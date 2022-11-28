Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident
There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals Joe Barry decision that Green Bay fans won’t like
Week 12’s primetime game ended sourly for the Green Bay Packers as they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 40-33 on Sunday. The Eagles’ offensive onslaught proved too much for the Packers to stop, as they tallied a historic total of 363 rushing yards. In the aftermath of the loss, the Packers will regroup and have plenty to go over in practice this week, particularly on the defensive side, ahead of Week 13. Despite the poor showing, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Monday that defensive coordinator Joe Barry is not to blame, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.
Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
Deion Sanders’ 4-word response to Colorado job offer report
Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders issued a straight-forward 4-word response in reference to his Colorado football job offer report, per Kyle T. Mosley. “The report is true,” Sanders said. Bruce Feldman was one of the college football reporters who initially broke the news on Deion Sanders’ job offer from Colorado. “Now at Colorado, where […] The post Deion Sanders’ 4-word response to Colorado job offer report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Dallas Goedert gets tentative return date and it will fire up Jalen Hurts, Eagles
By the looks of it, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert’s recovery from shoulder injury is progressing well. So much so that he might not need to extend his absence beyond the minimum required for players on the Injured Reserve. Goedert was spotted on Wednesday without a sling on...
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers are now more willing to trade instead of Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has been on a roll of late. He served as a spark for the Los Angeles Lakers yet again on Monday and the former league MVP proved to be a bright spot for his team amid their devastating last-second loss to the Indiana Pacers. This has been the...
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Fox’s Brady Quinn Takes Nasty Shot at ESPN’s Booger McFarland
Brady Quinn took Booger McFarland to task over his Zack Wilson analysis.
Benny Snell reveals the key behind big game after Najee Harris injury vs. Colts
Pittsburg Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin kept his head held high in a weekly press conference as he proudly listed every player who “rose up” to make significant plays in a win against the Indianapolis Colts. “That has to happen at this point in our journey,” Tomlin said....
Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sustained an abdominal injury on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, prompting some concerns among his fantasy football owners. On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport dropped an important update on the Steelers RB, providing some good news for both the Steelers organization and his fantasy football managers. Per Rapoport, […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst puts Chiefs’ Justin Reid on blast after trash-talking debacle
After Kansas City Chiefs DB Justin Reid fired some shots at Hayden Hurst, the Cincinnati Bengals tight end clapped back with an epic warning shot of his own. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Hurst responded to Reid’s comments, saying that he’s the last player opponents should be talking trash to, because he has “a long memory,” via Ben Baby of ESPN.
Deshaun Watson breaks silence ahead of Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his debut for the franchise in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, having been cleared to return to action after serving his 11-game suspension. Watson will return to the Browns to face his former team on Sunday in Week 13. Ahead of the matchup, Watson spoke […] The post Deshaun Watson breaks silence ahead of Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Colts
Breaking the Thanksgiving curse against a projectable playoff team was a big hurdle for the Dallas Cowboys. Now they kick off the weakest stretch of their schedule with a road date against the 4-7-1 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, and it’s time to make some Week 13 Cowboys predictions. The Colts are an enigma […] The post Dallas Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields gets Week 13 update as Chicago makes QB move
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he was feeling better about his shoulder injury but is still unsure if he will be the starting quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Packers, according to a Wednesday tweet from 670 The Score’s Chris Emma. “It just depends on what I...
Cincinnati Bengals: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals Week 13 matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs should be one of the games of the 2022 NFL season. Ahead of this crucial and (hopefully) highly entertaining Bengals-Chiefs game, let’s make some bold Bengals Week 13 predictions. The Bengals come into this game as one of...
