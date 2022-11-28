Odell Beckham Jr.'s attorney blames Sunday plane incident on 'overzealous' flight attendant

When Odell Beckham Jr. was forced to get off a plane in Miami before takeoff to Los Angeles Sunday morning, authorities said it was because of a “medical emergency” where OBJ was “coming in and out of consciousness,” and he only exited the aircraft “without incident” after he was told everyone would have deplane if he didn’t.

According to OBJ’s lawyer, though, that couldn’t be further from the truth; instead, Odell was simply asleep, and an “overzealous flight attendant” forced Beckham off the plane in a power play.

Daniel Davillier, OBJ’s attorney, released a statement saying so much later on Sunday, claiming the flight was delayed between boarding and takeoff and Beckham “fell asleep with a blanket on his head, which is his normal practice for long flights,” and that’s where the trouble began.

“(Beckham) was awaken and told that the plane was back at the gate and that he needed to get off the plane because he did not put his seatbelt on when asked," Davillier wrote in the statement. "He responded that he was asleep, and that he would put his seatbelt on at that time. He was informed that it was too late, and that either he would have to get off the plane or everyone would have to deplane.”

The statement continued on to say that “the overzealous flight attendant insisted on removing everyone from the plane instead of simply allowing Mr. Beckham to fasten his seatbelt and proceed with the flight," and “the flight attendant wanted to prove that he had the authority to have Mr.

Beckham removed from the flight.”

Davillier further wrote that “at no time was Mr. Beckham disruptive or combative,” that “the incident was unnecessary,” and that “sleeping on a plane should not be cause for removal from a flight,” putting the onus on the in-flight staff that “if they could wake him up when the flight returned to the gate, they could have done the same thing to ask him to put on his seat belt.”

Beckham was not detained or arrested, and according to the attorney’s statement, OBJ’s luggage went on Los Angeles without him.

He did, however, go off on a bit of a Twitter rant about the situation afterwards.

