The Music Of Yellowstone Season 5: Zach Bryan, Lainey Wilson & More Featured In Episode 4

Another episode of Yellowstone is in the books.

Yellowstone was back tonight with a brand new episode titled “Horses In Heaven,” and while it was rather light on the music, it was heavy on the drama. John Dutton finally got Summer out of jail, Jamie got his sister out of jail, Beth finally found out about Jamie’s son, and then Jamie’s dumbass boned Market Equities’ Sarah Atwood… not good.

With that, we have a handful of new tunes to add to the to our league leading Yellowstone: The Soundtrack playlist, a must-follow for anyone that loves the show, or even just someone looking for a great playlist of country music.

Featuring every song from every episode, and updated in real time every Sunday, the playlist features Ryan Bingham, who stars in the show, Whiskey Myers (who even made an appearance as a bar band), as well as Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Lainey Wilson (who now stars in the show as well), Cody Jinks, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Turnpike Troubadours and more.

On tonight’s episode, we got new additions from Zach Bryan and Lainey Wilson, with Lainey’s song “New Friends” seeming to have premiered on Yellowstone.

“The Good I’ll Do” – Zach Bryan

“New Friends” – Lainey Wilson

If you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through all episodes of Season 5, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist , featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

