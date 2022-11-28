ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shares of CrowdStrike Fall After ‘Disappointing' Earnings, Morgan Stanley Says Buy the Dip

CrowdStrike shares fell Wednesday, a day after the cybersecurity company reported third-quarter results that said new revenue growth was weaker than expected. CEO George Kurtz said in a release that the company's total net new annual recurring revenue was below expectations. CrowdStrike shares closed down more than 14% on Wednesday,...
Real Estate Investing ‘Created This Life of Freedom': Michigan Couple Brings in $11,000 a Month for Only 2 Hours of Work

When Jamie McCauley was a junior at Cornerstone University, his parents bought and helped him renovate a foreclosed home near the Grand Rapids, Michigan campus. He lived there and managed the property during college, renting out rooms to seven other Cornerstone students to help pay his tuition. He met his wife, Sarah McCauley, in that house, too.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Designer Brands, Lands' End, Salesforce and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Designer Brands (DBI) – The footwear retailer's shares slid 15.6% in the premarket after it missed top and bottom line estimates for its latest quarter and cut its profit outlook. Designer Brands noted a volatile economic environment that is impacting most retailers, but said it was in position to navigate the conditions.
Crypto Exchange Kraken Lays Off 1,100 Employees

Kraken, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is laying off about 30% of employees, its CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts and amid massive turmoil...
DoorDash Lays Off 1,250 Employees

CEO Tony Xu told employees that 1,250 corporate workers would be let go as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative. In a message released to the public, Xu offered 17 weeks severance and 2023 vesting as part of the severance package. Delivery service DoorDash is laying off 1,250 corporate workers...
Peter Thiel's VC Fund Backs TreeCard, a Fintech That Plants Trees When You Spend

TreeCard, a climate-conscious digital money app, raised $23 million from investors including Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, EQT and World Fund. The firm uses 80% of the profits it makes from card interchange fees to plant trees through its partner Ecosia, the Google search rival. The deal underscores increased interest from...
Tesla Recalls 435,000 Cars in China Over Rear Light Issue and Will Issue Software Update

Tesla plans to recall more than 435,000 cars in China and issue software updates to fix a rear light issue, the Chinese market regulator said Thursday. A total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating.
Amazon Touts Record Sales Over Holiday Shopping Weekend

Amazon on Wednesday touted record-breaking sales over the five-day shopping period that began Thanksgiving Day and ended on Cyber Monday. Third-party data tracking online retail activity indicates a strong showing so far this holiday shopping season. Amazon said Wednesday it rang up record-breaking sales in the five-day period beginning Thanksgiving...
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year

Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics, Petco and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. CrowdStrike — Shares dropped 19% after the cybersecurity provider said new revenue growth is weaker than expected. Otherwise, CrowdStrike beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in its most recent quarterly results. Stifel downgraded the stock to hold from buy after the earnings report.
Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Both Have the Iconic McGold Card—Now's Your Chance to Win One

From the McRib's so-called "farewell tour" to the Happy Meal for grown ups, McDonald's has lately relied on limited-edition promotions to entice customers. Its latest promotion may be its biggest yet. The fast food giant has announced a contest during its "SZN of Sharing" promotional event where the grand prize is a lifetime supply of McDonald's.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the Brookings Institution today, and investors will be listening for any clues on whether the central bank will slow or stop interest rate hikes. After four straight 0.75 percentage point increases to tame high inflation, many expect a smaller 0.5 percentage point increase at the Fed's meeting next month. A pause in rate hikes, or a pivot, would likely send markets higher. Stock futures were up ahead of Powell's speech and as the market awaited other economic data expected Wednesday, including the ADP private payrolls report and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

