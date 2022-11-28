Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Lexington kicks off Christmas season with annual holiday tree lighting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of people were in downtown Lexington Sunday night for the annual Holiday Lighting Festival. The event featured lots of activities for families to enjoy. The festival began around 3 o’clock. It included ice skating, live music, vendors, face painting and hot chocolate. There were Christmas...
WKYT 27
WKYT is holding ‘Pack the Lobby’ drive for the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is ‘packing the lobby’ for the holidays. All toys donated today go directly to Mission of Hope: an organization helping children in Appalachia. we’re collecting toys all day long.
smileypete.com
Gather ‘round: Kenwick Table makes space for community
Some owners labor over a business plan and seek out a multitude of advice before opening their businesses. Others, like Rett McGoodwin, who opened the Owsley Avenue coffee, wine and cocktail bar Kenwick Table in September 2021, just start with a good idea and figure it out along the way.
WKYT 27
Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
wdrb.com
Popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County planning to reopen Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular barbecue restaurant in Oldham County is planning to reopen Friday. Bully Barbeque is located on Highway 393 in La Grange, sitting across the street from Oldham County High School. It closed around three months ago but is now reopening. "We're dedicated to the community....
WKYT 27
Lexington Police give tips to fight porch pirates this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cyber Monday online orders are out, and police tell us there will be an increase in porch pirates waiting to raid your packages. So what can you do to keep those porch pirates at bay?. Lexington police have some tips that include the use of those...
fox56news.com
Jessamine County Wild Lights continues to grow
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holiday season calls for lights, inflatables, and giving back. Zachary Neilson, a 16-year-old took hundreds of lights, extension cords, a giant guitar, and a vision to create a wild lights show that central Kentuckians can enjoy this holiday season. He started the tradition...
wdrb.com
Frankfort Lego enthusiast building sets to raise awareness for autism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Lego enthusiast is taking on a new challenge while raising awareness for autism. Nicholas Boswell, 21, started playing with Lego sets as a young child. After visiting Lego Land in California with his grandparents, his ultimate dream became working for Lego. The Frankfort resident...
fox56news.com
A Lexington celebrity is ringing in the holiday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is back this year and so is one of its best bell ringers. A local celebrity on the front lines of fundraising. Hank the horse is ringing in the Christmas season along with his handler Tammi Regan.
WKYT 27
Lexington mayor asks to expand city’s flock camera pilot program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is asking to expand the city’s flock camera pilot program. Earlier this year, 25 flock license plate readers were installed throughout the city. The readers take still photos of license plates, to help with local investigations. Mayor Gorton and Police Chief...
Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home
The story of the legendary "Cocaine Bear" will soon make its way to the big screen.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A couple of colder days
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will completely clear Kentucky by later today and we’ll feel every minute of it. On the other side of this cold front, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s for afternoon readings for both Wednesday & Thursday. This puts us back below average for this part of November/December. We should be tracking highs in the upper 40s to around 50 but we won’t be doing that for at least two days.
smileypete.com
Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years
The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
WKYT 27
Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. The strongest storms, Tuesday night, could produce damaging wind. High temperatures will crash, behind the front. Highs cool from the 60s on Tuesday to the 30s on Thursday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey...
fox56news.com
Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree
When you think of all the dangerous things that reside in Florida, trees probably don’t come to mind, but the state is actually home to the “most dangerous” tree in the world. Florida home to world’s ‘most dangerous’ tree. When you think of all...
Master P, Snoop Dogg cosign book written by Kentucky child blinded by gunfire
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Master P and Snoop Dogg were so inspired by a blind 7-year-old in Lexington, they've announced they are cosigning the young author's first book. "Adventures with Malakai" is a children's book about teamwork and overcoming adversity, according American Printing House. "This kid is full of life,...
wymt.com
Home and car heavily damaged in Rockcastle County fire
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews from several departments were called to a fire Tuesday afternoon in Rockcastle County. In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials said the department was called in to help the Brindle Ridge Fire Department with a fire in the northern end of the county.
‘Cocaine Bear’ based on true Kentucky events set for 2023 release
“Cocaine Bear,” the thriller about a drugged-up rampaging black bear, now has an official release date.
