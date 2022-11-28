ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NOLA.com

22-year-old identified as man fatally shot in Metairie backyard

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in the backyard of a Metairie home Monday night as Daniel George, 22. George was shot at his residence in the 3600 block of Academy Drive (map), according to authorities. No arrests have been made in the case.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates after a man was shot in Marrero

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Marrero. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. JPSO said a man was shot in the area of Gentry Road. No suspect or motive has been released. The condition of the man is unknown. Please stay with WDSU for...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested, booked as an accessory to Metairie motorist's murder

Authorities investigating the death of a motorist who was shot and killed at a Metairie intersection have arrested a woman accused of aiding the suspects in the case. Brittany Schoeppner, 30, of Metairie, was booked Monday with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, arrest reports said. She was also booked on a number of drug charges, including possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Husband seeks justice for wife after fatal hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A husband calls for justice after he and his wheelchair-bound wife were hit from behind by a driver who did not stop. Last Monday, Amanda Campbell, 39, became the 14th person to die this year in a hit-and-run as the City sees a disturbing spike in these incidents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

NOPD searches for puppy stolen during New Orleans home burglary

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans East residents are searching for their puppy after they say it was stolen during a home burglary on Monday. The New Orleans Police Department says victims reported the burglary in the 12000 block of North I-10 Service Road, adding that their American Pit Bull Terrier puppy was also missing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Wanted Suspect Apprehended Following Standoff with Thibodaux Police

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made following a standoff. Today, November 29, 2022, Tyler Tillman was taken into custody, following a standoff in the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive. Shortly after 11:00 a.m., Officers, Detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department Immediate Response Team responded to this location, after receiving information that Mr. Tillman was in a residence at this specific location. Officers had knowledge that Mr. Tillman was wanted for Contempt of Court on multiple drug, weapon and resisting related charges. Mr. Tillman has been at large for over 6 months, evading capture on the charges totaling a $505,000.00 bond.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Investigating Afternoon Shooting

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of Iris Street & Sanders Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the...

