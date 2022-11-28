Read full article on original website
RIDER 88, MONMOUTH 62
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .351, FT .552. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Ruth 2-4, Holmstrom 2-5, Ball 1-1, Collins 1-5, Allen 0-1, Vuga 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Foster). Turnovers: 12 (Ruth 3, Allen 2, Collins 2, Vuga 2, Doyle, Foster, Sandhu). Steals: 7 (Ruth 3,...
AIR FORCE 81, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 53
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 0-14, .000 (Doss 0-1, Reinhart 0-1, Greene 0-2, Harris 0-2, Milton 0-2, Ware 0-2, Curry 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Milton). Turnovers: 16 (Doss 4, Harris 4, Ware 3, Da Cruz 2, Milton 2, Plet). Steals:...
Lindenwood (Mo.) 103, East-West 56
EAST-WEST (0-1) . Totals 0-0 0-0 50. Burrell 9-11 1-1 19, Ware 5-9 0-0 10, Childs 4-12 2-2 11, Tracey 6-10 0-0 13, Trimble 6-8 1-1 16, Cole 6-9 5-5 20, Williams 2-7 1-2 5, Lemovou 4-5 1-2 9, Wampler-Foust 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-73 11-13 103. Halftime_Lindenwood (Mo.) 46-32....
NO. 10 INDIANA 77, NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 65
Percentages: FG .339, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Love 2-7, Davis 1-2, Dunn 1-2, Nance 1-7). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bacot, Dunn, Nance). Turnovers: 9 (Davis 3, Love 2, Nance 2, Bacot, Trimble). Steals: 4 (P.Johnson 2, Davis, Nance). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Denver 120, Houston 100
Percentages: FG .420, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (K.Porter Jr. 5-7, Smith Jr. 3-6, Mathews 2-4, Nix 1-5, Ja.Green 1-7, Martin Jr. 0-1, Garuba 0-2, Sengun 0-2, E.Gordon 0-3, Eason 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Fernando 2, Garuba 2, Eason, Smith Jr.). Turnovers: 14...
Loyola Chicago 85, Cent. Arkansas 70
CENT. ARKANSAS (4-4) Cooper 4-9 3-4 13, Hunter 4-15 0-0 11, Kirsipuu 3-8 0-0 9, Olowokere 1-2 0-0 2, Kayouloud 8-13 2-2 21, Cato 1-2 3-4 6, Reeves 2-5 0-0 5, Bounds 1-1 1-3 3, Daughtery 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 9-13 70.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 79, SOUTH CAROLINA 55
Percentages: FG .323, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Carter 3-4, Johnson 2-6, Benson 1-2, Cooper 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Davis 0-1, H.Brown 0-1, Wright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 3, H.Brown). Turnovers: 11 (H.Brown 5, Johnson 3, Bosmans-Verdonk, Carter, Gray). Steals: 5 (Bosmans-Verdonk, Davis,...
USC 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .442, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-4, Ellis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 7, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Dixon-Waters 3, Ellis 2, Morgan 2, Peterson 2, Hornery, Sellers). Steals: 3 (Ellis,...
PORTLAND 100, MULTNOMAH 79
Percentages: FG .431, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Peppinger 3-7, C.Jones 2-2, Carter-Hollinger 2-2, Grier 2-2, Q.Jones 2-4, Richardson 2-5, Sofia 1-1, Ungwiluk 0-1, Taylor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Ungwiluk 4, C.Jones 3, Taylor 3, Block, Peppinger). Steals: 7 (Taylor 3,...
TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE 53, HAWAI'I 51
Percentages: FG .317, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-28, .143 (Abdul-Mateen 3-4, Brewer 1-3, Ka.Williams 0-1, Vasic 0-1, Roberts 0-2, T.Lewis 0-2, Peavy 0-3, Demonia 0-6, Romer Rosario 0-6). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Brewer, Romer Rosario). Turnovers: 12 (Abdul-Mateen 2, Ka.Williams 2, Roberts 2, Brewer, Demonia,...
SAINT JOSEPH'S 85, PENN 80, OT
Percentages: FG .446, FT .640. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Klaczek 4-8, Reynolds 4-11, Bleechmore 1-1, Fleming 1-1, Brown 1-5, Winborne 0-1, Greer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Brown, Klaczek, Obinna, Reynolds). Turnovers: 10 (Greer 5, Bleechmore, Coleman, Fleming, Obinna, Reynolds). Steals: 9 (Greer 4, Bleechmore...
COLORADO STATE 87, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 71
Percentages: FG .435, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Anderson 4-9, Leaupepe 2-7, Stephens 1-2, Shelton 1-3, Ahrens 1-6, Merkviladze 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Issanza, Lewis, Merkviladze). Turnovers: 7 (Anderson 2, Graham, Issanza, Leaupepe, Merkviladze, Shelton). Steals: 3 (Ahrens, Issanza, Lewis). Technical Fouls: None.
NEBRASKA 88, BOSTON COLLEGE 67
Percentages: FG .444, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Penha 2-4, Ashton-Langford 2-5, Kelley 2-6, McGlockton 1-1, Madsen 1-3, Langford 0-1, Zackery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ashton-Langford, Bickerstaff). Turnovers: 10 (Ashton-Langford 3, Langford 2, Zackery 2, Kelley, McGlockton, Penha). Steals: 4 (Kelley 2, McGlockton,...
SEATTLE 69, CAL STATE FULLERTON 62
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Jones 3-4, Carper 1-2, Harris 1-4, Wrightsell 1-6, Wade 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (San Antonio). Turnovers: 12 (Jones 3, San Antonio 3, Bastian 2, Wrightsell 2, Harris, Wade). Steals: 3 (Harris, Lee, Wrightsell).
NOTRE DAME 70, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 52
Percentages: FG .389, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Walker 2-4, Brooks 1-3, Hoggard 1-4, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hoggard 2). Turnovers: 7 (Hoggard 3, Walker 2, Kohler, Sissoko). Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Hauser, Whitens). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Laszewski394-90-01-8229. Goodwin365-90-00-51212.
SAN FRANCISCO 90, LITTLE ROCK 68
Percentages: FG .421, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (White 2-4, Smith 2-6, Egbuniwe 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Palermo 0-1, Speaker 0-1, Walker 0-1, Gardner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gordon, Walker). Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, John 3, Speaker 3, White 3, Palermo 2). Steals: 6...
DEPAUL 103, SAMFORD 98, OT
Percentages: FG .453, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (N.Johnson 3-4, Campbell 2-6, Parham 2-7, Achor 1-1, Rillie 1-2, Dye 1-3, Glover 0-1, Marshall 0-1, Staton-McCray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Achor). Turnovers: 10 (Parham 4, Campbell 2, N.Johnson 2, Rillie 2). Steals: 8 (Campbell...
Phoenix 132, Chicago 113
Percentages: FG .500, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Caruso 2-4, Vucevic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, DeRozan 0-1, Dosunmu 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Terry 0-1, White 0-2, Dragic 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Drummond 2, DeRozan, Jones Jr., Vucevic, Williams). Turnovers: 11 (DeRozan 2,...
ABILENE CHRISTIAN 93, NORTH AMERICAN 46
Percentages: FG .250, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 2-7, .286 (Brown 1-2, Kizzie 1-3, Flores 0-1, McCammon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kizzie). Turnovers: 9 (Flores 5, Kizzie 4). Steals: 1 (McCammon). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. ABILENE CHRISTIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Steele192-100-41-5105. Allen203-910-113-60217. Cameron213-73-37-113110. Daniels214-40-00-0209. Madden261-34-40-2427. Jackson204-90-02-43011. Dibba162-60-01-3234. Simmons144-60-00-00410.
Wednesday's Scores
Pleasant Grove vs. Midfield, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
