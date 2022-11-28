Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Netflix CEO Says He Was Slow to Allow Advertising Because He Was Focused on Google and Facebook
Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said he wishes the company had "flipped" on advertising earlier. After resisting the idea for years, the company said in April that it was "open" to the idea after coming under pressure because of its slowing subscription growth. The offering launched in the U.S. earlier this...
NBC New York
Why Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Didn't Immediately Say ‘Yes' When Jeff Bezos Offered Him the Role
Running one of the world's biggest companies — and earning millions per year while doing so — sounds like a no-brainer for most people. But when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos asked Andy Jassy to take over as CEO last year, Jassy didn't immediately say "yes." On Wednesday, Jassy...
NBC New York
China's Tencent Bets on Cloud Computing Growth Abroad as Its Core Video Games Business Takes a Beating
Tencent said it will launch new cloud computing products aimed at overseas markets as it searches for new avenues for growth amid a slowdown in its core online video games business. The move marks a realization that Tencent needs to find new sources of growth abroad as China's economy slows....
NBC New York
Shares of CrowdStrike Fall After ‘Disappointing' Earnings, Morgan Stanley Says Buy the Dip
CrowdStrike shares fell Wednesday, a day after the cybersecurity company reported third-quarter results that said new revenue growth was weaker than expected. CEO George Kurtz said in a release that the company's total net new annual recurring revenue was below expectations. CrowdStrike shares closed down more than 14% on Wednesday,...
NBC New York
Real Estate Investing ‘Created This Life of Freedom': Michigan Couple Brings in $11,000 a Month for Only 2 Hours of Work
When Jamie McCauley was a junior at Cornerstone University, his parents bought and helped him renovate a foreclosed home near the Grand Rapids, Michigan campus. He lived there and managed the property during college, renting out rooms to seven other Cornerstone students to help pay his tuition. He met his wife, Sarah McCauley, in that house, too.
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Designer Brands, Lands' End, Salesforce and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Designer Brands (DBI) – The footwear retailer's shares slid 15.6% in the premarket after it missed top and bottom line estimates for its latest quarter and cut its profit outlook. Designer Brands noted a volatile economic environment that is impacting most retailers, but said it was in position to navigate the conditions.
NBC New York
Crypto Exchange Kraken Lays Off 1,100 Employees
Kraken, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is laying off about 30% of employees, its CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts and amid massive turmoil...
NBC New York
DoorDash Lays Off 1,250 Employees
CEO Tony Xu told employees that 1,250 corporate workers would be let go as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative. In a message released to the public, Xu offered 17 weeks severance and 2023 vesting as part of the severance package. Delivery service DoorDash is laying off 1,250 corporate workers...
NBC New York
China EV Maker XPeng Pops 45% Despite Posting Wider Than Expected Loss; Deliveries Expected to Fall
Chinese electric carmaker XPeng posted a wider than expected loss and its revenue fell short of expectations — thanks to rising competition and a tougher macroeconomic environment. XPeng delivered 29,570 electric vehicles in the third quarter, 15% more than the same period last year. However, that was a 14%...
NBC New York
Delta Is Making It Harder to Get Into Its Airport Lounges After They Were Flooded by Travelers
Delta is clamping down on access to its airport lounges starting next year. The airline is raising the prices for lounge access memberships and adding other restrictions. Some travelers have encountered long lines to get into clubs. Delta Air Lines is making the most exclusive corners of the airport harder...
NBC New York
Peter Thiel's VC Fund Backs TreeCard, a Fintech That Plants Trees When You Spend
TreeCard, a climate-conscious digital money app, raised $23 million from investors including Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, EQT and World Fund. The firm uses 80% of the profits it makes from card interchange fees to plant trees through its partner Ecosia, the Google search rival. The deal underscores increased interest from...
NBC New York
Mark Zuckerberg Says Apple's App Store Policies Are Not ‘Sustainable Or Good Place to Be'
At the DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke critically of Apple's App store policies. "Apple has sort of singled themselves out as the only company that is trying to control unilaterally what apps get on a device," Zuckerberg said. Apple CEO Tim Cook hasn't been shy about...
NBC New York
Tesla Recalls 435,000 Cars in China Over Rear Light Issue and Will Issue Software Update
Tesla plans to recall more than 435,000 cars in China and issue software updates to fix a rear light issue, the Chinese market regulator said Thursday. A total of 142,277 Model 3 sedans and 292,855 Model Y vehicles could be affected by the issue in which a software defect stops the rear lights on the car from illuminating.
NBC New York
Amazon Touts Record Sales Over Holiday Shopping Weekend
Amazon on Wednesday touted record-breaking sales over the five-day shopping period that began Thanksgiving Day and ended on Cyber Monday. Third-party data tracking online retail activity indicates a strong showing so far this holiday shopping season. Amazon said Wednesday it rang up record-breaking sales in the five-day period beginning Thanksgiving...
NBC New York
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year
Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
NBC New York
Elon Musk Meets Tim Cook, Says Apple Never Considered Removing Twitter App
Twitter owner Elon Musk said he went to Apple's headquarters and met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in tweets on Wednesday. The meeting marks a significant de-escalation days after Musk went on a tweet storm accusing Apple of threatening to pull the Twitter app from the App Store. "Among other...
NBC New York
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CrowdStrike, Horizon Therapeutics, Petco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. CrowdStrike — Shares dropped 19% after the cybersecurity provider said new revenue growth is weaker than expected. Otherwise, CrowdStrike beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in its most recent quarterly results. Stifel downgraded the stock to hold from buy after the earnings report.
NBC New York
Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Both Have the Iconic McGold Card—Now's Your Chance to Win One
From the McRib's so-called "farewell tour" to the Happy Meal for grown ups, McDonald's has lately relied on limited-edition promotions to entice customers. Its latest promotion may be its biggest yet. The fast food giant has announced a contest during its "SZN of Sharing" promotional event where the grand prize is a lifetime supply of McDonald's.
NBC New York
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act Makes Green Hydrogen Profitable at Scale, Goldman Sachs Says
During an interview with CNBC, Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna touches upon a number of issues related to the energy sector. He describes the Inflation Reduction Act as being "a great template." The IRA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August after being approved by U.S. lawmakers. The...
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the Brookings Institution today, and investors will be listening for any clues on whether the central bank will slow or stop interest rate hikes. After four straight 0.75 percentage point increases to tame high inflation, many expect a smaller 0.5 percentage point increase at the Fed's meeting next month. A pause in rate hikes, or a pivot, would likely send markets higher. Stock futures were up ahead of Powell's speech and as the market awaited other economic data expected Wednesday, including the ADP private payrolls report and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.
