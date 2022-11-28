If $240 wasn't low enough for you over the Black Friday sales, then how about $220? They're practically giving them away, but we're not going to complain, as this is an incredible deal on the Xbox Series S. Woot (owned by Amazon), has currently got the Xbox Series S down to just $219.99. This is $80 off the list price, and probably one of the best deals of the year.

1 DAY AGO