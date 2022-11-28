ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident

There was some fear that Odell Beckham Jr. derailed his own career after he was involved in a controversial incident on Sunday that involved him being kicked off a plane in Miami. As it turns out, however, the New York Giants seem undeterred by OBJ’s recent scandal. Videos of Beckham being escorted by police as […] The post Giants make Odell Beckham Jr. decision after plane incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals Joe Barry decision that Green Bay fans won’t like

Week 12’s primetime game ended sourly for the Green Bay Packers as they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 40-33 on Sunday. The Eagles’ offensive onslaught proved too much for the Packers to stop, as they tallied a historic total of 363 rushing yards. In the aftermath of the loss, the Packers will regroup and have plenty to go over in practice this week, particularly on the defensive side, ahead of Week 13. Despite the poor showing, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Monday that defensive coordinator Joe Barry is not to blame, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found himself in the news after being kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday. Initial reports indicated that Beckham Jr. was removed from the flight due to his refusal to wear his seatbelt. On Monday, the free agent’s legal representation released a statement on the incident in […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. plane incident draws reaction from Cowboys’ Stephen Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ 4-word response to Colorado job offer report

Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders issued a straight-forward 4-word response in reference to his Colorado football job offer report, per Kyle T. Mosley. “The report is true,” Sanders said. Bruce Feldman was one of the college football reporters who initially broke the news on Deion Sanders’ job offer from Colorado. “Now at Colorado, where […] The post Deion Sanders’ 4-word response to Colorado job offer report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sustained an abdominal injury on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts, prompting some concerns among his fantasy football owners. On Wednesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport dropped an important update on the Steelers RB, providing some good news for both the Steelers organization and his fantasy football managers. Per Rapoport, […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris injury update has fantasy owners breathing sigh of relief appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Bengals TE Hayden Hurst puts Chiefs’ Justin Reid on blast after trash-talking debacle

After Kansas City Chiefs DB Justin Reid fired some shots at Hayden Hurst, the Cincinnati Bengals tight end clapped back with an epic warning shot of his own. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Hurst responded to Reid’s comments, saying that he’s the last player opponents should be talking trash to, because he has “a long memory,” via Ben Baby of ESPN.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson breaks silence ahead of Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his debut for the franchise in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, having been cleared to return to action after serving his 11-game suspension. Watson will return to the Browns to face his former team on Sunday in Week 13. Ahead of the matchup, Watson spoke […] The post Deshaun Watson breaks silence ahead of Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Dallas Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Colts

Breaking the Thanksgiving curse against a projectable playoff team was a big hurdle for the Dallas Cowboys. Now they kick off the weakest stretch of their schedule with a road date against the 4-7-1 Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, and it’s time to make some Week 13 Cowboys predictions. The Colts are an enigma […] The post Dallas Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

