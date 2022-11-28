ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Rogers business works to keep Christmas tree prices low

By Rebecca Brown
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjT6M_0jPQhIsG00

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Experts say thanks to climate change and inflation, we could see a shortage of Christmas trees this season.

Mark Rockwell is the owner of Rockwell Farms Nursery and says with Thanksgiving over and done with, people are ready to buy themselves a Christmas tree.

“The experience has been awesome when you’ve been around as long as you have a lot of repeat customers and people’s favorite is the Noble Fir, not too many people sell the Noble Fir,” Rockwell said.

Rockwell says his team has been preparing for weeks for the traffic that will come over the next several days.

“We go through the extra mile of having every tree stand up so that people can just come through, browse, take a look at the tree, we pull it out, we give the tree a twirl, it’s just really a lot of fun,” Rockwell said.

However, with unstable climate conditions, Rockwell says having enough trees this year was crucial.

It’s all about shopping on a budget this holiday season

“We have a grower in North Carolina, that’s where we get our Frasier Firs and we have a grower in Oregon, that’s where we get our Nobles,” Rockwell said.

Rockwell says however he got hit pretty hard with the rising cost of shipping.

“All the prices on everything have gone up, and I think people have expected that but the nice thing is our prices have stayed the same,” Rockwell said.

Rockwell says he is willing to go the extra mile during the holiday season to make sure every customer is taken care of.

“We love doing it for the kids that come by and pick out their trees,” Rockwell said.

The Murphy family says finding the perfect tree, is an important step in getting into the holiday spirit.

“It kinda just makes the holidays special, it’s something you can put ornaments on and that’s always a fun thing to do,” Murphy family.

If the Murphy family is not convincing enough for you to get into the holiday spirit, maybe Santa Claus can, and you’ll have a chance to meet him at the Rockwell Farms Nursery from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

