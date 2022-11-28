‘Sweet as Pumpkin Pie:’ Newborns dressed up at El Paso hospital for Thanksgiving
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – To honor and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns born at the hospital in festive “Sweet as Pumpkin Pie” onsies.
Nurses at Las Palmas Medical Center dressed newborns up in festive holiday onsies to celebrate Thanksgiving. Courtesy From Las Palmas Medical Center
