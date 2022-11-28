ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

The Music Of Yellowstone Season 5: Zach Bryan, Lainey Wilson & More Featured In Episode 4

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFhCn_0jPQlnBV00

Another episode of Yellowstone is in the books.

Yellowstone was back tonight with a brand new episode titled “Horses In Heaven,” and while it was rather light on the music, it was heavy on the drama. John Dutton finally got Summer out of jail, Jamie got his sister out of jail, Beth finally found out about Jamie’s son, and then Jamie’s dumbass boned Market Equities’ Sarah Atwood… not good.

With that, we have a handful of new tunes to add to the to our league leading Yellowstone: The Soundtrack playlist, a must-follow for anyone that loves the show, or even just someone looking for a great playlist of country music.

Featuring every song from every episode, and updated in real time every Sunday, the playlist features Ryan Bingham, who stars in the show, Whiskey Myers (who even made an appearance as a bar band), as well as Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Lainey Wilson (who now stars in the show as well), Cody Jinks, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Turnpike Troubadours and more.

On tonight’s episode, we got new additions from Zach Bryan and Lainey Wilson, with Lainey’s song “New Friends” seeming to have premiered on Yellowstone.

“The Good I’ll Do” – Zach Bryan

“New Friends” – Lainey Wilson

If you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through all episodes of Season 5, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist , featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

Spotify

Apple Music

Shop the Yellowstone Collection from Whiskey Riff Shop

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Whiskey Riff (@whiskeyriff)

The post The Music Of Yellowstone Season 5: Zach Bryan, Lainey Wilson & More Featured In Episode 4
first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Koe Wetzel And Parker McCollum’s “Love” Is Officially Certified Gold

I will forever be on a quest to ensure that “Love” gets the credit it deserves. And I guess it finally is, as it was just certified Gold by the RIAA, which means it has moved over 500,000 units since it was released in 2016. Koe Wetzel’s song, which features Parker McCollum and was included on the tracklist for Koe’s 2016 album Noise Complaint, has been a fan-favorite for a long time, so it’s cool to see it earning a […] The post Koe Wetzel And Parker McCollum’s “Love” Is Officially Certified Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”

Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

'The Good Doctor' Star and Ben Platt Reveal Engagement

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are engaged! The Broadway star and The Good Doctor actor announced that Platt had popped the question in a sweet Instagram announcement Friday featuring photos from the proposal and showing off Galvin's ring. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, captioned his post, while Galvin, 28, wrote on his own, "I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Already Renewed For 2nd Season

On November 13th, Taylor Sheridan’s latest show, Tulsa King, premiered, starring Sylvester Stallone. In the show, Sly Stallone plays a mafia man named Dwight “The General” Manfredi who had just been released from prison in New York after serving over 20 years. He served his time, didn’t squeal, and expects to be rewarded when he returns to the fold. Except he’s not… the mob boss sends the former capo to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begrudgingly tries to set up shop, get back […] The post Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Already Renewed For 2nd Season first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Zach Bryan Says New Album ‘Writers And Fighters’ Is Coming Next Year, In Addition To Red Rocks Live Project

We already have some new music to look forward to next year, courtesy of none other than the great Zach Bryan. He confirmed on Twitter that he’ll be putting out an album in 2023 called Writers and Fighters, adding that he’s done with new releases for this year, but he’s “never been more excited for anything in my entire life” in terms of the new music he has coming:
OKLAHOMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Adam Hood & Jason Eady Team Up For Hopeful New Song, “Broke Not Broken”

There’s one thing for certain about country music… It’s a genre that can have you feeling every emotion you’ve got at once, from happiness, sadness, doom and gloom, and even hope. That’s why we all love it, because just about anybody can connect and relate to a song in one way or another. With that being said, two great singer/songwriters, Adam Hood and Jason Eady, have teamed up for a song that I believe can inspire us all in some […] The post Adam Hood & Jason Eady Team Up For Hopeful New Song, “Broke Not Broken” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

234K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy