website
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
1 Bulls player who must be traded soon
The 2021-22 season seemed to carry a ton of promise for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls, fresh off signing DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, immediately established themselves as a legitimate playoff-caliber team. DeRozan, in particular, played out of his mind, spurring the Bulls to victory one game after another with his crunch-time exploits en route to a career-best average in points.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers are now more willing to trade instead of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has been on a roll of late. He served as a spark for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again on Monday and the former league MVP proved to be a bright spot for his team amid their devastating last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers. This has been the...
Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality by Kendrick Perkins after Pacers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers were having a lot of fun on Tuesday night. The players were all smiles as they amassed a 17-point lead over the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter and were on the brink of logging their sixth win in the past seven games. And then, disaster struck.
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes
Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I understand all their pain’: Warriors’ Kevon Looney spills on Stephen Curry’s major role in young players’ struggles
It’s no secret that the younger players on the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season. There is no bigger testament to this fact that 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was sent down to the G League. For his part, Warriors big man Kevon Looney is...
Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs led by as much as 17 […] The post Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pelicans star Zion Williamson completely dominating Raptors has NBA Twitter a little too excited
Zion Williamson put on a show for New Orleans Pelicans fans on Wednesday night as he led his team to an impressive 126-108 win over the Toronto Raptors. The 22-year-old was a force throughout the contest and the Raptors simply had no answer for him. NBA Twitter was all for it as they were left […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson completely dominating Raptors has NBA Twitter a little too excited appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Athletic for no reason’: Sixers’ Joel Embiid drops truth bomb on Grizzlies’ Ja Morant
The Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies will duke it out on Friday night. Sixers center Joel Embiid and Grizzlies point gaurd Ja Morant may not spend much matching up one-on-one but all eyes will be on the two All-Stars. After a blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night,...
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns star Devin Booker reacts to not coming back after 51 in 3 quarters
Devin Booker had one of the most efficient, volume-scoring games the league has ever seen. Through three quarters, Booker erupted for a season-high 51 points on a ridiculous 20-25 shooting from the field. DAs is usually the case with an offensive onslaught such as this, the Phoenix Suns ended up taking a huge, 106-81 lead […] The post Suns star Devin Booker reacts to not coming back after 51 in 3 quarters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Al Horford agrees to 2-year, $20 million extension with Celtics
Al Horford is staying in Boston for the foreseeable future. Horford agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the Celtics on Thursday, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The five-time All-Star will play out the final year of his old contract this year, which will pay him $26.5 million. His new Celtics […] The post Al Horford agrees to 2-year, $20 million extension with Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau’s surprising reaction to RJ Barrett’s baffling endgame decision vs. Bucks
The New York Knicks found themselves in a close game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night despite being on the second leg of a back-to-back. RJ Barrett was doing his best to keep the Knicks afloat amid Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 37-point explosion, as he tallied 26 points on an efficient 8-15 shooting from the field. […] The post Knicks HC Tom Thibodeau’s surprising reaction to RJ Barrett’s baffling endgame decision vs. Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker slays 50-point curse after Suns’ big win vs. Bulls
Devin Booker has always been an elite scorer, but he never got the respect he deserves as many view his scoring outbursts in the past as empty stats for a mediocre Phoenix Suns team. After his 51-point game on Wednesday to lead the Suns to the 132-113 victory over the...
Khris Middleton set to make Bucks season debut vs. Lakers
Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton plans to make his season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Middleton has been sidelined after undergoing left wrist surgery in July. Middleton had reportedly been eyeing a return against the Lakers, and this latest report now confirms his plans. Giannis Antetokounmpo and […] The post Khris Middleton set to make Bucks season debut vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s massive minutes load with Nets gets ‘strategic’ update
Several problems arise when building an argument for the Brooklyn Nets as title contenders. At the forefront of those is the team’s reliance on Kevin Durant. The 34-year-old has played every game for Brooklyn this season and is leading the league in minutes by a wide margin. While Durant is having one of the best starts in his career, the former MVP has an extensive injury history that draws concern when assessing his enormous workload.
Jerry Stackhouse escorted off court by security after bonkers ref rant
Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who’s been coaching the team since 2019, was ejected from a road game against VCU on Wednesday night, which Vanderbilt lost. Stackhouse was angry at the officials once they handed one of his players, center Liam Robbins, a technical foul in the second half after he celebrated a […] The post Jerry Stackhouse escorted off court by security after bonkers ref rant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
