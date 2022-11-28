Read full article on original website
These quality wireless in-ear headphones are 50% off post-Cyber Monday
JBL's Vibe 100 wireless, Bluetooth capable earbuds are 50% off in a lingering Cyber Monday sale. Get them today for $24.95.
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Review
No stranger to the increasingly crowded and competitive gaming headset market, HyperX has consistently stood out, dependably delivering quality performance, long-lasting comfort, and durable designs across its line of mid to high-end models. With its recently released Cloud Stinger 2 – an update of the company's popular budget-minded Cloud Stinger – the reliable brand attempts to again hit that same trifecta at a fraction of the cost.
Microsoft Windows Finally Offers Fix for Gaming Issues With 22H2 Update
2022 saw the release of the rather notorious 22H2 update for Microsoft Windows 11. Following its release earlier this year, users found them themselves facing performance issues while gaming. As mentioned by Microsoft, “affected games and apps are inadvertently enabling GPU performance debugging features not meant to be used by...
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
Want to Gift Someone a Tablet For Christmas? Here Are Some Great Options
Christmas may be a few weeks away, but some early shopping wouldn’t hurt, especially if you want to avoid the madding crowd. If you’re looking for a cool gift for someone who likes to multitask or binge-watch shows while on the go, why not consider a tablet?. Lenovo...
Allbirds Is Having a Massive Cyber Week Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Sneakers, Flats and More
Allbirds has built up a reputation for creating quality footwear that manages to be fashionable, comfortable, and good for the environment. So, of course, these aren't exactly the cheapest shoes around—at least, not usually. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you...
Score an Xbox Series S for Just $220 Right Now (Limited Time Only)
If $240 wasn't low enough for you over the Black Friday sales, then how about $220? They're practically giving them away, but we're not going to complain, as this is an incredible deal on the Xbox Series S. Woot (owned by Amazon), has currently got the Xbox Series S down to just $219.99. This is $80 off the list price, and probably one of the best deals of the year.
Inscryption - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Inscryption is available now on Nintendo Switch.
Xbox Game Pass in December 2022: High On Life, LEGO Star Wars, and More
December is another busy month for Xbox Game Pass with a ton of new titles arriving on console and PC. Xbox confirmed its final line-up of 2022 in a blog post, and headlining the new additions is High On Life, the ridiculously wacky shooter from Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland that arrives on December 13.
Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz - Official Limited Edition Collection Trailer
Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz are two different-styled shooters in one great collection. Mecha Ritz: Steel Rondo is a vertically scrolling ‘score’ focused shooter set in an apocalyptic mechanized world. Dezatopia is a classic arcade-styled horizontal shooter with a huge assortment of content, which offers both value and an amazing experience. Dezatopia & Mecha Ritz are out now on the Nintendo eShop and pre-orders for the physical editions can be placed from December 4, 2022.
Xbox Games With Gold for December 2022 Revealed
Microsoft has announced the Xbox Games with Gold line-up for December 2022 includes Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Revealed on the Xbox Wire, the two Games with Gold offerings will be available to anyone with Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with Colt Canyon available first from December 1 to 31 and Bladed Fury available from December 16 to January 15.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Steam Reviews Reaffirm Nostalgia as Devs Reveal Their Dream Spinoff Title and More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is easily the most popular online title right now, as it has been breaking records left, right and centre. But it seems that it isn't all hunky dory for the title as a recent Steam review about the title has gained a lot of traction. As spotted by AOTF, a review that was published on Steam and posted on the r/ModernWarfareII Subreddit has been receiving comments and upvotes from thousands of players.
PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022 Announced
Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus games for December 2022 are Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4), Biomutant (PS4 and PS5), and Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition (PS4 and PS5). As revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three games will be made available at no extra cost to all PlayStation Plus...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Breaks Records by Selling 10 Million Copies in 3 Days; Fans Unveil Africa-Based Adaptation
The new Pokémon video game arrived earlier this week, and it has stirred the Internet quite a bit. Following a ton of waiting for fans, the game launched a couple of weeks ago. However, it was riddled with issues, glitches, and bugs that fans weren't happy about. Despite these major caveats, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet seems to be a major commercial success for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.
