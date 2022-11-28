Read full article on original website
Easy No Knead Bread Recipe
There's nothing quite like the joy of walking into a bakery with the aroma of bread wafting in the air. Well, if you can mimic the effect at home, we'd consider that a step up. Thanks to recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply, making your own bread is straightforward. You won't need fancy machines (just a Dutch oven), nor will you have to knead dough until your arms are sore. This easy no-knead bread recipe comes together with very little skill required.
Slow Cooker French Dip Recipe
According to Britannica, the French dip sandwich has an interesting backstory. One origin story explains that the famous sandwich was invented when Philippe Mathieu, the founder of Philippe The Original in Los Angeles, accidentally dropped a French roll into a pan filled with sauce. Turns out, it was a good mistake because the customer still wanted to eat it, and thus the French dip was born.
Shock as Man Unearths 'Secret' Cellar in His 1800s House Filled With Liquor
"Little gold mine you've found," said one commenter on the viral TikTok video.
Costco's 44-Count Cookie Box Is Back For The Holidays
With Thanksgiving out of the way for another year, it's about that time to finally make the full shift into winter holiday mode. Depending on where you live, there might already be snow on the ground to help get you in the festive mood. However, if you dwell in, say, the Southeastern part of America, where Farmer's Almanac says the best chance for wintery precipitation won't be until 2023, you may have to look elsewhere to find some Christmas spirit — perhaps in a plate of yummy holiday cookies?
Former Employee Exposes Unsanitary Conditions At A Beyond Meat Factory
When Beyond Meat came onto the food scene back in 2009, people didn't know what to make of it. Per CNBC, people were initially leery of the product, which claimed to be a plant-based meat alternative so realistic it could fool even meat lovers. Regardless, the company soon gained traction,...
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Burger King Is Airdropping 65,000 Free Whoppers In Times Square
Burger King has a history of involving customers in its birthday celebrations. For the famous Whopper's 64th birthday, the chain offered the sandwich at a whopping 37 cents for two whole days of reveling in a fast food success story. This was the original cost of the Whopper when it was added to the menu in 1957, per Allrecipes.
Aldi's Holiday Macarons Are Arriving On Shelves In Time For The Holidays
For many people, cookies are one of the staple desserts of the holiday season. Although you might like to eat the same cookies each year, there are a few small tweaks you can make to add some delicious new twists. Planning to bake a big batch of gingerbread cookies this weekend? Pepper is the one simple spice that will take gingerbread to the next level. Love the soft sugar cookies at grocery stores? Use this TikTok hack to make store-bought soft sugar cookies at home, and add some red and green sprinkles for a little extra fun.
Aldi's Ugly Sweater Cookie Kit Has Arrived For The Holidays
The holidays are a time for joy and cheer, but to be honest, they can also be a time for stress. If you're traveling this season, dealing with traffic and long airport lines can be headache-inducing. If you've got kiddos, their schedule is probably lax, which means they'll be relying on you to keep them entertained. So, to keep your spirits bright, a holiday-themed activity could save the day. Food, of course, brings people together during this time of year and is a great way to calm some of those outside stresses. One look at Pinterest, and you'll find hundreds of festive recipes for a crowd.
A TikToker Accidentally Spent $1700 On Cucumbers At Whole Foods
Are you an overly trusting consumer? Do you simply pay for your groceries without paying attention to how much you owe? Then, do you fold up the receipt and shove it into your pocket without giving it even a cursory gander? Sure, there are times when your faith in the human race and the technology it created is admirable, but this is not one of those times. You could be getting seriously overcharged for your purchases and you don't even know it.
Sea Moss Could Be The New Health Craze
It seems that every year brings a new wave of health food fads, from avocado toast to cauliflower rice to bee pollen. Many are influenced by social media — like the sea of influencers on Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok — or by celebrities who evangelize what they swear is the latest and greatest wellness hack. According to a OnePoll survey, 74% of Americans are willing to try out a trendy food if it's healthy (via The New York Post).
Hot Pockets Took The Name Literally With A New Heat-Preserving Shorts Pocket
If you need a quick hot meal that can be eaten anywhere, look no further than a Hot Pocket. Hot Pockets began creating portable meals in 1983 and has become an American cultural icon. Hot Pockets even helped launch the career of comedian Jim Gaffigan, when he included several jokes about the snack in his Beyond the Pale tour. Jokes aside, Hot Pockets remain popular, and 54.4 million Americans consumed them in 2020 (per Statista).
KFC Funnel Cake Fries Are Making Their Way To More Locations
The fast food funnel cake fry has been dropping in and out of people's lives for some time. Burger King has offered a version of the sugar-sweet item called Funnel Cake Sticks. Served with a side of icing, they were first introduced in 2009, according to Chew Boom. The funnel cake fries were so popular that the chain brought them back once in 2019. In the meantime, Checkers and Rally's brought funnel cake fries to its menu in 2017, per Brand Eating. KFC has also seen fit to add its own finger-licking touch to the food.
Olive Garden PJs Are About To Drop For The Holiday Season
Never-ending breadsticks indeed. Ditto for the soup and salad. Even if you can't eat at Olive Garden every day, now you can wear it every night – at least through the winter season. But that doesn't mean you have to douse yourself in soup or wear bread on your head – the popular chain is making a different kind of offer. All of Olive Garden's faves, including the lauded breadsticks, soup, salad, pasta dishes – even the Andes mints – are part of its latest promotion. The unusual part about the Italian restaurant's offer? You can't eat any of it.
You Can Actually Visit The Vineyard Featured In The White Lotus
We all have our bucket list of places that we'd love to visit and you've probably added Sicily as a priority travel destination after watching this season of "The White Lotus." The breath-taking scenery of the surrounding landscape, the deep blue of the Ionic sea, and ancient architecture are enough to build a travel-craving in even the most unromantic of souls.
Expert Explains What Glass You Should Really Use To Drink Wine
A winemaker or sommelier's dedication to their craft is apparent in the way they taste wines — pouring the wine in the proper stemmed glass, observing the color by holding up to the light, swirling and sniffing to smell its aroma, and slurping the wine to introduce oxygen to taste it more clearly. It can be intimidating to observe this ritual, but understanding the reasons behind the movements can make it accessible for even casual wine drinkers. All these acts optimize the drinking experience using a combination of senses: sight, smell, and of course, taste.
Culver's Just Dropped A Frozen Cocoa Concrete Mixer For A Limited Time
Do you know how to build a proper Culver's concrete mixer? Ordering these thick milkshakes full of mix-ins is a three-step process involving many choices, the first of which are your size and flavor: chocolate or vanilla Culver's custard. Next, you'll narrow down your toppings to two out of 34. Options include branded candies and sweets (from Oreos to Reese's to Andes chocolate mints), "ooey gooey" drizzles like marshmallow crème and hot fudge, "chunky" picks including brownie bites and cheesecake pieces, fruit, or nuts. Finally, the whole thing is blended together to create a seamless mixture of essentially your own custom-flavor drinkable frozen custard.
Heinz Is Bringing Back The Cherished Christmas Dinner In A Can
Aside from giving (and receiving) gifts, singing along to "All I Want For Christmas" on the radio, and binge-watching Hallmark Christmas movies, indulging in a massive feast is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the holiday season. Imagine a hearty meal that rivals that of Thanksgiving: juicy honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes smothered in gravy, stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner rolls dripping in butter, and don't even get us started on all the desserts.
What's The Best Show To Watch When You're Sick?
It's important to always have a list ready for when a sniffle creeps up.
Chipotle's New Mystery Boxes Contain Merch, Soap, And Gift Cards
In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Mexican-inspired fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle has new exclusive mystery boxes available starting December 1, 2022, and the chain will donate the entire profits from the mystery boxes to various organizations that focus on sustainable practices when it comes to farming and making clothing, according to a press release from Chipotle. In addition to the mystery boxes and fundraiser, Chipotle also has new physical and digital gift card designs available just in time for the holiday season.
